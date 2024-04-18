Women Are Speaking Up About The Sexism They Faced In School, And It's Sickening

10.

"I had a teacher just forget I was in his class altogether. I was the only girl in that class, which you'd think would be a thing that would jog the memory, but nope. My mother was not one of 'those' parents, but she was more than a little ticked off when she showed up for the parent/teacher conferences, and he argued with her about it. She was even less pleased when she got home, and I confirmed it was pretty reflective of how he interacted with me (or didn't, as the case was) in his class. It was a computer animation class in the early 2000s — an overwhelming male-dominated class. I didn't know that when I signed up, but it wouldn't have changed my mind. I really liked it and learned a lot. I had a decent grade in that class, so at least he wasn't malevolent, just dismissive."