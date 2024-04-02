Or, perhaps you were a TA during grad school. The professor you worked with made it abundantly clear that you two would be working "rather closely" together. He found many excuses to poke fun at you during class and made too many remarks about your appearance. His comments escalated to the point where you felt downright harassed, and when you confronted him, he offered up a bland apology, called you a "sensitive woman," and said he wanted to take you out to dinner to make it up to you. You demanded to be transferred from his class immediately.