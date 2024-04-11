23. "As a freshman in high school, I was failing Algebra I. My crotchety old teacher informed me that not passing his class meant I had a fine future ahead of me: I'd be excellent at watching daytime TV, banging out welfare babies, and waiting tables part-time at the local truck stop. Turns out I had undiagnosed dyslexia, sequencing disorders, and ADHD. It was a case of being too smart for my own good. I'd spent the first nine years of school compensating for things by teaching myself using methods that made sense to my brain."

"Algebra kicked my butt because of my constant transcription errors and having exponents/numbers/variables get up and walk around the page. I understood the concepts and how they were applied, but things written in the book could wind up looking different in my mind. I was doing what I saw on the page when I looked at it, so my work was an incomprehensible, unreplicable, snarled mess.

Clearly, to the teacher, I was just a lazy loser who expected my body to open doors and lure those with penises to pay my way. Despite my 'too lazy to do math' issues, I still got into a good university. Ultimately, my Latin III professor pulled me aside one day and said, 'Pride can get in our way, but you don't have to hide this. That's why we have Disability Student Services. Just come to me next time.' I wasn't the careless, clueless, brown girl like my Algebra teacher said.

At the time, I had no idea what my Latin professor meant, but was told that after decades of teaching, she knew dyslexia when she saw it. Suddenly, so much about my life made sense! I'm in a much better place now that I know what's actually going on inside my brain and that being a girl has nothing to do with it."



—Anonymous