If You’re A Perfectionist But Have No Time, Try These 35 Beauty Products

1. A time-saving waterproof eyeliner stamp as a hack for applying an expert wing perfectly on the first try, because even the pros admit they need help getting this notoriously tricky look right.
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
Promising review: "I can’t even with the 🎉awesomeness🎊 of this product! I live in Florida with the humidity and this DOES NOT BUDGE!!! Easiest eye EVER and perfect for those who have a hard time with this look! Even we makeup artists (I personally have over 20 years experience) will take an easy way out!! Why make it hard when it doesn’t have to be?! That is what I teach in my makeup classes and this will be a STAPLE in my classes!!! Love this so much!!!" —Natalee Goehrig
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
2. A popular, non-aerosol dry shampoo powder with black ginseng and biotin to help soak up grease, so your hair will look fresh even if you've been too busy for a proper shower. Best of all, it works without toxic ingredients like benzene. 💪
Promising review: "Best dry shampoo ever. I have been literally obsessed with finding the perfect affordable dry shampoo. I have tried plenty of sprays, none of them really do the job. I happened upon this product. Let me tell you…changed my world. I washed Wednesday. Used it Thursday, Friday and was blown away. My hair wasn’t greasy. The powder gives your hair a texture so you can get some good lift if you want. Also, I could have gone a third day no wash if I wanted. I am 100% percent happy with this." —Kristina Boddie
3. An oil-free, microfine Urban Decay makeup setting spray that'll have your makeup looking as perfect at the end of the day as it did when you applied it that morning, because you're not gonna have any time for touchups. It promises to extend makeup wear to 16 hours, though reviewers say it works for even longer — and lasts through sleep, sobbing, swimming, and more.
Promising review: "I fell face first into ocean water and my makeup still looked amazing. Literally expected my makeup to be completely gone by the time I got to my car because of how completely soaked I was. NOPE! And I still got my makeup complimented after! Lives up to the hype! Ocean: 0, Urban Decay Finishing Spray: 1." —Darlyn
4. And an eye primer to make sure your eyeshadow will hold up for hours on end without creasing or smudging. If you don't use primers for your eye makeup yet, trust me, it's game changing — especially if you have oily eyelids like I do.
Promising review: "I am very happy with this purchase! The primer lasted on my client for 14 hours, including 10 hours of on-camera work and running around doing interviews. Pleased as punch! This is what I needed to hear! Finding a good shadow primer is like the holy grail in the life of a makeup artist. I have used many products and wasted a lot of money and I believe I found a winner with Elizabeth Mott’s product! I am thankful and impressed!" —Miss Lilly
5. A prescription-strength Differin retinoid gel you can apply a few nights a week to promote cell turnover, reduce inflammation, and help clear breakouts. Retinoids are essentially the gold standard of skincare, so this is THE product to bother with for anyone wanting to upgrade their routine.
Promising reviews: "Has completely transformed my skin. I used to get hormonal acne every single month, I still get it now but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference on my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month and then magically one day my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" —Britt
"I have literally struggled with acne since I was in fourth grade. Often I'd get really deep painful cystic acne which left terrible scars, but other times I'd get tons of smaller pimples that left their mark long after the pimple was gone. It was nonstop and I tried nearly everything. I’ve had one blemish appear in the five months since I started Differin, and amazingly it was gone in a day, and didn’t leave a scar!! FYI I have sensitive, combination skin that likes to alternate between being brittle dry and baby oil slick." —Angelique
6. A luxurious, lightweight L'Oreal rinse-out moisturizing hair treatment that utilizes amino acids to repair damage and restore shine — in eight seconds.
It's activated by water, so you can apply it after shampoo but before conditioner to let it work its magic! Recommended usage is 2–3 times a week. Reviewers say it works on all hair types, including straight hair and curl types 3a–4c.
Promising reviews: "I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair...I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
"This stuff works. My hair was so dry and brittle, I tried a hair mask, deep conditioned it three times, etc., and nothing worked. I tried this the day I bought it and now my hair is soooo luxurious, soft, and bouncy. This stuff is magical." —@___.Fuego ig
7. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for quickly shaping eyebrows and removing peach fuzz on cheeks and the upper lip area in case you don't have time for tweezing (much less a waxing appointment). Plus, it'll help your foundation and blush apply *extra* smoothly.
Promising review: "I'm a makeup artist and kept hearing from others about how face shaving (derma-planing) makes makeup look better and makes skin glowy, and decided why not, let's try it! And I'm so impressed! I wish I had a picture of how much white peach fuzz came off in small strokes as I was using this! I loved it as an eyebrow tool, too. It's important to properly cleanse before using as you will be opening up your pores in the process for exfoliating, some of the reviews said they broke out and I imagine it's because they didn't properly cleanse. From research, they recommend not wearing makeup the day you use this and applying moisturizer after. I dipped the blade in rubbing alcohol to sanitize after using, too. I don't know how some reviews said they cut theirselves with this tool, I was nervous to try this because of those reviews but honestly no. Hold the tool at a 45 degree angle, make small strokes downward and hold the skin taut on the area you are shaving, and you'll be fine. Give it a try!" —dl
8. An easy-to-use L'Oreal root concealing spray that covers roots in literally seconds if there's no way you're gonna have time for a salon trip this month. BTW, this video of Eva Longoria demonstrating how to use it is truly one for the books.
That said, gray hair is gorgeous, so let those silvery strands shine! At the end of the day, it's whatever makes YOU feel best.
Promising review: "This product is terrific for hiding the pesky gray hairs that start to emerge 1–2 weeks after coloring my hair. I have dark hair, and a lot of gray around my forehead and temple areas, so any gray hairs are beyond obvious. Once they start to peek out, I use this product and I can last another couple of weeks before coloring." —Carissa K
9. A vegan, reviewer-approved Maybelline Dark Circles treatment concealer for when you've been running around all day and all night and now have to do it all over again, preferably while looking somewhat put-together. It's medium coverage and wears for up to 12 hours (while simultaneously moisturizing your skin)!
It has an antimicrobial cushion applicator so you can dispense concealer and immediately apply it without a mess.
Promising review: "As a makeup artist using everything under the sun product-wise, I am extremely impressed by this concealer! I use this personally on myself and don't even have to touch the product with my fingers! Blends like a dream and is very light, does not cake in the creases AT ALL, and wears all day perfectly. Totally recommend this to everyone!" —Bioya Shopper
10. The cult-famous Essence Lash Princess mascara that gives quick and truly dramatic length without clumping or flaking. It's cruelty-free, has over *200,000* 5-star ratings, and is less than $5. Now you won't need to block hours off for a lash appointment to get the perfect fluttery look.
Promising review: "I am a makeup artist. This mascara outperforms nearly every other mascara I have used, and I am 55 and have purchased and used an innumerable amount of drugstore and specialty mascaras. All the high priced ones are SUPPOSED to do what this very quiet, low marketed very black mascara does; coats every lash, thickens, and lengthens every time and for this price?!?! Sssshhh, don't tell anyone, lol." —Laura Price
11. Some dentist-recommended Crest whitening strips you can wear for 30 minutes at a time to remove up to 20 years of stains if you feel self-conscious about your yellow teeth. With no-slip grip and advanced seal technology that molds the strip comfortably to your teeth, these truly are the comfiest and most effective strips on the market.
The pack comes with twenty 30 minute treatments, and two hourlong treatments. The strips are also enamel-safe!
Folks, these are not the gloppy whitening strips of your childhood that slid all around your mouth and had you spitting out globs of product every few minutes so you wouldn't swallow it. I know this because I grew up using those exact strips to treat my hereditarily naturally-kinda-yellow teeth. I eventually swore off whitening strips because they were so awful and uncomfortable. 10 years later, I decided to give at-home whitening another try since I now drink like a million cups of coffee a day, which obviously did nothing to help my yellow teeth lol. Long story short, I was FLOORED when I tried these strips. They may or may not be the best beauty development of the 21st century. These things stay put with literally zero gloppy residue, no spitting or readjusting required. They work so well, I'm almost resentful ~kids these days~ won't experience how absurd at-home whiteners used to be lol. Anyway, they're so comfortable that the 30 minutes or an hour you have them on zips by, so that by the time you're through, your teeth look whiter with virtually zero effort on your part. Can I nominate this for some sort of award??
BTW: If your teeth feel sensitive while you're using the strips (mine did), just take a break for a few days before starting them again.
12. A luminous cream blush inspired by the colors of the Santa Monica sunset and infused with skin-loving green tea and aloe vera extracts. Creamy and pigmented yet buildable, the shades are designed for use on cheeks, lips, *and* eyelids so you won't need to fiddle with a bunch of different products to get that beautiful sun-kissed look.
I'm obsessed with these these blushes. They're the whole package: beautifully glow-y, pigmented and creamy, yet so buildable that it's basically impossible to mess up applying them. They've made me lose interest in all the other blushes I own lol — they're just phenomenal, and I really think no collection is complete without at least one.
Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of any sensitivity-causing ingredients, and are vegan and cruelty-free.
13. A Neutrogena makeup-correcting stick so you can easily clean up your smudged eyeliner and over-drawn lipstick if you're rushing through your morning routine. It's more sanitary than using your fingers to wipe off smudges and more eco-friendly than using cotton swabs.
14. A stainless-steel blackhead removing tool to de-gunk clogged pores in minutes using high-frequency vibrations. It'll help your skin absorb products better for maximum results — for a fraction of the price (and time) of a regular facial.
I finally caved and bought this during Black Friday, and wow, I am SO glad I did. Blackheads are less of an issue for me than cystic acne, and it worked beautifully for both, and somehow very gently, too. The first time I used it, I could see all the stubborn gunk in my skin being extracted — gunk that was still there despite having just showered and regularly adhering to a pretty strict skincare regimen (!). I used the Blume Nourishing Face Oil to keep my skin moist while using it, which worked well for me (they recommend using a toner, water, or some other moisturizing agent). After using it, my skin felt softer than it's felt in years, and super clean without being at all tight. In short, a great product and definitely a staple for me.
Promising review: "Don't doubt it, a staple in skincare. I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." —Paige Chaney
