If You’re A Perfectionist But Have No Time, Try These 35 Beauty Products

One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.

Promising review: "I can’t even with the 🎉awesomeness🎊 of this product! I live in Florida with the humidity and this DOES NOT BUDGE!!! Easiest eye EVER and perfect for those who have a hard time with this look! Even we makeup artists (I personally have over 20 years experience) will take an easy way out!! Why make it hard when it doesn’t have to be?! That is what I teach in my makeup classes and this will be a STAPLE in my classes!!! Love this so much!!!" —Natalee Goehrig

The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.

Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes and a combo pack).