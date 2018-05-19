 back to top
The Royal Wedding Was Served With An Extra Side Of Black Excellence And People Are Loving It

Pretty sure I saw the King of Wakanda in the audience.

Elizabeth Pears
Hi. Hello. I think you know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married today and it was pretty historic, tbh. Ladies and gents, I give you: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Ben Birchall / PA Wire/PA Images

Not only did one of the most popular royals – the sixth in line to the British throne – marry an American, but she also happens to be mixed race. Pretty sure you've read a lot of ~hot takes~ on that. *Cough*

Gareth Fuller / PA Wire/PA Images

Nevertheless, this royal wedding was without a doubt the most multicultural royal wedding Britain has ever seen and people were here for it.

Okay, I know I wrote that Meghan Markle isn't gonna modernize the royal family but I am watching this overt celebration of black American church culture in the #royalwedding and I am shook https://t.co/YRXSX5ibwI
Karen Attiah @KarenAttiah
Karen Attiah @KarenAttiah

Okay, I know I wrote that Meghan Markle isn’t gonna modernize the royal family but I am watching this overt celebration of black American church culture in the #royalwedding and I am shook https://t.co/YRXSX5ibwI

For a start, the Queen of America AKA Oprah Winfrey was one of the guests. Oprah. America's first black billionaire. Looking resplendent in pink here:

"You get a wave, you get a wave…" #RoyalWedding
BuzzFeed UK @BuzzFeedUK

"You get a wave, you get a wave…" #RoyalWedding

And Serena Williams – the world's greatest athlete – was also in attendance with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

Ian West / PA Wire/PA Images

Representing Britain was Idris Elba, who everyone thinks should be the first black James Bond. He came with his partner Sabrina Dhowre. #GucciGang

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

And, of course, everybody fell in love with the mother-of-the-bride Doria Ragland, the only member of Meghan's family who was present. Did you ever think you'd see this picture at a royal wedding?

Doug Peters / Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
The BBC recognised the historic occasion and reflected it in their coverage with a number of black broadcasters and commentators being brought on board.

BBC News

The Beeb also aired this special commission from Cambridge graduate George The Poet.

.@GeorgeThePoet's wedding day message is giving us ALL the feels ❤️ #RoyalWedding
BBC One @BBCOne
BBC One @BBCOne

.@GeorgeThePoet's wedding day message is giving us ALL the feels ❤️ #RoyalWedding

Then an incredible cellist, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, performed during the ceremony and it was divine.

19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, winner of 2016 @BBCYoungMus. Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation. https://t.co/C3QSfcbXJl
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal
Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, winner of 2016 @BBCYoungMus. Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation. https://t.co/C3QSfcbXJl

The Kingdom Choir took everyone to church with this faultless performance of Ben E King's "Stand By Me".

Gospel choir sing 'Stand By Me' at the #RoyalWedding
Sky News @SkyNews
Sky News @SkyNews

Gospel choir sing 'Stand By Me' at the #RoyalWedding

Then Bishop Michael Curry took everyone to church and set the damn thing on fire with a rousing sermon on the power of love that referenced Martin Luther King. You better preach, bro!

that i get a BLACK ASS SERMON IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS ROYAL WEDDING IS MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE AND I WILL NEVER DEPART FROM THIS LOVE.
fooler initiative @metroadlib
fooler initiative @metroadlib

that i get a BLACK ASS SERMON IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS ROYAL WEDDING IS MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE AND I WILL NEVER DEPART FROM THIS LOVE.

Listen Becks is mandem
Dieudonne @DidiM_93

Listen Becks is mandem

You can read Bishop Curry's incredible sermon in full here.

Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin, chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons, also led prayers. Naturally, Jamaicans were like "Yasss!" one of ours.

In case you thought a Jamaican wouldnt be involved in the #RoyalWedding please note The Reverend Prebendary Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Chaplin to the Queen, was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica
Floyd Green @floydgreenja
Floyd Green @floydgreenja

In case you thought a Jamaican wouldnt be involved in the #RoyalWedding please note The Reverend Prebendary Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Chaplin to the Queen, was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Clearly, this is a new era for the royal family that has brought them in step with multicultural Britain.

You can't force diversity. You can't buy diversity. You can't fake diversity. Today's Royal Wedding showed diversity from ONE thing alone. LOVE. #RoyalWedding great message from the Pastor on Christ's Love
Ramon Ray @ramonray
Ramon Ray @ramonray

You can't force diversity. You can't buy diversity. You can't fake diversity. Today's Royal Wedding showed diversity from ONE thing alone. LOVE. #RoyalWedding great message from the Pastor on Christ's Love

Among the din and darkness in the world, we were given a brief respite today with the Royal wedding. This wedding was unlike any other Royal wedding with the diversity and inclusivity of Megan's African roots. 3 cheers to the happy couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.🇨🇦🇬🇧
Nancy Crouse @Nancy_Crouse
Nancy Crouse @Nancy_Crouse

Among the din and darkness in the world, we were given a brief respite today with the Royal wedding. This wedding was unlike any other Royal wedding with the diversity and inclusivity of Megan's African roots. 3 cheers to the happy couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.🇨🇦🇬🇧

So, yeah, things might be a litttttttle different around here from now on. 🙅🏾

Someone should scream Wakanda forever in the church right now, we up in this bitch now
Puff Daddy @DGAF_JOSH
Puff Daddy @DGAF_JOSH

Someone should scream Wakanda forever in the church right now, we up in this bitch now

