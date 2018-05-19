 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

19 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up The Royal Wedding

"This all started with Meghan’s friend setting her up on a blind date with Prince Harry. My friends are actually useless."

Posted on
Scott Bryan
Scott Bryan
BuzzFeed TV Editor
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1.

Pippa's dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding
Sarah Rogers @sarahnrogers

Pippa's dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

Looks at Twitter Feed: “Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?” Listens to Radio: “Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?” Turns on TV: “Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?” Genuinely not sure if I’m ready or what sort of preparation is required from me.
Bonnie Baker @bonniepipkin

Looks at Twitter Feed: “Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?” Listens to Radio: “Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?” Turns on TV: “Are you ready for the Royal Wedding?” Genuinely not sure if I’m ready or what sort of preparation is required from me.

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

me judging everyone on what they’re wearing to the #RoyalWedding
luisa @luisagibsonxo

me judging everyone on what they’re wearing to the #RoyalWedding

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

4.

This all started with Meghan’s friend setting her up on a blind date with Prince Harry. My friends are actually useless.
t-yan @ovotiann

This all started with Meghan’s friend setting her up on a blind date with Prince Harry. My friends are actually useless.

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

“I’m meant to be at the fucking FA Cup final, but soft lad hasn’t looked at the shared Google Calendar before booking his wedding.” https://t.co/Y8Tq2KsQBS
MUNDIAL @MundialMag

“I’m meant to be at the fucking FA Cup final, but soft lad hasn’t looked at the shared Google Calendar before booking his wedding.” https://t.co/Y8Tq2KsQBS

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

There's Chelsea Davylooking exactly like you'd expect any woman to look when attending her ex-boyfriend's wedding. #royalwedding https://t.co/UmTvakRTn9
Stephanie Faye @StephanieEphani

There's Chelsea Davylooking exactly like you'd expect any woman to look when attending her ex-boyfriend's wedding. #royalwedding https://t.co/UmTvakRTn9

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

Me tweeting how I don’t care &amp; wouldn’t watch vs me now
GHANA'S FINEST @Ghanasfinestx

Me tweeting how I don’t care &amp; wouldn’t watch vs me now

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

8.

US radio host has just asked “How long has this royal hype been going on here?” “More than a thousand years,” I said. “You are kidding me.”
Gyles Brandreth @GylesB1

US radio host has just asked “How long has this royal hype been going on here?” “More than a thousand years,” I said. “You are kidding me.”

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

Commentator: “A lot of stripped-back fashion, a lot of block colour and statement pieces.” My daughter: “That lady has a carroty hat! A rabbit would like it.” A salutary lesson.
Victoria Coren M. @VictoriaCoren

Commentator: “A lot of stripped-back fashion, a lot of block colour and statement pieces.” My daughter: “That lady has a carroty hat! A rabbit would like it.” A salutary lesson.

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

I LOVE that Oprah Winfrey is the first guest into the chapel. Oprah clearly thinking that, in those shoes, she wants to sit down SOON.
Caitlin Moran @caitlinmoran

I LOVE that Oprah Winfrey is the first guest into the chapel. Oprah clearly thinking that, in those shoes, she wants to sit down SOON.

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

David Beckham showing his invite at the door lol #RoyalWedding
Jenna Guillaume @JennaGuillaume

David Beckham showing his invite at the door lol #RoyalWedding

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

12.

Listen Becks is mandem
Dieudonne @DidiM_93

Listen Becks is mandem

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Tom Hardy looks like he wants to die #RoyalWedding
Natalie @wednesdaydreams

Tom Hardy looks like he wants to die #RoyalWedding

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

"Yeah he's definitely not on the guest list. I'll hold." #RoyalWedding
Travon Free @Travon

"Yeah he's definitely not on the guest list. I'll hold." #RoyalWedding

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

Harry thinking of all the seasoned food he’s about to eat tonight #RoyalWedding
Mani🖥🎨 @ffsManiJ

Harry thinking of all the seasoned food he’s about to eat tonight #RoyalWedding

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

16.

Louis wishing it was him n Sheila😭 #RoyalWeddding
chlo @chloemug

Louis wishing it was him n Sheila😭 #RoyalWeddding

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

Same bro. Absolutely same.
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

Same bro. Absolutely same.

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

I know the #RoyalWedding is not for everyone, but we all saw Harry lose his Mum so young, then grow up into this kind, cheeky, thoughtful guy. Now he’s found this incredible woman, and it brings a tear to my cynical eye. Have a great day everyone (also, enjoy the cup final).
Richard Osman @richardosman

I know the #RoyalWedding is not for everyone, but we all saw Harry lose his Mum so young, then grow up into this kind, cheeky, thoughtful guy. Now he’s found this incredible woman, and it brings a tear to my cynical eye. Have a great day everyone (also, enjoy the cup final).

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

Nothing but respect for the real Queen of England. https://t.co/obhBTIr6sq
AK @DistinCray_

Nothing but respect for the real Queen of England. https://t.co/obhBTIr6sq

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Here's What The Members Of The Royal Family Wore To The Royal Wedding

buzzfeed.com

Prince Harry Said "You Look Amazing" And "I'm So Lucky" When He Saw Meghan At The Royal Wedding

buzzfeed.com

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Had An American Pastor And People Are Loving Him

buzzfeed.com

All The Little Kids At The Royal Wedding Who Were Insanely Adorable

buzzfeed.com

Advertisement

Here Are All The Celebrities Who Attended The Royal Wedding

buzzfeed.com

Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London. Contact this reporter at: scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com

Contact Scott Bryan at scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com.

Ikran is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Ikran Dahir at ikran.dahir@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App