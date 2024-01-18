Skip To Content
    51 Things That'll Save You From Little Disasters On A Daily Basis In 2024

    No more grabbing a banana for a speedy breakfast, only to realize it's too brown to eat.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Small cable clip organizers you can stick on as you please because there's no need to see OR trip over the your phone charger cord every time you stand up to fill up your glass of water.

    close up of mountable cable clips
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The perfect solution for the wire clutter on my home office desk. I have quite a bit of computer peripherals and other electronics and heretofore, I had no effective wire and cable management system...that is, until I discovered these little beauties. Did not have high expectations because of disappointments with similar products in the past. I was pleasantly surprised at the difference these made in my home office. All my wires are neatly organized and tucked away out of sight. No more mess. It now looks organized and more productive." —Big E

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $7.90.

    2. A ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep gusts from coming in under the door. It'll just look like a natural part of your door so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit Suavé

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).

    3. A powerful dish-washing spray that, honestly, if you buy anything from this list, this should be it. You can spray down that casserole dish caked with enchilada sauce, let it sit, and you simply wipe and rinse away that saucy mess in a few minutes.

    spraying the Dawn spray on a sink full of dirty dishes
    Target

    I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.

    Get one spray and three refills from Amazon for $17.50.

    4. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a TikTok-famous cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet. 

    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their sink
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    5. A collagen-infused protein treatment for a total refresh of your locks you just apply in the shower like a hair mask. I've been using this off and on for a couple of years to noticeable results I can see and feel. Your hair stylist will be so proud!

    person with frizzy damaged hair before and refreshed looking hair now
    Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    One of my BuzzFeed coworker's wrote about how this totally changed her hair for the better (#1 in this list).

    Promising review: "As soon as I put it on my hair it was amazing! It practically detangles itself. Will buy again ♡" —bibi

    Get it from Amazon for $7.20.

    6. A bottle of non-toxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved. 

    A customer review photo of a carpet with a giant red spill all over the floor and then the same carpet cleaned after using the spray
    www.amazon.com

    To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!

    Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    7. A memory-foam cushion for anyone whose rear could use a real treat. So, arguably, everyone.

    seat cushion in a reviewer&#x27;s wheeled desk chair
    amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in five colors).

    8. Cute lil' teabag holders that'll stick around as helpers.

    tea mug with the snail shape holders on the edge to tie your tea bag string around
    Amazon

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $6.48.

    9. Clay mask sticks to more or less draw on the part of your face you want to address instead of dirtying your hands.

    the clay mask sticks
    @olay / Via instagram.com

    Clay masks are great! Having to wash them off your hands is not!

    Get them from Amazon for $5+ each (available in three types).

    10. A set of stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away on gas stovetops. Or just cover up some chipped or sorry-looking stovetops. (I live in a rental with a white gas stovetop that def has some unsightly chips on it, so I can relate!)

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Psst, as you can see above, this set also comes with a crumb catcher where your stovetop meets your countertop!

    Promising review: "I've been using the foil ones and while they do the job, they're not so nice to look at. I like that this is black so it matches the original color of the appliances, but more importantly I like that this has a larger surface area to catch the drips that the foil ones never could before. They're also trim to fit, so they get right up into each burner without leaving gaps where drips can burn where it's hardest to clean. Overall recommended." —Michael

    Get an 8-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors).

    11. A nine-pack of reliable nonscratch sponges — they'll make serious work on your nonstick pans with coating you don't wanna compromise. Stuck-on messes, be gone!

    reviewer image of a pack of scotch-brite non-scratch sponges
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This is pretty much all I use with dishes. I find that this sponge is usually the perfect gentleness/roughness for washing dishes by hand. It's always an exciting day when I can pull out a new sponge from the Scotch-Brite sponge bag and throw away the old one. It would be nice to have a dishwasher, but these sponges are less expensive and more fun!" —MAW

    Get it from Amazon for $7.82.

    12. A rechargeable lighter for the candle fiend who also can't get enough gadgets (two things can be the truth at once!). Lighter fluid? I don't know her.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I have this lighter and use it on the daily!

    Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super minor annoyance. It's a super intuitive device. Plus the lighter with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" —Jee W

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).

    13. An over-the-door cabinet organizer so you won't have to stare at a pile of hairstyling tools every time you go to brush your teeth. You'll be locating your hair dryer in record time!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but with this metal basket it minimized clutter, keeps things organized and separate, and it also looks nice. It fits two of my blow-dryers, a flat iron, and curling wand. The bars are adjustable, as well (just use the twisties it came with to secure them in place). Worth the buy!" —Alyssa Jewell

    Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in six finishes).

    14. A silicone soap tray with plenty of ~tasteful~ draining space so the bottom half of that fancy soap your aunt gave you for Secret Santa that you're finally using won't become useless goo.

    soap in a tray that has a drain into the below sink
    Amazon

    Dishwasher-safe so it's easy to clean the thing that holds the cleaning thing.

    Promising review: "I really like these soap holders. Good price and quality. They are unobtrusive and go with any decor and are very functional. They won't break and won't rust, and are easy to clean. So far I put one in my kitchen and one in my powder room." —AC Keefer

    Get three from Amazon for $9.99 (for a set of three).

    15. A broom and mop organizer you can mount on a closet wall for a tidy "after" so you won't worry about an avalanche when you open that door. You know what I'm talking about. Ok it doesn't look simple with everything on it. But that mere row of hooks is ~magical~.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hard to get a good picture in my very small pantry area, but this hanger works great for keeping my cleaning tools at hand yet off the floor. Mounting template worked great and it came with a couple bags of screws and anchors so I had the right ones for my wall. I would buy this again." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in three colors).

    16. Or a pair of broom holders in case you've gotta get a little more nimble with your closet storage solutions. I use my coat closet to store cleaning supplies because, well, NYC one-bedroom apartment. And these broom holders have made SUCH a difference in the organization.

    two hooks for broom handles
    Amazon

    I've been in my apartment for years and had all but resigned to having extremely disorganized cleaning supplies...that is 'til a whole bunch of them tumbled in an avalanche on top of me one day when I opened the closet. There's something about a broom handle smacking you square in the nose to serve as a wakeup call. I easily mounted both of these to a closet wall, where they now hold my broom and Swiffer. They do a good job *keeping* the grip on the handles when I inevitably bump into them. The cleaning tools may sway a little bit when bumped, but just a teensy bit. I cannot believe I waited so long to make the (v small) investment in these, but I'm glad that I finally did. 

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in one- and three-packs).

    17. Magic Eraser cleaning sheets to fit into all the nooks and crannies you wish your OG Magic Eraser could fit.

    heating vent someone is cleaning with a wipe
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had a ventilation cover that was disgustingly dirty. I tried 409 and other detergent, but the grease build up was so heavy to remove. I used Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable. It cleaned most of it, but the edges were still dirty. Then I used Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Sheets. I folded it to make it stronger and used a chopstick to rub vigorously. It cleaned all the grease and now it looks like a brand new. These erasers are amazing. The tougher it is the better it works. In other words, if the surface is not so dirty, regular cleaning method may work better." —Saporica

    Get three 16-packs of wipes from Amazon for $26.22

    18. Odor-blocking trash bags to buy another day here or there before you take out the trash. Take it from me, a lazy person. These work.

    model taking bulky bag out of a trash can in a kitchen
    Amazon

    I've used these before and they def do a better job at odor-blocking than regular trash bags!

    Get a box of 80 from Amazon for $17.38.

    19. Some wood repair markers to hide smaller scratches on your fave furniture. We love a repair instead of a replacement product!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it too as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker. I also used them to stain wood filler in two spots in my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous home owner had hung a paper towel holder and I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. It’s a good value and works very well." —Shane

    Get a set of 13 from Amazon for $7.99.

    20. A laundry-detergent drip catcher to help salvage some of that precious goo, so you can go a tad bit longer in between shopping trips.

    laundry detergent containers with the drip catcher on them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Holy cow! Why didn't I think to make this!? This thing is probably the most helpful thing I own! I despise how liquid detergent is in these huge tubs with a spigot. It has to lay on its side and it ALWAYS drips down on to whatever is underneath. It's so frustrating! However, this fixes that problem! It easily just slides on the tub and holds firm. I use it on the All tub, but I would imagine it would work with any standard size tub. I keep the cup sitting on the little shelf and it catches any drips. So no waste!" —Rachel L. White

    Get two from Amazon for $17.48.

    21. A mountable cat-grooming brush to help your kitty get some rubs when your hands are all tied up with other tasks.

    reviewer pic of cat scratching himself on a wall mounted brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this for my three-legged cat because he can't scratch his left side. He'll be trying to scratch and all you see is his little nub going crazy. I found these and he immediately LOVED it! The expression on his face when he first tried it was priceless. The only downside is that it's possible it'll fall off because it was hard for me to get all pieces of tape to stick on a corner at the same time, but I can always buy more double-sided tape so not a big deal to me. The product is for Floyd, not me, and he's happy so 5 stars." —WeedWendy

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    22. Pimple patches that'll attack blemishes that pop up by sucking out the gunk without irritating your skin around the blemish like drying treatments. Keep a pack of these in your bathroom and you'll be set!

    amazon.com

    I've used these and can confirm that they WORK. I had a lot of acne before taking Accutane at age 15, and if these were around back then during ancient times I would've bought them by the truckload!

    Promising review: "Omg, where has this been my whole life? Why did nobody talk about hydrocolloid patches when I was a teen? These truly do shrink your pimples (as long as it is an open or popped one). I just put one on before bed and by morning, voilà! All that's left is a small bump, if anything at all. I seriously couldn't believe my eyes. (All those years of suffering from acne! I'm in my 30s now with hormonal acne, btw.) These are magic!" —Julie W.

    Get a four-pack of 24 patches each from Amazon for $18.

    Check out our full Cosrx Acne Pimple Patches review!

    23. A toothpaste squeezer/stand to help you get out every last drop without doing a manual squeeze twice a day. (Three times a day if you're that good.)

    tube of toothpaste in the stand/squeezer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was surprisingly easy to use — the crank is very easy to turn and it was actually fun to wind it up. It is weighted, so I imagine it would hold up a full tube, though I might be more inclined to use it with a half-full tube. It keeps a half-used tube of toothpaste very tidy on the shelf. (See photo.) It worked great with the dog's toothpaste too! I bought a few more." —Laurel

    Get it from Amazon for $6.89.

    24. A luxe-looking mousepad with a metal finish for smooth movement that'll perk up a lackluster home office — even if that home office is the couch or your bed.

    rose gold metal mousepad
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

    25. A set of satin pillowcases I personally swear by for keeping my hair and skin moisturized (vs. cotton pillowcases). Plus! They're super soft and look glam.

    Amazon

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 21 colors and 4 sizes).

    26. And a silky lined sleeping beanie to help protect hair while you get some Zzzzs.

    Amazon

    BTW, Grace Eleyae is a Black woman-owned company!

    Promising review: "These caps keep my hair from being dry and reduces breakage. You can also wear in public if you’re having a bad hair day. These are definitely my favorite!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Grace Eleyae on Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors).

    27. A set of wool dryer balls that'll be a wonderful effective alternative to fabric softener sheets or liquid that can cause some serious buildup on machines.

    the wool dryer bars on a blanket
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have been using these for over year now and I absolutely love them. I only use four in my dryer and they have reduced the time it takes to dry clothes. I did not add a scent to the balls so I sometimes throw a dryer sheet in with the balls. They make a soft thud sound while drying. I have given them as gifts to all of my sisters-in-law and they love them." —P. King

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three pack sizes).

    28. A cushy lumbar pillow you can position as its name implies or use to elevate your knees or feet. TV watching just leveled up.

    Amazon

    My mom requested one each for her and my dad for Christmas 2019 after reading my coworker's story about things that'll make you never want to leave your couch. So I got to give these a test run myself and uh, they're *so* good.

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three sizes).

    29. A wooden lap desk you can use for inhaling some pancakes, reading, or binge-watching on your laptop. I own this and it was my 2020 WFH MVP, hands down. (It's likely to get the 2024 title too.)

    person using the table-like wood lap desk in bed to hold a breakfast plate, cup of coffee
    Amazon

    I use this desk on my couch, bed, floor...wherever!

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in three colors).

    30. Suspenders for your sheets that are exactly how they sound so no matter how much you toss and turn, your fitted sheet won't pop you in the face in the middle of the night when it comes loose. It happens! I know!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These have worked great! I like bamboo sheets, which are slippery and the corners always came up. Since I started using these my corners haven’t come up and the sheet stays relatively wrinkle-free." —Beachyfun

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99 (available in five colors/styles).

    31. A brown sugar saver disguised as an adorable terra-cotta bear that baking fiends *might* be sad they didn't know was a thing 'til now.

    the bear beside a jar of brown sugar
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Had a large amount of brown sugar and couldn't keep it soft, even in a tight container. I purchased new 5-quart jars for my flour, sugar, and so forth, and quickly realized my brown sugar was a ROCK! I purchased this, soaked it, and placed it in the sugar as instructed. Within hours it was soft again! I have about 2 lbs. of sugar in the 5-quart jar currently. The jar is sealed with a gasket but I haven't had to re-soak the bear yet (only a month in use currently). Would recommend to anyone at this point, just mad I have wasted so much brown sugar over the years. I have not used it for any of the other uses, like cookies or bread, but will probably purchase more in the future since this little bear is dedicated to my brown sugar." —diosa

    Get two from Amazon for $8.99.

    32. A dishwasher magnet so everyone in the house is on the same page about whether it's OK to eat off a plate that's in the dishwasher.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this because my mother has dementia and she kept putting away dirty dishes 🤦🏽‍♀️. And believe it or not she has actually been using it and it definitely has been working! So I highly suggest buying this for parents or someone you know who has a similar problem!" —Raquel

    Get it from Amazon for $6.92+ (available in four styles).

    Also check out a version that's completely silver without the red or green for $19.95.

    33. A Squatty Potty which, if you don't already know what it does, helps position your body in a way that'll feel more natural for your colon and, therefore, make going no. 2 easier. (More or less.)

    model wearing clothes sitting on a toilet with their feet propped on the stool-like squatty potty
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've struggled with the #2 for the last couple years. I've gone from Defecating Toxic Avenger to 'Dear GOD! I feel like I'm passing the Twin King Guardian Statues.' It's been a sphincter nightmare. No matter what I tried: prunes, more water, high fiber, Taco Bell, even White Castle — nothing was working. Usually, in a three-week interval, I'd get very sick and spend three to four hours going to the bathroom nine or ten times. After my sphincter would be tender and I'm damn near positive if this had gone on, it would be the end of me. Then I saw this. Decided to go ahead and plunk down the $25. By day two of using it I started to feel better and my cramps were gone. I swear to god, when I go on my next road trip, I'm taking the damn thing with me, and IDGAF if my friends laugh at me. This damn thing may have saved my health and possibly my life." —DJ_Malsidious

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99. Not into the white plastic look? Check out a ghost acrylic version.

    34. A Beard King trimmings catcher that'll make cleaning the bathroom sink SO much easier if you can convince your currently bearded bae to actually use it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My girlfriend bought this for me as a present. At first I was skeptical to use, but once I got my hands out it there was no going back. I use my Beard Bib anywhere two to four times a week and cannot live without it. Not only does this serve a big purpose in my trimming routine but now I no longer have to argue with my girlfriend about all the mess that I USED to create. Also, we ordered a beard oil recently and reached out to customer support about the different scents they offer, they were super helpful! Overall it has been an awesome experience and they’ve truly made me feel like a King!" —Timur

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors and two styles).

    35. Safe grabs silicone mats for putting a safe barrier between hot things and important stuff, like your hands, in so many situations.

    person using the mats to get a hot bowl out of the microwave
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Okay, so I am a sucker for innovations that I see on Shark Tank so bought this without giving it much thought. When it arrived I thought I had probably made a mistake, but turns out I use them all the time. I keep one in the microwave, which makes clean-up easier but also allows me to use it as a potholder. I keep the other in a drawer and use it as a trivet to protect my counters and table. Stores easily, has lots of uses, cleans in a flash. Pretty cool." —Kathy, Avid Reader

    Get a pack of two Amazon for $31.95+ (available in a variety of colors).

    36. A sharp bed skirt to coordinate with your bedding while masking the horror show underneath your bed. Trust me! I use one to mask my own underbed storage area.

    neutral bedroom with neat looking bed with bed skirt that obscures anything underneath the bed
    Amazon

    Even the minimalists should get on board with this. Just go for one with clean lines like this one! I went a few years without one and then was floored by the difference it made in hiding all the stuff I shove under my bed. And I store A LOT of stuff under my bed!

    Promising review: "I could not get it to fit right at first for some reason. Probably because I was having a bad week and wanted something to be angry about. When I was in a better state of mind I got it and laughed at how simple it was. Fits well and covers the mess I am hiding now that I went up to a king." —Dennis E. Marquardt

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in seven colors, sizes twin–Caifornia king).

    37. Plus some adjustable bed risers that'll buy you 3, 5, or 8 inches of extra space for stashing all sorts of stuff under that bed.

    the bed risers with both heights visible
    Amazon

    Again, a dust ruffle will hide these bad boys if you're worried about optics. And they'll also work with couches or futons.

    Promising review: "These blow my mind. They've added so much storage under our bed. I worried about them being durable enough to withstand our weight but there was no need to worry. Just this past weekend, both my husband and I were on the bed when two of our teenage sons ran and jumped on the bed with us. I didn't even hear a creak from these bed risers. There must have been close to 800 lbs. on our bed at that point and these risers held up like champs." —Kelly McHone

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (also available in white).

    38. A boot tray to help bring some order to your entryway where your family kicks off their muddy, dirty shoes as soon as they walk in the door. *Or* you can use it to contain the mess of pets' food and water bowls!

    black textured boot tray with sneakers and boots on it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Excellent quality! Perfect for rainy days. I no longer have to worry about my family leaving mud and getting my floor wet." —Sibel batca

    Get it from Amazon for $13.03.

    39. Fridge bin liners that'll absorb extra moisture in an effort to keep your produce fresher for longer. PLUS, they'll catch the brunt of messy spills and will be so much easier to clean than taking a drawer out of the fridge and awkwardly scrubbing it down in your sink. I've done that before and it's not great!

    crisper bin in a fridge with the liner in it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Keeps my refrigerator looking clean and fresh. Especially like the gray pattern which goes nicely with a stainless steel refrigerator. When something spills, It's much easier to wash these pads than scrub your refrigerator. The pads don't last forever but they can be washed three or four times before I recycle them into cleaning rags." —CardFan133

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.99.

    40. A stack of spiral hair ties I swear by for getting hair up and off my neck for both short and long stretches of time without putting a dent in my hair. Plus they're super gentle, unlike the elastic kind! I also find them far easier to hang onto, thus having to replace them way less frequently.

    reviewer pic of the hair tie holding a ponytail up
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It sounds like hyperbole to say that these hair ties changed my life, but it's true. I sleep with my hair in a messy top knot using these elastics every night. In the morning, I just take my hair down, run a brush through it, and that's it. My hair is done, and more voluminous than ever before. I do have pretty low-maintenance hair in general (long, naturally straight) but I never thought it could be THIS EASY. One note: I still use normal elastics when I work out because these don't always hold tight enough when I'm running." —Rachel P.

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in six colors).

    41. Glass phone screen protectors that even YOU can DIY (I did!) and will protect your precious device every single day.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Each of the protectors that come in a pack have lasted me about six months! Check out my full review of amFilm Glass Screen Protectors (#2).

    Promising review: "I never post reviews, but this is a unique circumstance. I bought these screen protectors because they were cheap and came in a pack — probably not the best approach when trying to protect an $800 device. But, at the end of the day, these did exactly what they were supposed to do when a 15-pound dumbbell slipped out of my wife's hand and fell directly onto the screen. After telling my wife there was no way her screen didn't crack, I pulled back the cover to reveal a crack-free, fully intact screen. And that's why you buy screen protectors in packs!" —Geoffrey Forman

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $6.99.

    42. An interactive cat toy that'll have your furry family member having a blast. If only you'd known years ago....

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo

    Get it from Amazon for $3.39.

    43. A car garbage bag to help contain some of the mess that ends up on your backseat floor. Someone buy this for my Uncle Bill STAT. But wait, he may need a bigger bag.