    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    53 Simple Things That'll Have A Meaningful Impact On Your Day-To-Day In 2024

    Including a toothbrush with extra small bristles to really get in there where your regular bristles won't.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Small cable clip organizers you can stick on as you please because there's no need to see OR trip over the your phone charger cord every time you stand up to fill up your glass of water.

    close up of mountable cable clips
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The perfect solution for the wire clutter on my home office desk. I have quite a bit of computer peripherals and other electronics and heretofore, I had no effective wire and cable management system...that is, until I discovered these little beauties. Did not have high expectations because of disappointments with similar products in the past. I was pleasantly surprised at the difference these made in my home office. All my wires are neatly organized and tucked away out of sight. No more mess. It now looks organized and more productive." —Big E

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.95.

    2. A set of blackout curtains that'll keep your bedroom (or any other room!) as dark as you want. Plus they'll help maintain your ideal indoor temp!

    reviewer's bedroom with the beige blackout curtains pulled open to show daylight outside
    same reviewer's bedroom with the curtains pulled closed. The room is completely dark.
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally invested in blackout curtains for my room and my kids' room, and now I’m kicking myself for not doing it sooner! These curtains do exactly what they are supposed to do. My kids are early risers, usually getting up when the sun comes up. Today, I was able to sleep until 9:30 because they were still in bed! I woke up not even knowing what time it was because my room was still so dark, haha! These especially made a huge difference in my room which faces the side of the house the sun rises on. These curtains are silky feeling, which I wasn’t expecting, but it gives a sleek appearance. I highly highly recommend this brand." —Jessica Duvall

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in 30 sizes and 31 colors).

    3. And a ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep gusts from coming in under the door. It'll just look like a natural part of your door so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit B.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors).

    4. A powerful dish-washing spray that, honestly, if you buy anything from this list, this should be it. You can spray down that casserole dish caked with enchilada sauce, let it sit, and you simply wipe and rinse away that saucy mess in a few minutes.

    spraying the Dawn spray on a sink full of dirty dishes
    Target

    I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.

    Get one spray and three refills from Amazon for $22.

    5. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max. 

    reviewer's pic of a nasty dirty looking bathtub
    same reviewer's tub that's almost completely clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was staying pretty good. The guy that owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it and it’s probably the staining and nothing could get it out until I bought this. After 4 8-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once a week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna

    Get it from Amazon for $18.61.

    6. A memory-foam cushion for anyone whose rear could use a real treat. So, arguably, everyone.

    seat cushion in a reviewer&#x27;s wheeled desk chair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "With COVID forcing my wife and I to work from home, we spent extended hours on an old office chair for me and a long bench for my wife. These extra hours resulted in hip and leg pain for me even after adjusting my current office chair to every position possible. I bought based upon the number of positive ratings and both my wife and I were pleasantly surprised! The reduction in pain was almost immediate. I have been using it for over two months and both my leg and hip pain are gone. I am using it with an older Office Max chair as seen in the picture. My wife is using it on a long bench with similar results. It doesn't sit real well on the office chair so I am forced to adjust it when I sit down, but that minimal effort is well worth the reward." —Clark Otte

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in seven colors).

    7. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles that'll be a serious step up from regular brushes. It has regular firm bristles PLUS longer ones that are ten times thinner to *really* get in between teeth and gums, mimicking flossing. Psst, it's also safe for sensitive teeth. 

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Mouthwatchers is a small business by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans — which are great for targeting stuff often missed with traditional brush and floss routines. 

    My colleague Emma Lord is a big fan. Here's what she has to say: "I personally just bought this at the recommendation of BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90

    8. Cute lil' teabag holders that'll stick around as helpers.

    tea mug with the snail shape holders on the edge to tie your tea bag string around
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These little 'snails' really hold the tea bag string, and do not get in the way while drinking." —Sherry L. Scott

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $7.48.

    9. Clay mask sticks to more or less draw on the part of your face you want to address instead of dirtying your hands.

    the clay mask sticks
    @olay / Via instagram.com

    Clay masks are great! Having to wash them off your hands is not!

    Promising review: "I love how this is in a twist tube — no mess and no waste!" —Michelle D

    Get them from Amazon for $4.57+ each (available in four types).

    10. A set of stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away on gas stovetops. Or just cover up some chipped or sorry-looking stovetops. (I live in a rental with a white gas stovetop that def has some unsightly chips on it, so I can relate!)

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Psst, as you can see above, this set also comes with a crumb catcher where your stovetop meets your countertop!

    Promising review: "I've been using the foil ones and while they do the job, they're not so nice to look at. I like that this is black so it matches the original color of the appliances, but more importantly I like that this has a larger surface area to catch the drips that the foil ones never could before. They're also trim to fit, so they get right up into each burner without leaving gaps where drips can burn where it's hardest to clean. Overall recommended." —Michael

    Get an 8-pack from Amazon for $12.99+ (also available in silver).

    11. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because you can't enjoy the first Saw film without thinking about cleaning. This gadget will send cleaner into your bowl with each flush!

    A reviewer photo of the installed system, which clips on to the tank and attaches to two of the toilet's internal tubes
    www.amazon.com

    It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!

    Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy

    Get it from Amazon for $10.65.

    12. A 12-pack of water bottle-cleaning tablets to make sure everyone's go-to container actually gets cleaned. (Cleaning water bottles is hard!)

    before, during, after pics of tablets cleaning a stained thermos
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy

    Get them from Amazon for $8.

    13. A pack of lemon-scented toilet bombs you simply drop into the towel bowl, wait for it to dissolve, then just give a lil' scrub with your toilet brush.

    flower-shaped toilet cleaning bombs
    Jialiving / Etsy

    Jialiving is a Los Angeles-based Etsy shop that specializes in handmade items made of all-natural and earth-friendly ingredients.

    Promising review: "What a great product! You just drop it in, let it dissolve, and that pretty much cleans your toilet. No toxic ingredients so good for the environment as well." —Maureen Tully

    Get a 10-pack from Jialiving on Etsy for $18+ (available in 6-, 10-, or 20-packs).

    14. A rechargeable lighter for the candle fiend who also can't get enough gadgets (two things can be the truth at once!). Lighter fluid? I don't know her.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I have this lighter and use it on the daily!

    Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super minor annoyance. It's a super intuitive device. Plus the lighter with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" —Jee W

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 12 colors).

    15. An over-the-door cabinet organizer so you won't have to stare at a pile of hairstyling tools every time you go to brush your teeth. You'll be locating your hair dryer in record time!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but with this metal basket it minimized clutter, keeps things organized and separate, and it also looks nice. It fits two of my blow-dryers, a flat iron, and curling wand. The bars are adjustable, as well (just use the twisties it came with to secure them in place). Worth the buy!" —Alyssa Jewell

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six finishes).

    16. A silicone soap tray with plenty of ~tasteful~ draining space so the bottom half of that fancy soap your aunt gave you for Secret Santa that you're finally using won't become useless goo.

    tilted soap dish for draining water
    Amazon

    Dishwasher-safe so it's easy to clean the thing that holds the cleaning thing.

    Promising review: "I really like these soap holders. Good price and quality. They are unobtrusive and go with any decor and are very functional. They won't break and won't rust, and are easy to clean. So far I put one in my kitchen and one in my powder room." —AC Keefer

    Get three from Amazon for $9.99.

    17. A broom and mop organizer you can mount on a closet wall for a tidy "after" so you won't worry about an avalanche when you open that door. You know what I'm talking about. Ok it doesn't look simple with everything on it. But that mere row of hooks is ~magical~.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hard to get a good picture in my very small pantry area, but this hanger works great for keeping my cleaning tools at hand yet off the floor. Mounting template worked great and it came with a couple bags of screws and anchors so I had the right ones for my wall. I would buy this again." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in four colors).

    18. Or a pair of broom holders in case you've gotta get a little more nimble with your closet storage solutions. I use my coat closet to store cleaning supplies because, well, NYC one-bedroom apartment. And these broom holders have made SUCH a difference in the organization.

    two hooks for broom handles
    Amazon

    I've been in my apartment for years and had all but resigned to having extremely disorganized cleaning supplies...that is 'til a whole bunch of them tumbled in an avalanche on top of me one day when I opened the closet. There's something about a broom handle smacking you square in the nose to serve as a wakeup call. I easily mounted both of these to a closet wall, where they now hold my broom and Swiffer. They do a good job *keeping* the grip on the handles when I inevitably bump into them. The cleaning tools may sway a little bit when bumped, but just a teensy bit. I cannot believe I waited so long to make the (v small) investment in these, but I'm glad that I finally did. 

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99.

    19. Odor-blocking trash bags to buy another day here or there before you take out the trash. Take it from me, a lazy person. These work.

    model taking bulky bag out of a trash can in a kitchen
    Amazon

    I've used these before and they def do a better job at odor-blocking than regular trash bags!

    Get a box of 80 from Amazon for $15.51.

    20. A wood scratch cover you can use to help cover up dings and discoloration on door frames and molding so everything will blend in like normal. Also, it requires no sanding or refinishing! Cue to you on the prowl for more wood surfaces you can fix up.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!

    Get it from Amazon for $4.82 (also available for light woods).

    21. And wood repair markers to hide smaller scratches on your fave furniture. We love a repair instead of a replacement product!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it too as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker. I also used them to stain wood filler in two spots in my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous home owner had hung a paper towel holder and I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. It’s a good value and works very well." —Shane

    Get a set of 13 from Amazon for $7.99.

    22. A laundry-detergent drip catcher to help salvage some of that precious goo, so you can go a tad bit longer in between shopping trips.

    laundry detergent containers with the drip catcher on them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Holy cow! Why didn't I think to make this!? This thing is probably the most helpful thing I own! I despise how liquid detergent is in these huge tubs with a spigot. It has to lay on its side and it ALWAYS drips down on to whatever is underneath. It's so frustrating! However, this fixes that problem! It easily just slides on the tub and holds firm. I use it on the All tub, but I would imagine it would work with any standard size tub. I keep the cup sitting on the little shelf and it catches any drips. So no waste!" —Rachel L. White

    Get it from Amazon for $17.17.

    23. A mountable cat-grooming brush to help your kitty get some rubs when your hands are all tied up with other tasks.

    reviewer pic of cat scratching himself on a wall mounted brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this for my three-legged cat because he can't scratch his left side. He'll be trying to scratch and all you see is his little nub going crazy. I found these and he immediately LOVED it! The expression on his face when he first tried it was priceless. The only downside is that it's possible it'll fall off because it was hard for me to get all pieces of tape to stick on a corner at the same time, but I can always buy more double-sided tape so not a big deal to me. The product is for Floyd, not me, and he's happy so 5 stars." —Pippa Runs

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

    24. Pimple patches that'll attack blemishes that pop up by sucking out the gunk without irritating your skin around the blemish like drying treatments. Keep a pack of these in your bathroom and you'll be set!

    amazon.com

    I've used these and can confirm that they WORK. I had a lot of acne before taking Accutane at age 15, and if these were around back then during ancient times I would've bought them by the truckload!

    Promising review: "Omg, where has this been my whole life? Why did nobody talk about hydrocolloid patches when I was a teen? These truly do shrink your pimples (as long as it is an open or popped one). I just put one on before bed and by morning, voilà! All that's left is a small bump, if anything at all. I seriously couldn't believe my eyes. (All those years of suffering from acne! I'm in my 30s now with hormonal acne, btw.) These are magic!" —Julie W.

    Get a four-pack of 24 patches each from Amazon for $10.56.

    Check out our full Cosrx Acne Pimple Patches review!

    25. A toothpaste squeezer/stand to help you get out every last drop without doing a manual squeeze twice a day. (Three times a day if you're that good.)

    tube of toothpaste in the stand/squeezer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was surprisingly easy to use — the crank is very easy to turn and it was actually fun to wind it up. It is weighted, so I imagine it would hold up a full tube, though I might be more inclined to use it with a half-full tube. It keeps a half-used tube of toothpaste very tidy on the shelf. (See photo.) It worked great with the dog's toothpaste too! I bought a few more." —Laurel

    Get it from Amazon for $7.

    26. A luxe-looking mousepad with a metal finish for smooth movement that'll perk up a lackluster home office — even if that home office is the couch or your bed.

    rose gold metal mousepad
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The mouse pad doesn't slide around and it is really strong and chic. It's easy to clean and obviously has no cloth that will eventually wear and tear. The mouse doesn't slip around either, it has a good grip. I don't think I'll ever use a cloth mouse pad ever again." —Carissa

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    27. An eye compression mask to block out every last bit of light in your bedroom while feeling soft against your skin. (BTW, it was designed by an orthopedic surgeon to help relieve tension headaches, sinus pain, and eye strain.)

    person sleeping in bed with eye mask on face
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The material of this product is very soft. The beads inside add the right amount of pressure on my eyes in order to feel comfort and relief after a hard day of work. It forms itself to my face, providing excellent coverage and comfort. This is a very well-done sleep mask that I would recommend with my eyes closed (no pun intended). But, in all seriousness, this masks helps me sleep better, and I am very satisfied with my results. This is my second purchase." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.54.

    28. A set of satin pillowcases I personally swear by for keeping my hair and skin moisturized (vs. cotton pillowcases). Plus! They're super soft and look glam.

    Amazon

    Plus they're super cooling in the summer!

    Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 35 colors and five sizes).

    29. A set of wool dryer balls that'll be a wonderful effective alternative to fabric softener sheets or liquid that can cause some serious buildup on machines.

    the wool dryer bars on a blanket
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have been using these for over year now and I absolutely love them. I only use four in my dryer and they have reduced the time it takes to dry clothes. I did not add a scent to the balls so I sometimes throw a dryer sheet in with the balls. They make a soft thud sound while drying. I have given them as gifts to all of my sisters-in-law and they love them." —P. King

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.99.

    30. A cushy lumbar pillow you can position as its name implies or use to elevate your knees or feet. TV watching just leveled up.

    Amazon

    My mom requested one each for her and my dad for Christmas 2019 after reading my coworker's story about things that'll make you never want to leave your couch. So I got to give these a test run myself and uh, they're *so* good.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.55.

    31. A wooden lap desk you can use for inhaling some pancakes, reading, or binge-watching on your laptop. I also constantly use this for WFH.

    person using the table-like wood lap desk in bed to hold a breakfast plate, cup of coffee
    Amazon

    I use this desk on my couch, bed, floor...wherever!

    Promising review: "Four years strong! I use this on my bed to make it a desk like area. I've had it for years. I spill liquid on it ALL the time. The holes for the metal pegs aren't the most stable but it doesn't seem to impact my use." —Coriander

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99.

    32. Suspenders for your sheets that are exactly how they sound so no matter how much you toss and turn, your fitted sheet won't pop you in the face in the middle of the night when it comes loose. It happens! I know!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These have worked great! I like bamboo sheets, which are slippery and the corners always came up. Since I started using these my corners haven’t come up and the sheet stays relatively wrinkle-free." —Beachyfun

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99 (available in five colors/styles).

    33. A brown sugar saver disguised as an adorable terra-cotta bear that baking fiends *might* be sad they didn't know was a thing 'til now.

    the bear beside a jar of brown sugar
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Had a large amount of brown sugar and couldn't keep it soft, even in a tight container. I purchased new 5-quart jars for my flour, sugar, and so forth, and quickly realized my brown sugar was a ROCK! I purchased this, soaked it, and placed it in the sugar as instructed. Within hours it was soft again! I have about 2 lbs. of sugar in the 5-quart jar currently. The jar is sealed with a gasket but I haven't had to re-soak the bear yet (only a month in use currently). Would recommend to anyone at this point, just mad I have wasted so much brown sugar over the years. I have not used it for any of the other uses, like cookies or bread, but will probably purchase more in the future since this little bear is dedicated to my brown sugar." —diosa

    Get two from Amazon for $10.84.