53 Simple Things That'll Have A Meaningful Impact On Your Day-To-Day In 2024

1. Small cable clip organizers you can stick on as you please because there's no need to see OR trip over the your phone charger cord every time you stand up to fill up your glass of water.
2. A set of blackout curtains that'll keep your bedroom (or any other room!) as dark as you want. Plus they'll help maintain your ideal indoor temp!
Promising review: "I finally invested in blackout curtains for my room and my kids' room, and now I’m kicking myself for not doing it sooner! These curtains do exactly what they are supposed to do. My kids are early risers, usually getting up when the sun comes up. Today, I was able to sleep until 9:30 because they were still in bed! I woke up not even knowing what time it was because my room was still so dark, haha! These especially made a huge difference in my room which faces the side of the house the sun rises on. These curtains are silky feeling, which I wasn’t expecting, but it gives a sleek appearance. I highly highly recommend this brand." —Jessica Duvall
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in 30 sizes and 31 colors).
3. And a ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep gusts from coming in under the door. It'll just look like a natural part of your door so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!
4. A powerful dish-washing spray that, honestly, if you buy anything from this list, this should be it. You can spray down that casserole dish caked with enchilada sauce, let it sit, and you simply wipe and rinse away that saucy mess in a few minutes.
5. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was staying pretty good. The guy that owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it and it’s probably the staining and nothing could get it out until I bought this. After 4 8-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once a week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna
Get it from Amazon for $18.61.
7. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles that'll be a serious step up from regular brushes. It has regular firm bristles PLUS longer ones that are ten times thinner to *really* get in between teeth and gums, mimicking flossing. Psst, it's also safe for sensitive teeth.
Mouthwatchers is a small business by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans — which are great for targeting stuff often missed with traditional brush and floss routines.
My colleague Emma Lord is a big fan. Here's what she has to say: "I personally just bought this at the recommendation of BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
9. Clay mask sticks to more or less draw on the part of your face you want to address instead of dirtying your hands.
10. A set of stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away on gas stovetops. Or just cover up some chipped or sorry-looking stovetops. (I live in a rental with a white gas stovetop that def has some unsightly chips on it, so I can relate!)
11. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because you can't enjoy the first Saw film without thinking about cleaning. This gadget will send cleaner into your bowl with each flush!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy
Get it from Amazon for $10.65.