53 Simple Things That'll Have A Meaningful Impact On Your Day-To-Day In 2024

Promising review: "I finally invested in blackout curtains for my room and my kids' room, and now I’m kicking myself for not doing it sooner! These curtains do exactly what they are supposed to do. My kids are early risers, usually getting up when the sun comes up. Today, I was able to sleep until 9:30 because they were still in bed! I woke up not even knowing what time it was because my room was still so dark, haha! These especially made a huge difference in my room which faces the side of the house the sun rises on. These curtains are silky feeling, which I wasn’t expecting, but it gives a sleek appearance. I highly highly recommend this brand." —Jessica Duvall

Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in 30 sizes and 31 colors).