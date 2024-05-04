48 Easy Bathroom Upgrades That Don’t Require Calling A Plumber Or Contractor

1. A faucet extender so the smallest members of your household will finally be able to wash their hands without a major lift.
2. An over-the-toilet shelving unit for those bathrooms where the only place your storage can go is up, up, UP.
Promising review: "Counter space is limited, and I ran out of storage space. This shelving unit is free-standing and holds many items. I am so pleased with it! I can’t imagine not having it! No more cramming everything in only two drawers and no messy counter!" —Shala Ooton
Get it from Amazon for $77.99+ (available in six finishes and three configurations).
3. A large capacity rotating makeup organizer could make you realize that, uh, you don't need to drop by Sephora tomorrow afternoon after all. You have become the Sephora.
Promising review: "This thing has saved my life. I did not realize how messy I was until I got this and started using it. No more random creams or toothbrushes lying on my counter. If it doesn’t have a space on this caddy, I put it away in drawers. This has really helped me keep my skincare routine since everything is right there and organized! Pay attention to the instructions, as you really need to put the rubber bands on correctly. I loved that I could adjust the shelves to fit tall and short items! Game changer as most items similar have stock sizes that cannot be modified to fit varying sized items." —Allycat
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
4. A drawer organizer set can let you Lego-fit all the containers into your drawer so you can have the bathroom drawer or junk drawer of your Instagram dreams.
Promising review: "My desk drawer was always messy no matter how many times I tidied it. These keep things in their place nicely. I recommend." —RoseannB916
Get it from Amazon for $12.96.
5. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of gross, stuck-on situations like that bathroom floor grout you came to terms with being dirty gray forever.
6. A grout pen that's as simple to use as coloring in the lines so you don't have to stare at the stained grout and imagine what it used to look like. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pics, makes a huge impact!
I've used this on my own bathroom floor, which has a more complicated hexagon pattern, so it took a bit of time. But I just listened to an episode or two of a podcast and got to work! I recommend doing two coats.
Promising review: "We moved into our new home, and the shower had a really yellow grout. Cleaning didn’t do anything, and I saw this grout pen online. What a saver! Otherwise, I would have just hired someone to replace my shower. I used this grout pen, and my husband was so impressed :D The tip loses its shape fast, but just pull out the TIP AND FLIPPED IT OVER, and you’ll have a new tip." —jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
7. A mold and mildew removal gel that'll turn back time on your shower surround in a mere six hours. (Can't wait for Cher to drop that remix.)
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more, the only complaint I will ever have is the shipping got mixed up but that is not a problem and was fixed very easily!" —Brooklyn Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
8. Interlocking teak tiles made for covering up outdoor surfaces BUT make a spa-like bathroom floor that you can pick up and take with you when your lease ends.
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle
Get 10 sq. ft from Amazon for $77.99.
9. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because you can't enjoy the first Saw film without thinking about cleaning. This gadget will send cleaner into your bowl with each flush!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "This system not only keeps my toilet bowl clean but also halts toilet odors. I originally purchased the bleach system for my master bathroom, but I will be ordering these for the other two bathroom rooms as well. There is no odor from the product, but it certainly eliminates toilet odor." —adorse
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
10. Plus, a Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp as an in-the-bowl solution that'll help keep things spic 'n' span for ya.
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
Get it from Amazon for $4.37.