If You’re Looking For Your Beauty Holy Grails, Reviewers In Their 60s Swear By These Items

1. SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream contains caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract, which all make a lovely combo to help smooth, firm, and add a glow to your skin. Reviewers especially love the intoxicating scent and sometimes opt out of wearing perfume because the vanilla/salted caramel/pistachio scent is quite strong.
I've used this stuff before and can confirm that 1) the scent is indeed intoxicating and 2) everything from this brand has scents that really STICK to you. I'm currently using the Beija Flor body wash and I can smell it on my skin hours later — which is pretty rare for a body wash.
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in three sizes).
2. A trio of Tree of Life Vitamin C, Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid serums work together to give your skin a glow-up without — according to reviewers — irritating your skin woes.
Be sure to follow the brand's instructions on how to use these together!
Promising review: "I swear by this stuff. I have always used Vitamin C serum off and on during the years, but now that I'm in my early sixties, I have been using it on a daily basis, and my skin is actually getting younger and younger looking! Family and even strangers ask me how I have such great-looking skin. Good genes and sunscreen help, but in the last four months this stuff has made my face age backwards." —MeInNH
Get the pack of three from Amazon for $29.49.
3. COSRX Snail Mucin Essence, which works to repair and rejuvenate stressed and irritated skin, soothe redness, and fade dark spots. It also prepares your skin to soak up all the other skincare products in your routine.
Promising review: "Goes on slightly ... Well... Slimey, BUT give it 10 seconds. It makes my skin feel so soft, smooth and hydrated. I have sensitive combination skin. But this stuff is like liquid gold on my 60-year-old skin!" –Scottish Kathleen
Get it from Amazon for $17.
4. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer keeps that complicated smoky eye look you copied from an MUA's TikTok intact long into the night. Because the last thing you want is to look back at the professional photographer's pics from your cousin's wedding and see your eye makeup a mess. (Though we can't say the same for your dancefloor moves.)
Promising review: "I'm 65 years old and have always been annoyed by the fact that by mid-afternoon, my upper lids would be oily, shiny, and sporting a stripe from my eyeliner. I didn't think there was a cure. Then, I stumbled upon the idea of using a primer/foundation designed for the eyelids. What? How BRILLIANT!! Who would have thought? I dipped my toe into the water and purchased one tube of the Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Primer. I don't use eye shadow on my lids, but I do use it as a liner on my lower lashes. (I add water to compressed eye shadow and put it on my skin with a sponge-end pencil thing). This stuff ROCKS!! At the end of a hot Texas day, my lids are still as fresh and dry as they were at 6 a.m. And it only takes a pinhead-sized drop to cover one entire lid from lashes to eyebrow, with enough left to cover the lower lid area as well. It's creamy but dries very quickly. Awesome! The only thing that keeps this product from being 100% perfect is that it has a chemical smell when you first put it on...BUT...after a few minutes, the smell is gone and my eye makeup looks impeccable for 12+ hours. Obviously, I highly recommend this product. They've found a lifetime customer with me." —ShortieTX
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover gives professional pedicure results at home if scrubbing, soaking, and filing have failed you. Been avoiding sandals? Let your feet be free!
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I'm a 60-year-old long-distance runner and have been limping the past week or two from a stubborn callous on the ball of my foot. Out of desperation, I ordered this stuff. It came today and it worked just as advertised — a rarity! Walking pain-free after just one application, wish I knew about this years ago." —Chuck O
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a two-pack).
6. Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pens you easily apply and let sit a minute or two to dry. Buh-bye annoying strips and coffee stains.
Promising review: "Extremely easy to use. Completely effective in making your teeth white without much hassle. I have used many whitening kits, from trays to lights, but this pen is easy to use, which means that I actually use it more! I am a daily tea drinker and this is able to whiten my tea-stained teeth easily. I am 64-years-old and am very interested in keeping my teeth in top shape. You won't be disappointed in this product." —Lynnette Kozer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
7. An acne patch because, unfortunately, acne doesn't end once you hit your 20s (or, well, *any* decade). These have a combo of hydrocolloid, tea tree oil, and calendula oil to help draw pus and fluids out of pimples with an open head.
Promising review: "These are the best. I’m 65 years old and still experience frequent breakouts. Pop on one of these and your zit heals in half the time. The package has several different sizes so you can use really small ones for average pimples or on small places like the tip of your nose. It also comes with big ones for those zits that look like a light in the middle of your forehead. They’re practically invisible so you can wear them during the day." —Terry L. Burgess
Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $8.49 (also available in XL square patches).
8. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, which is a cult-fave because of its 1) astounding results (like, extensions-level results) and 2) surprisingly cheap price.
Promising review: "I am 68 years old and have been using makeup for 52 of those years. I have tried many mascaras over those years, from inexpensive to very expensive. I cannot say that I have ever been really happy with the results. I had reached the point where I thought that, it does not matter the cost, they are pretty much all the same. This changed my mind. I put on two coats and it made my lashes look so thick. If I did not know better, I would think that I had on false eyelashes. I used baby shampoo, as I always do and I always lather with the baby shampoo twice, to remove the mascara, and it came off easily. I will look no more for a new mascara. I cannot imagine a mascara better than this." —Piaget
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in brown and black).
9. SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks make you (briefly) look like a zombie while it goes to work, tightening your pores and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles.
Promising review: "At 60 years old I have tried SO MANY products...anything short of surgery to lift and tighten my face. Around the age of 57 my pores became larger and larger. I tried product after product and spent hundreds trying to find that fountain of youth. There is nothing like going into a store with sales people younger than my grandchildren telling me what I'm doing 'wrong' with my skin care regimen. They had never seen a wrinkle in their lives. I thought I would give this face mask a shot. I mean what did I have to lose? Immediate results! I couldn't believe it! My pores were small; my face was different...and in a good way..lol. I can't believe my skin looks so good. I'm so excited. I had to write a review. I don't think you'll be sorry if you decide to try this. I know I sure wasn't!" —Judi Bragg
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $24.75.
10. Bio-Oil — it may just become your hypoallergenic, nongreasy, and dermatologist-recommended go-to for lessening the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Or it can also just serve as an amazing body moisturizer.
This stuff has retinol (it can make you more sensitive to the sun bc it accelerates skin turnover), which means you should be especially vigilant about wearing SPF!
Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
11. An exfoliating scrub mitt helps you part with excess dead skin and particles while you use it a couple of times a month (it's that good so you don't have to use it often!). Reviewers find it super helpful for removing self-tanner, addressing ingrown hairs, and increasing circulation.
Seraphic Skincare is a small biz.
Promising review: "I am 67-years-old and have very dry skin. I always had trouble exfoliating my skin to my satisfaction. The very first time I used it I was disgusted at how much dead skin I was able to remove! My skin felt so soft afterwards! I use the mitt once a week and have less dead skin to remove. I absolutely love this mitt! Wish I had known about it sooner!" —Sweetwriter
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a two-pack).
12. L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar is a super moisturizing in-shower treatment that's so quick, you won't even have time to contemplate anything before ducking your head under the shower stream. Reviewers say it leaves their hair looking shinier and feeling softer and smoother.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because so many products make outlandish claims that sound good but aren't accurate. I am 64 with fine, somewhat thinning, very straight hair that is colored to cover gray. My usual hair routine is shampoo, conditioner, towel dry, then a conditioner/detangler because it's so dry and mats easily. The first time I used this product, I decided to not use any conditioner as a test. I expected to need massive amounts of detangler to be able to get the comb through but to my great surprise, I was able to comb my hair more easily than I usually am with the double conditioner regimen. My hair dried faster than usual, was shiny, and a little more textured (I naturally have none), so I am sold." —anonyme
Get it from Amazon for $9.47.