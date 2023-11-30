Skip To Content
    People Are Sharing The 19 Sitcom Characters That They Think Are Criminally Underrated

    "It healed the younger version of me who didn’t have a ton of accurate sapphic representation."

    Elizabeth Cotton
    by Elizabeth Cotton

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share who they thought the most underrated character in a sitcom was and why...

    ABC

    So, I've collected some of the best answers, and no one disappointed:

    1. Kevin Cozner — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    NBC

    "He makes every episode he's in a perfect mix of chaos and wholesomeness."

    pizzapigger

    2. Amy Farrah Fowler — The Big Bang Theory

    CBS

    "The attention is always on Sheldon and while he is an amazing character, Amy is my favourite by a mile. Her character development is one of the best I’ve seen and she gives hope to all the 'plain, untrendy outcasts'. The way she loves her untraditional and 'ugly' wedding dress despite being warned off it by Bernadette and Penny is my favourite episode, she stayed so true to who she was and didn’t give in to what was deemed as the norm. Sheldon loving it equally as much shows how perfect they are for each other."

    tinam4e2d423e0

    3. Geoffrey Butler — The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

    NBC

    "He’s so shady!"

    goosethekitty

    4. Winston Bishop — New Girl

    Fox

    "People really seem to sleep on him. He’s arguably the best of them all!"

    micahdr

    "I think that’s because it seemed like they had no idea what to do with Winston at first. Obviously you had the Jess and Nick set-up, and then Schmidt and Cece. So since they didn’t know what to do with them, they just let him go wild and he ends up being the funniest part of most episodes. I’m doing a re-watch right now as I make my boyfriend watch it, and I don’t think either of us have laughed harder than when Winston convinced Schmidt to go find crack. 'Winnie the Bish!'"

    sayhellotojenn

    5. Janice Hosenstein — Friends

    NBC

    "Other than cheating on Chandler that one time, she did nothing wrong and was nothing but kind and friendly to the other characters! Everyone acted like she was some demon or something but she was cool!"

    francescao3

    6. Jean Ralphio and Mona Lisa Saperstein — Parks and Recreation

    NBC

    "I love Parks and Rec, but their episodes are my favourite."

    dellarock

    7. Flower — Ghosts US and Robin Ghosts UK

    CBS / BBC One

    "They are the standouts from already great ensembles. Their facial expressions and delivery are great."

    peggee

    8. Elena Alvarez — One Day at a Time

    Netflix

    "She’s the feminist that I wish I could’ve been as a teenager. Also, her identity as a lesbian was portrayed really well. It healed the younger version of me who didn’t have a ton of accurate sapphic representation."

    creative-shark-17

    9. Professor Proton — The Big Bang Theory

    CBS

    "Not sure how often a character needs to appear, but Bob Newhart as Professor Proton. His delivery is just amazing."

    markh63

    10. Z — It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

    FXX

    "Doing deals under the bridge, or watching Charlie perform, always hilarious."

    lazylife

    11. Marcus, Justine, and Sayid — Superstore

    NBC

    "Honestly all the supporting characters are hilarious but those three in particular are scene stealing whenever they’re on camera."

    snowpear

    12. Niles Crane — Frasier

    NBC

    "What is even the point of the re-boot if he's not in it?!"

    juliemarieklemmena

    "I tried to watch the reboot but didn't get through the first episode."

    syzil

    13. Creed Bratton — The Office US

    NBC

    "I wish they would have shown his life more, his storyline and quirks made me laugh out loud, also he was an amazing musician."

    tuviar1101

    14. Gunther — Friends

    NBC

    "Definitely Gunther, hands down! His one-liners made a whole scene."

    tuviar1101

    15. Maya — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

    The CW

    "She was so delightfully awkward and just wanted to be liked by everyone. She was one of the true MVP's of that show."

    myf83

    16. Dean Craig Pelton — Community

    NBC

    "Everyone always talks about the study group (especially Troy and Abed), but if Dean Craig Pelton was in any scene with them then he stole it. His theatrical entrances in different costumes, his fierce love for the group, his obsession with Jeff and becoming unhinged when he's put in charge of making a college commercial. Chef's kiss. Jim Rash was phenomenal in that role."

    sunflowersugar

    17. Mary Cooper and Beverly Hofstadter — The Big Bang Theory

    CBS

    "I am here to profess my love for them both. They stole the show in each of their guest appearances."

    juttaeliks

    18. Amy Santiago — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    NBC

    "Yes she's a core member, but I always felt she was underrated. The more I watched it, the more I realised just how good Melissa Fumero is at flicking a switch between Type-A, straight-laced nicey-nicey and 'I'm going to gut you like a fish'."

    nelsonsa

    19. Vicky — The Good Place

    NBC

    "She is a strong independent acid snake in the body of a strong independent woman."

    judithmariat

    H/T to the Buzzfeed Community for having this discussion!

    Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Are there any other underrated sitcom characters we didn't include? Let us know in the comments below.