Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Tell Us The Underrated Sitcom Character That You Think Deserves Way More Attention

Go on, don't be shy...

Elizabeth Cotton
by Elizabeth Cotton

BuzzFeed Staff

It's no secret that our beloved sitcoms give us some pretty great characters to love, from iconic friend groups, all the way to dreamy romantic pairings.

CBS

And while the main group usually end up being the favourites, we want to know which underrated character you think deserves wayyy more attention:

Perhaps you think Gunther in Friends is in need of some more love...

NBC

Maybe Jess' friend Sadie in New Girl deserved a lot more screen time...

VH1

Or perhaps you thought that Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Adrian Pimento was one of the funniest characters on the show!

NBC

Whoever it may be, we want to know who the most underrated sitcom character is, and don't forget to tell us why! Let us know in the comments below, and you could feature in an upcoming BuzzFeed article.