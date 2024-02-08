"I Read It So Much That It Fell Apart" — 29 Childhood Books That People Couldn't Put Down

I don't know about you, but I loved reading when I was younger. I'm pretty sure I ended up finishing almost all of the books in the school library...
So, I got curious and asked the BuzzFeed Community what their favourite book was in primary school. Here are some of the best responses:
1. Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak
2. Diary of a Chav by Grace Dent
3. Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl
4. The Amazing Adventures of Chilly Billy by Peter Mayle
5. The Hundred Dresses by Eleanor Estes
6. The Turbulent Term of Tyke Tiler by Gene Kemp
7. "Jacqueline Wilson's books had us in a chokehold. A vice-like death grip one at that."
8. The Rainbow Magic series by Daisy Meadows
10. The Hardy Boys by Franklin W. Dixon
11. Night House, Bright House by Monica Wellington
12. The Magic Tree House series by Mary Pope Osbourne
13. Journey to Jo'burg by Beverly Naidoo
14. Horrid Henry by Francesca Simon
15. Doodlebug Alley by Robert Swindells
16. The Twits by Roald Dahl
17. Horrible Histories by Terry Deary
18. Winnie the Pooh by A. A. Milne
19. Into the Land of the Unicorns by Bruce Coville
20. Mystery of the Russian Ruby by Iain Smyth
21. The Jolly Pocket Postman by Allan Ahlberg
22. Stellaluna by Janell Cannon
23. Matilda by Roald Dahl
24. Flat Stanley by Jeff Brown
25. The A to Z Mysteries series by Ron Roy
26. The Berenstain Bears by Stan Berenstain
27. The Suitcase Kid by Jacqueline Wilson
28. Choose Your Own Adventure books by R. Montgomery
29. If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numeroff
H/T to the BuzzFeed Community for having this discussion!
Note: All submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Do you have any more to add? Let me know in the comments below.
Additional thumbnail credits: BBC / Sony Pictures Releasing / Puffin