Tell Us What Your Favourite Book Was In Primary School

No matter how long it's been since we left primary school, there's always that one book that sticks with us...
And we want you to tell us what your favourite or most memorable book from primary school was, and WHY!
Perhaps you became entranced with any of Jacqueline Wilson's classics...
Or maybe you couldn't get enough of the Rainbow Magic series...
Was anyone else *obsessed* with Horrible Histories?
Or perhaps The Very Hungry Caterpillar was the first thing you'd grab...
Whatever it may be, let us know your favourite book and most importantly why, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!
Additional thumbnail credits: Nickelodeon / PBS Kids / Orchard Books / Puffin / Yearling / Getty Images