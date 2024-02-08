Put Your Super Bowl Knowledge To The Test With These 31 Trivia Questions And See If You're Truly A Football Fanatic

Searching for a fun Super Bowl-themed activity to enjoy with family and friends? Look no further! We've gathered an exciting array of Super Bowl trivia questions just for you. From classic moments to memorable plays, we've got all the answers covered. Let's dive in and test your knowledge of football's biggest stage and all the thrilling moments it has to offer!
2. Who holds the record for the most Super Bowl victories as a quarterback?
6. Who is the only player to win Super Bowl MVP honors from the losing team?
8. Which Super Bowl featured the first-ever overtime period?
Super Bowl LI (51) between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons
10. Which Super Bowl is famously remembered for the "helmet catch"?
Super Bowl XLII (42) featured the iconic "helmet catch" made by David Tyree of the New York Giants against the New England Patriots.
12. Who won the Super Bowl in 2020 (Super Bowl LIV)(54)?
16. Which team has the most Super Bowl losses?
The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos are tied for the most Super Bowl losses with five each.
18. Which Super Bowl featured the famous "The Fridge" touchdown?
21. Who was the first female artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show?
22. Which Super Bowl featured the "Wardrobe Malfunction" incident?
Super Bowl XXXVIII (38) featuring Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake
24. Who received the 2022 AP NFL Most Valuable Player award?
28. What year did the NFL begin using Roman numerals to designate each Super Bowl?
30. Who performed the halftime show during Super Bowl XXXV (35)?
31. What is the "Super Bowl curse" commonly believed to affect?
The performance of teams or players who win the Super Bowl in the subsequent season
