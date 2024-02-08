Skip To Content
    Put Your Super Bowl Knowledge To The Test With These 31 Trivia Questions And See If You're Truly A Football Fanatic

    Get ready to score big as you tackle our Super Bowl trivia.

    Elena Hernandez
    by Elena Hernandez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Searching for a fun Super Bowl-themed activity to enjoy with family and friends? Look no further! We've gathered an exciting array of Super Bowl trivia questions just for you. From classic moments to memorable plays, we've got all the answers covered. Let's dive in and test your knowledge of football's biggest stage and all the thrilling moments it has to offer!

    The Office / Via Giphy

    1. Which team won the first Super Bowl?

    The Green Bay Packers won against the Chiefs in 1967.

    2. Who holds the record for the most Super Bowl victories as a quarterback?

    Tom Brady, with seven wins

    3. Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls?

    Miami, Florida — on 11 occasions!

    4. Which team has the most Super Bowl appearances?

    The New England Patriots (11 times, as of 2022)

    5. Who performed at the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVII (35)?

    Shania Twain, No Doubt, and Sting

    6. Who is the only player to win Super Bowl MVP honors from the losing team?

    Coach / Via Giphy

    Chuck Howley

    7. Who holds the record for the most receptions in a single Super Bowl game?

    James White

    8. Which Super Bowl featured the first-ever overtime period?

    Super Bowl LI (51) between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons

    9. Who is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl?

    Sean McVay

    10. Which Super Bowl is famously remembered for the "helmet catch"?

    Super Bowl XLII (42) featured the iconic "helmet catch" made by David Tyree of the New York Giants against the New England Patriots.

    11. Who was the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl?

    Tony Dungy

    12. Who won the Super Bowl in 2020 (Super Bowl LIV)(54)?

    NFL / Via Giphy

    The Kansas City Chiefs

    13. Which Super Bowl was the first to be officially named "Super Bowl"?

    Super Bowl III (3)

    14. Who was the MVP of Super Bowl XXII (22)?

    Doug Williams

    15. Who scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl history?

    Max McGee

    16. Which team has the most Super Bowl losses?

    The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos are tied for the most Super Bowl losses with five each.

    17. Who holds the record for the longest interception return in Super Bowl history?

    James Harrison

    18. Which Super Bowl featured the famous "The Fridge" touchdown?

    The Simpsons / Via Giphy

    Super Bowl XX (20)

    19. Who holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single Super Bowl game?

    Timmy Smith

    20. Who holds the record for the most passing yards in a single Super Bowl game?

    Tom Brady

    21. Who was the first female artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show?

    Diana Ross performed at Super Bowl XXX (30).

    22. Which Super Bowl featured the "Wardrobe Malfunction" incident?

    Super Bowl XXXVIII (38) featuring Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake

    23. Who was the first quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams?

    Peyton Manning

    24. Who received the 2022 AP NFL Most Valuable Player award?

    Peanuts / Via Giphy

    Patrick Mahomes

    25. Which player received the nickname “Cheetah” for his speed?

    Tyreek Hill

    26. Which team won the Super Bowl in 2001 (Super Bowl XXXV)(25)?

    The Baltimore Ravens

    27. Who was the first female to officiate in a Super Bowl?

    Sarah Thomas

    28. What year did the NFL begin using Roman numerals to designate each Super Bowl?

    1971, beginning with Super Bowl V

    29. Who performed the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII (27) in 1993?

    Michael Jackson

    30. Who performed the halftime show during Super Bowl XXXV (35)?

    Boomerang Official / Via Giphy

    NSYNC, Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Nelly, and Mary J. Blige

    31. What is the "Super Bowl curse" commonly believed to affect?

    The performance of teams or players who win the Super Bowl in the subsequent season

