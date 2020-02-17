Skip To Content
Kate Middleton Opened Up About The Experience Of Posing With Her Babies Outside The Hospital Hours After They Were Born

"It was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions," the Duchess of Cambridge revealed.

Ellie Bate
Ellie Bate
You probably already know that it's tradition for members of the royal family to pose for press photos outside the hospital whenever they have a new baby.

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke from tradition, instead choosing to reveal their baby Archie to the world at Windsor Castle two days after he was born.

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

And during a recent podcast appearance, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton — who posed outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London after the births of all three of her children — revealed the experience was "terrifying".

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate opened up about the appearances, saying she knew the public was excited to see the new arrivals, but it was "slightly terrifying" nonetheless.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

"Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about," she said. "You know, we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us."

"For us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important," she went on.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Despite support from the public, though, Kate explained that the experience of showing their new babies to the world came with some apprehension.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

She said: "It was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

