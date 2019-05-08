Baby Sussex Will Be Called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Share On more Share On more

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown the world their baby boy and later revealed his name will be Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for pictures with the latest addition to the royal family at Windsor Castle, where they were married almost a year ago.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," Meghan said.

She added that the newborn prince "has the sweetest temperament" and is "really calm".

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

"He's just been the dream, so it's been a special couple of days," she said.

Harry cradled their son as reporters took pictures in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, joking that he "already has a little bit of facial hair".

"We're so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy," Harry said. The new parents did not reveal the newborn's name until after visiting the queen earlier this afternoon. The Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, was also present.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Their son, who is seventh in line to the throne, was born at 5:26 a.m. on Monday and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.



Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

The royal couple confirmed the news of his birth via their official Instagram account.



In a video posted later that day, Prince Harry said his son's birth was "the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine". "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled," he said.

