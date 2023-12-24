From "Girl Dinner" To Everyone's Favorite "Feel Better Soup," These Are All The Most Viral Recipes Of 2023
There was no shortage of food trends in 2023 — even if you had no idea some of these even existed.
BuzzFeed Staff
BuzzFeed Staff
Sometimes it feels like just yesterday we were all sitting in our homes whipping up Dalgona coffee and feeding our sourdough starters. Then we blinked, it was suddenly almost 2024, and we've yet again wrapped up another year of new food trends. So in the spirit of reminiscing, we wanted to bring you all the foods and recipes that we believe defined 2023, whether you loved them, hated them, or have never even heard of them. With that being said, here's what was all over our For You Pages this year — in no particular order:
1. Cottage Cheese (In Everything)
2. Lemon Possets
@nurhkasim
Lemon posset (serves 6) This recipe makes enough to fill 3 pretty large lemons (6 hollowed out lemon halved). I added about 2-3 tbsp to each lemon half but you can make this in small jars or ramekins. The portions are pretty small but it’s quite sweet and sour. If you’re using lemons as the serving cups, try using large lemons. Also, I think using a small spoon works best when hollowing out lemons!! The recipe is based on the lemon posset recipe by bbc good food and is inspired by @aromecassis Ingredients 200 g heavy cream (i used 37%) 75 g sugar (you can reduce it to 50 g if you’d like a less sweet dessert) 25-30 g lemon juice (i used the juice of 1,5 pretty dry lemons) 1/2 tbsp lemon zest 1 tsp vanilla Method 1)Add the heavy cream, sugar and lemon zest to a pot. Let it come to a slight simmer and let it simmer for 3-4 minutes. Makes sure it never boils, just simmmers. The color of the heavy cream will darken and it will become a bit thicker. 2)Remove from heat and add the lemon juice and vanilla and mix around. You’ll see it thicken immediately. 3)Run the mixture through a sieve to remove the lemon zest. 4)Let it chill for a minute or two. Fill your hollowed out lemons or ramekins and let it set in the fridge for 1-2 hours. #lemon #lemondessert #easydessert #fruit #italian #lemons #fyp #foryou #fypシ♬ original sound - Nur Kasim
3. Upside Down Puff Pastry Tarts
4. Çilbir (Turkish Eggs)
@gilliehouston
This is easily in the top 5 best ways to consume eggs imo 😌 #cilbir #turkisheggs #cilbirrecipe #labneheggs #easybreakfastrecipe #easybrunchrecipe #cozykitchen♬ Baby I Need Your Loving - Four Tops
5. Girl Dinner@liviemaher / Via tiktok.com
6. Chopped Italian Sandwiches
7. French Yogurt Cake (Gateâu au Yaourt)
@condimentclaire
gateau au yaourt 🍰🇫🇷 yogurt cake @Claire #yogurtcake #easyrecipe♬ original sound - Claire
8. Ice Cream Fruit Roll-Ups
9. Frozen Yogurt Bars
@kaylaskitchandfix
I will be having a daily homemade buster bar from now theiugh August mark my words. Full recipe on kaylaskitchandfix.com, link in my bio! #healthydessert #homemadeicecream #icecreambar #frozenyogurt #busterbar #busterbars #copycatrecipe #chocolatepeanutbutter #magicshell #dairyfreerecipes #glutenfreerecipes #dairyfreedessert #glutenfreedessert #paleodessert♬ original sound - Kayla | Recipes, Hosting, Home
10. Big Mac Smashed Tacos
11. Diet Coke "Recipes"
@hauskris
never settle girlies!!! always strive for bigger and better diet coke breaks #dietcokebreak #middaydietcokebreak #dietcoke #truelime #wfh #dietcokegirlies #dietcokerecipe #truelemonpartner #dietcokehacks #frozendietcoke #middaycokebreak #middaybreak #dietcokebreakgirl #dietcokeforlife #geopalicemaker #geopal #pebbleice #frozenlimewedges♬ original sound - Kristen
12. WaterTok
13. Hwachae (Cold Korean Fruit Bowls)
@amyflamy1
Can’t sleep? Dessert. 새벽 3시 화채 먹방🙊 #먹방 #mukbang #koreanfood #koreandessert #화채 #hwachae #weightloss #다이어트♬ original sound - amyflamy - amyflamy
14. Potato Chip Omelets (from The Bear)
15. Chamoy Pickle Kits
@orianaasmr
Replying to @gunwansoliman So Juicy 😭👅 @chamoytreatss . . . . . . #chamoy #chamoypickle #chamoycandy #pickle #pickles #pickletok #chamoypicklekit #picklekit #review #candyreview #picklereview #mexican #mexicantiktok #mexicanfood #candy #candytok #viral #tiktoktrending #tiktokmademebuyit #fyp #fypage #funny #fruitrollup #challenge #fruitrollupchallenge #frozen #takistransformation #takis #takisfuego♬ original sound - OrianaASMR
16. Feta Eggs
17. Grated Frozen Fruit
@littlefatboyfrankie
Strawberry shaved ice 🍧🍓 All you need is frozen berries and a grater! #kitchenhacks #strawberry #desserts #fruit #fyp #foryou #letseat♬ Sunshine - WIRA
18. Two-Ingredient Watermelon Sorbet
19. Date Bark
@georginaburgess_
Finally tried Date Bark and it lived up to alll expectations 🤤 Sweet, chewy, crunchy goodness 😍 this might be the best way to eat dates! Original recipe by the genius that is @lina 🙌🏻 No quantities, just go with your heart’s content ♥️ - Medjool dates - Peanut butter - Peanuts or almonds - Melted dark chocolate - Flaky salt #datebark #nobakedessert #vegantreats #medjooldates #peanutbutter #vegandessert♬ Standout - Kid Dean
20. Pastina
21. Trying Natto
@sydwingold
trying natto for the first time #natto #nattochallenge #nattobeans #mukbang♬ Elevator Music - Bohoman
22. Brazilian Lemonade
23. Nature's Gatorade
@clairethenutritionist
perfect drink to keep you hydrated w/o the food dyes or artificial sweeteners! 💧#nutritiontips #naturalremedies #electrolytedrink #gatoradealternative #stayhydrated♬ Au Revoir - Sweet After Tears
24. Pizza Fries
@doraymie
Birthday Pizza Fries #pizzafries #birthday♬ Yummy - Justin Bieber