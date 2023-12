Touted for being an easy dessert with minimal ingredients, lemon possets blew up over the spring and summer. Possets actually originated as an English drink often made with warmed milk, curdled with alcohol and spices.

Today, we know them to be the fun custard dessert often served in aesthetically pleasing hollowed-out lemon shells. And if you want to make 'em yourself, all it takes is heavy cream, sugar, lemon juice and zest, and vanilla. Personally, I think it'd also be fun to try this with different types of citrus since it's a great (and easy) way to be introduced to homemade custard.