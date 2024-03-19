Just 54 Beauty Products With *Thousands* Of 5-Star Reviews

Here's what BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord has to say:

"I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"

Promising review: "You guysssss! I am obsessed. The first day I got the product, I applied it twice that day. It was addicting. That whole week, I consistently applied this product — and I can tell a difference in my skin. Fast forward to two weeks later, I am out of town and it was the first product I packed. My skin is glowing, soft, and appears regenerated — I cannot explain. I am in love with the results of this product. I am not exaggerating, it is worth the purchase! I feel bad for those who have not had similar experiences." —A.H.

Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in two sizes).