Just 54 Beauty Products With *Thousands* Of 5-Star Reviews

1. Elizavecca's Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment works just like a hair mask to repair your locks in five minutes flat. The Ceramide 3- and collagen-packed formula repairs all types of hair, whether you've got over-processed tresses or 4c hair that's susceptible to dryness. Reviewers even say the $9 product is comparable to Olaplex No. 3!
Promising review: "I bought this based on a review in a BuzzFeed article. I have long, thick, curly hair and use this maybe once a week. I get a ton of compliments every time, and I absolutely love the way my hair feels afterward. So amazingly soft. I use it in the shower and usually wash my hair and then towel dry it. I put a small amount in my hair, mostly on the roots. Let it sit while I shave my legs, and then rinse it out and comb through with a wide-tooth comb. I allow my hair to air dry, and bam, amazing hair. This will forever be part of my hair routine now." —m. damocles
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
2. COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Here's what BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord has to say:
"I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "You guysssss! I am obsessed. The first day I got the product, I applied it twice that day. It was addicting. That whole week, I consistently applied this product — and I can tell a difference in my skin. Fast forward to two weeks later, I am out of town and it was the first product I packed. My skin is glowing, soft, and appears regenerated — I cannot explain. I am in love with the results of this product. I am not exaggerating, it is worth the purchase! I feel bad for those who have not had similar experiences." —A.H.
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in two sizes).
3. Lee Beauty Professional's Liquid Callus Remover eliminates the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT. I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. After reading all the reviews... even the scary ones that made me almost not want to buy it... I thought I’d give it a chance. I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than 5 minutes. They look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!" —Heather Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. Seraphic Skincare's Korean Exfoliating Mitt scrubs away dead skin leaving you ready for a biggggg night in of applying your fake tanner. And if that's not your thing — no worries — it also helps unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris.
Promising review: "THIS WORKS!!!! I cannot BELIEVE the amount of dead skin that this thing removed. I was absolutely horrified! 😱😱😱😱. This will be a staple in my regimen until the end of time. Once a week I will be exfoliating. My skin feels noticeably better since using these gloves. 🧤 I am going to order another pair right now!! Love them!!" —Trinity03
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available individually or as a pair).
5. I Dew Care's "Tap Secret" Mattifying Powder Shampoo eliminates grease at your roots and keeps your scalp nice and healthy with antioxidant-rich black ginseng and nourishing biotin.
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "Soooooo I was very skeptical about the product because all the photos I saw were people with finer hair so I wasn’t too sure it was gonna work for me, a woman of color, but let me tell you this works! I just got my hair done two days ago and I made a mistake putting something in it and it made it kind of greasy so I said "there has to be a solution for this" and I found this product. I just put it on and the results were great. This is definitely going to save me whenever this happens — especially btw washes." —jacqueline
Get it from Amazon for $18.
6. Lovoir's Winged Eyeliner Stamp was made for those who LOVE the look of winged liner, but can't help but shake like a leaf when attempting to paint them on. Now, you can stamp 'em on and call it a day.
Promising review: "I just want to make my morning routine as easy as possible. I love winged liner but I don’t have the steady hand for it without mistakes. This makes the perfect and consistent wing every time. Love it! I ordered the 10mm and now i’ll have to try the 12mm!" —Julie B
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
Check out this TikTok by @kingaborysiewicz!
7. Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatments speedily pull the pus out of your most worrisome whiteheads. (Sorry that was a gross sentence, but it is what it is 🤷♀️) Before you head to bed, just slap the dots right on any zits and they'll work their magic overnight.
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were Shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
8. K-Beauty brand The Saem's Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick improves under eye elasticity and keeps bags at bay so no one will be the wiser if you nostalgia-binged The Angry Beavers (my fellow '90s babies — it's on Amazon Prime!!!) into the wee hours of the morning. Plus, it comes in a cutesy polar bear container and, I mean, that's enough to sell me.
How does this cute lil' guy work, you may be asking? It's filled with active marine ingredients like Icelandic moss, xylitol, niacinamide, and adenosine — that's how!
Promising review: "A staple in my beauty regimen! I use this every single morning after washing my face to help de-puff the bags under my eyes. Works almost instantly. Doesn’t have a strong scent. I love that you don’t have to keep it in the fridge/freezer to get that cooling effect, as it already glides on cool to the touch. It applies smooth and doesn’t have a strong scent. I will be reordering as soon as I am out. 100% recommend." —Gina B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a collagen formula).
9. Essence's Lash Princess Mascara gives you a falsies-level look for less than 5 bucks. It seems questionable, I know, but for confirmation you need only to look at the 244,000+ 5-star reviews!!
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes without the discomfort."
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like wild...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Miller
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
For more info and review pics, check out Kayla's full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review!
10. SKIN1004's Zombie Face Masks employ albumin (an ingredient extracted from egg whites) and aloe vera extract to visibly hydrate, lift, and brighten your complexion in just 15 minutes. Just FYI: Reviews say the tightening effect can be startling, but the results are worth it!
Promising review: "I've had my eye on these for A WHILE. It seems to be a possible comp for the viral Hanacure masks. It’s a two-step wash-off mask. The smell is a bit reminiscent of household cleaner, which I don't love but it doesn't cause any skin irritation. As it dries, it shrinks a lot. But it's no more uncomfortable than a standard clay mask. It washes off easily with water. My skin has a lovely glow and brightness after." —rookery
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $25 (also available in multipacks).
11. LilyAna Naturals' Eye Cream targets dark circles and puffiness so everyone in the office will assume you got a full eight hours of sleep and definitely didn't stay up until 3 a.m. scrolling TikTok...
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS! I spent every weekend for about a month going to Ulta buying high-end face moisturizers and eye creams and then returning them because my dry skin had gotten soooooo bad on my face and especially under my eyes and nothing was helping! I am someone with super dry skin.....My eyes are still a little drier than I would like but this has helped tremendously and more than any other product. I was about to give up on even wearing concealer because it was looking so dry and crepey but my concealer is looking good again since I've been using this for a few weeks! I am also noticing a small change in my fine lines. Like others I started using this as a face cream as well and I could not live without this product! It is the most hydrating product for my face and eyes I have found and I have tried a lot!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes).
12. Juno & Co's. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm combines the powers of pearl barley and vitamin E to brighten skin, reduce hyperpigmentation, refine texture, and remove impurities (or, say, 10 layers of mascara).
Check out more viral TikTok beauty products that actually work!
Promising review: "Loved this balm. After cleansing my skin, my face is absolutely glowing. I will be buying this again!" —BritniUsa60
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.