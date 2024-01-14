Skip To Content
Ryan Gosling Made Rare Comments About Eva Mendes, And I'm Obsessed With How He Talked About Her

Officially obsessed with them even more.

by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Ryan Gosling gushed over his longtime partner Eva Mendes while accepting an award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last night.

Closeup of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling on the red carpet
Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

Ryan received the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, an honor given "to a lifelong contributor to cinema through their work in front of the camera, behind, or both."

Closeup of Ryan Gosling sitting next to Steve Carrell
Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Past honorees have included celebrities such as Robert De Niro, Hugh Jackman, Jane Fonda, and Michelle Yeoh.

According to People, Ryan noted in his speech how grateful he was for his career, as it connected him to Eva, whom he met while shooting 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes walking outside at night hand-in-hand
Robert Kamau / GC Images

"Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children," he said, referring to his and Eva's daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.

Ryan and Eva onstage with fellow actors
Michael Loccisano / Via Getty Images

"I dreamed of one day making movies, and now, movies have made my life a dream," the actor continued.

Ryan Gosling accepting his award
Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Ryan also shouted out his mom Donna. He said after discovering his interest in acting, she homeschooled him for a year "to show me how to create my own story."

Closeup of Ryan Gosling
Steve Jennings / Getty Images

"That open door wasn't an elevator that went straight to the top, but I was able to help my mom pay the rent. And by playing other people, I was learning who I was in the process," Ryan added.

Closeup of Ryan Gosling
Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival

You can read his full remarks — which mentioned Barbie director Greta Gerwig and his former Crazy, Stupid, Love. costar Steve Carell, among others — here.