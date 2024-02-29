Skip To Content
Jane Fonda Told Jennifer Lopez About Her "Concern" With Her Relationship With Ben Affleck

"I want you to know that — I don't entirely know why — but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really, really, really want this to work," Jane told J.Lo.

Lauren Garafano
BuzzFeed Staff

Since rekindling their relationship in 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been pretty public about their romance.

Closeup of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The couple got married in 2022 after first being engaged and then breaking up over 20 years ago. 

J.Lo's new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, follows the behind-the-scenes making of her new album and musical movie This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, which was inspired by her relationship with Ben.

Jennifer in an ornate costume with a floral headpiece surrounded by dancers in a choreographed pose in a scene from the musical movie
Courtesy Prime Video

In the doc, Jennifer even shares that for their first Christmas as a couple again, Ben gifted her a book that included every letter and email they'd ever exchanged over the last 20 years and titled it, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. 

And while most have shown their undying support for the couple, J.Lo's close friend Jane Fonda voiced her "concern" with their relationship.

Jane and Jennifer smiling as they hold hands at an event
L. Cohen / WireImage for Fox Television Network

Jane and Jennifer first met on the set of the 2005 movie Monster-in-Law where they became close and have remained friends since. 

"First of all, I want you to know that, I don't entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really, really, really want this to work," Jane says to Jennifer on a phone call.

Jennifer in a turtleneck sweater speaking on the as she looks at a tablet on the table
Prime Video

"However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you're trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing, the two of you hugging..."

A close-up of Jennifer listening to Jane as she sits in the kitchen
Prime Video

To which Jennifer simply replied, "That's us living our life."

Jennifer laughs as she talks to Jane
Prime Video

At another point in the documentary, Ben admits that he didn't want their relationship to be as public as it was in the early '00s and now.

Ben in casual attire seated indoors, looking away thoughtfully
Prime Video

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around, like, the press, while Jen, I don't think objected to it in the way I did," Ben explained of their 2002 relationship. "I very much did object to it."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at an event. He&#x27;s in a suit; she&#x27;s wearing a strapless dress with a multi-colored top section
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” he explained. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”

Jennifer Lopez standing next to Ben as they have a conversation
Prime Video

“We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise,” he added.

Ben speaking as he looks reflective
Prime Video

And even Jennifer said that she can sense Ben's discomfort with the publicity, as well as inspiring her album and film This Is Me... Now. “I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this,” she says.

Jen and Ben sitting close together looking relaxed in casual attire
Prime Video

“But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made…he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse," she concluded.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a smile, facing each other intimately. Lopez wears a sequined outfit, Affleck in a suit with a boutonniere
Prime Video

The Greatest Love Story Never Told is currently streaming on Prime Video.