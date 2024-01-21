Skip To Content
Reneé Rapp Expertly Handled A Wardrobe Malfunction Last Night On "SNL"

I could barely tell.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

Last night, Reneé Rapp achieved her years-long dream of going on Saturday Night Live.

Screenshot of Reneé Rapp&#x27;s comments
She did great.

Not only did she get to go and perform, but she also expertly avoided a wardrobe malfunction during the show.

Closeup of Reneé Rapp
In a video of her performing "Not My Fault" with Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé is seen dancing when she quickly reaches up and pulls her jacket over her bikini top.

Arrow pointing to Reneé onstage
Megan continued rapping as Reneé turned her back to the crowd and fixed her clothes. She did it all while dancing to prevent anyone from noticing her.

Megan Thee Stallion onstage
After her top was adjusted, Reneé spun back around and hopped right back into the choreography without missing a beat!

Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion onstage
A queen! You can watch Reneé's full performance below and read more about last night's SNL episode here.

View this video on YouTube
