As you know, there's been a bunch of jokes and memes about Kate's whereabouts lately, as she's barely been seen since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.
While Kensington Palace has insisted she's okay and "making good progress," speculation (and jokes) about her health increased after Kate shared a terribly edited photo of herself last week.
So, yesterday, as the speculation about Kate continued, Kim posted a photo outside of her car, saying she was going to "find" her.
Some thought it was hilarious.
"Not on my way to find Kate LMFAOOOOO," one person wrote.
"Why would you say that," another mused.
A third fan called the caption "fucking incredible."
While others called it "stupid" and "insensitive."
"Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumors, spreading rumors," one critic wrote.
Another person said it wasn't a laughing matter, noting that Kate is "probably going through hell."
While a third wondered, "How low can you go, Kim? Poking fun at a wife and mother who has [been] and is seriously ill? Just wow."
Kim hasn't commented on the responses she received, but if she does, we'll let you know. In the meantime, share your thoughts on the joke below.