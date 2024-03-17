Skip To Content
    Kim Kardashian's Attempt At A Kate Middleton Joke Has Sparked Strongly Divided Reactions

    Oh, Kimmy.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kim Kardashian made a Kate Middleton joke like a lot of other folks, only some readers didn't find it funny.

    Kim Kardashian in a strapless outfit at an event
    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    As you know, there's been a bunch of jokes and memes about Kate's whereabouts lately, as she's barely been seen since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

    Kate Middleton smiling, wearing a blazer with long wavy hair, at a public event
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    While Kensington Palace has insisted she's okay and "making good progress," speculation (and jokes) about her health increased after Kate shared a terribly edited photo of herself last week.

    Kate Middleton wearing a fascinatior and matching coat, earrings visible, smiling at an event
    Pool / WireImage

    Experts found that there were over a dozen editing mistakes in the photo, which was ultimately pulled from several photo agency libraries amid manipulation concerns.

    So, yesterday, as the speculation about Kate continued, Kim posted a photo outside of her car, saying she was going to "find" her.

    Kim Kardashian taking a selfie in a car, wearing an off-the-shoulder outfit
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

    Some thought it was hilarious.

    "Not on my way to find Kate LMFAOOOOO," one person wrote.

    Instagram comment by user &#x27;shamilrosario_&#x27; saying &quot;Not on my way to find Kate LMFAOOOOO&quot; with 9,050 likes
    "Why would you say that," another mused.

    A third fan called the caption "fucking incredible."

    While others called it "stupid" and "insensitive."

    Image of a social media comment by a user named &#x27;liz_montes&#x27; with the text &quot;Stupid caption&quot; and 714 likes
    "Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumors, spreading rumors," one critic wrote.

    Social media comment critical of celebrity behavior, garnering numerous likes and replies
    Another person said it wasn't a laughing matter, noting that Kate is "probably going through hell."

    Instagram comment: &quot;Not you trolling Kimmie, Kate probably going through hell&quot; with 1,095 likes
    A screenshot of a social media comment reading &quot;so out of touch&quot; with 6 likes
    While a third wondered, "How low can you go, Kim? Poking fun at a wife and mother who has [been] and is seriously ill? Just wow."

    The image shows a screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Kim Kardashian&#x27;s behavior
    Kim hasn't commented on the responses she received, but if she does, we'll let you know. In the meantime, share your thoughts on the joke below.