Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware of the Kate Middleton Mother's Day photo altering controversy.
A brief recap: last Sunday, Kate — who has been missing from the public eye for months following abdominal surgery — shared a picture of her and her kids for Mother's Day in the UK. Experts found that it had at least 16 editing mistakes, and various photo agencies pulled it amid concerns over its authenticity.
Things have only gotten weirder from there. Experts have weighed in, the memes keep coming, and the speculation about Kate's whereabouts, as well as the general weirdness of the Royal Family, — and make no mistake, these people are so, so weird — has only grown.
I'm glad you asked. Blake has an alcohol brand called Betty Buzz, which isn't quite the name I'd choose for my own alcohol brand personally, but, I'm not a celebrity, so it's ultimately none of my business.
Blake recently shared an ad for the brand on IG, but a lot of things about the ad itself do not look quite right — her thumb, the lemon in the air, etc.
Seems like a Kate Middleton jab, right? In case there was any question it isn't, get a load of the caption: "I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA."