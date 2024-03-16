Skip To Content
    "Now You Know Why I've Been MIA": Here's How Blake Lively Mentioned Kate Middleton's Photoshop Controversy On Instagram

    Well played, I suppose.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware of the Kate Middleton Mother's Day photo altering controversy.

    Newspaper headline &quot;PICTURE OF CHAOS&quot; with a family photo and article on editorial backlash
    Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images

    A brief recap: last Sunday, Kate — who has been missing from the public eye for months following abdominal surgery — shared a picture of her and her kids for Mother's Day in the UK. Experts found that it had at least 16 editing mistakes, and various photo agencies pulled it amid concerns over its authenticity.

    closeup of kate smiling and walking outside
    Stephen Pond / Getty Images

    Things have only gotten weirder from there. Experts have weighed in, the memes keep coming, and the speculation about Kate's whereabouts, as well as the general weirdness of the Royal Family, — and make no mistake, these people are so, so weird — has only grown.

    Getty Images

    So, where does Blake Lively fit into all of this?

    Blake in a giraffe print coat smiling at an event
    James Devaney / GC Images

    I'm glad you asked. Blake has an alcohol brand called Betty Buzz, which isn't quite the name I'd choose for my own alcohol brand personally, but, I'm not a celebrity, so it's ultimately none of my business.

    Blake Lively wearing a long coat, patterned scarf, and red boots on a city street
    Mega / GC Images

    Blake recently shared an ad for the brand on IG, but a lot of things about the ad itself do not look quite right — her thumb, the lemon in the air, etc.

    Seems like a Kate Middleton jab, right? In case there was any question it isn't, get a load of the caption: "I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA."

    blake walking out of an event wearing a leather dress
    Gotham / GC Images

    Nicely done.