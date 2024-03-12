Skip To Content
    Kate Middleton's Cringey Statement Sparked A Hilarious New Photoshop Meme

    The internet is a truly wild place at the moment.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    For the last 48 hours, everyone has been losing it over that terribly photoshopped pic of Kate Middleton and the kids.

    People are simply not buying the Princess of Wales's "experimenting with editing" caption.

    Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

    That statement was enough to trigger the "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing" meme, and here are the funniest ones...

    1.

    Getty Images / Via Twitter: @paolaa_h

    2.

    The Loch Ness Monster
    Getty Images / Via Twitter: @Fearganainm

    3.

    @callygingrich / twitter.com / Via Twitter: @mattxiv

    4.

    Wax figures resembling Kate Middleton in a lace dress and Prince William in a tuxedo at a museum exhibit next to a Christmas tree
    Getty Images / Via Twitter: @bigbird432

    5.

    Twitter: @Fauxmino

    6.

    @theonlycocomontrese / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @JoePassmore

    7.

    Twitter: @siriomerenda

    8.

    @therealabbylee / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @itsbeccahours

    9.

    Twitter: @tehflyingkipper

    10.

    Twitter: @iamMelsmith

    11.

    Twitter: @FiveByFiveTimes

    12.

    Twitter: @imsojhood

    13.

    @courteneycoxofficial / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @geolojosh_

    14.

    Twitter: @inglesongrey

    15.

    Twitter: @TheRealZoeMBE

    16.

    Twitter: @LeonDMedia

    17.

    Twitter: @milkelele

    18.

    Twitter: @tayIorsel

    19.

    Twitter: @id_lie13

    20.

    DreamWorks / Via Twitter: @mimikeyuu

    21.

    Twitter: @MrPaulRobinson

    22.

    Twitter: @Tharooday

    23.

    Twitter: @ryanwilks98

    24.

    Twitter: @humintelpro

    25.

    Twitter: @anna_bobs

    26.

    Twitter: @Frobisher75

    27.

    Twitter: @DiscipleOfBrad

    28.

    @gretchenrossi / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @tamrajudgyeyes

    29.

    Twitter: @wishescametrue