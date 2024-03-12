Kate Middleton's Cringey Statement Sparked A Hilarious New Photoshop Meme
The internet is a truly wild place at the moment.
For the last 48 hours, everyone has been losing it over that terribly photoshopped pic of Kate Middleton and the kids.
People are simply not buying the Princess of Wales's "experimenting with editing" caption.
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024
That statement was enough to trigger the "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing" meme, and here are the funniest ones...
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C pic.twitter.com/gergL26x7Q— THIQUEpaola (@paolaa_h) March 12, 2024
like many amateur photographers, i do occasionally experiment with editing pic.twitter.com/Feaf6q7wgz— matt (@mattxiv) March 12, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C pic.twitter.com/qS427p65PK— Joe (@Fauxmino) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing pic.twitter.com/LVowCQlrec— Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the photograph we shared yesterday caused...#KateMiddleton #WhereIsKate #Oscars2024 #Oscars #12marzo pic.twitter.com/csbiZau4zW— Sirio (@siriomerenda) March 12, 2024
like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing pic.twitter.com/vixJo6Cahd— becca. ♡ (@itsbeccahours) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. pic.twitter.com/0m8jY5XGBy— Chris (@tehflyingkipper) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. https://t.co/uZuennsZUG— Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. pic.twitter.com/aSKuAOxbBx— Dr Rachel Morris 🏴🇨🇦🇪🇺 (@FiveByFiveTimes) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C pic.twitter.com/lqagffvb9d— doohjosmi (@imsojhood) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C pic.twitter.com/wJWCZZMuQH— josh ✡︎ (@geolojosh_) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. pic.twitter.com/ZyLcCPk60k— Thomas Ingleson-Grey (@inglesongrey) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing pic.twitter.com/NE8i1BxQ6n— LADY ZOE (@TheRealZoeMBE) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing… pic.twitter.com/gtf7q1hrAV— Leon Donnelly (@LeonDMedia) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. pic.twitter.com/39xg3hGHAB— Ken 'm1LK' Lim (@milkelele) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. G pic.twitter.com/lBPVvLKBlk— gio 🪶 (@tayIorsel) March 11, 2024
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. T" pic.twitter.com/FEhqFVaRpw— amelia (@id_lie13) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. pic.twitter.com/vbZOxqextD— mikey 😵💫 (@mimikeyuu) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused pic.twitter.com/hyJe1kaH9V— MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the photograph I shared yesterday caused. pic.twitter.com/xvK0T0qmjz— did I stutter? 🍉 (@Tharooday) March 11, 2024
“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.” pic.twitter.com/tD46PjrbXC— Ryan Wilks (@ryanwilks98) March 11, 2024
We're all good, Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. pic.twitter.com/SP5ZKkTT1P— Debt Peon ⚽️ COYG "Chicago's Mr. Piss" (@humintelpro) March 11, 2024
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing." pic.twitter.com/g1x1Gn20i0— Anna (@anna_bobs) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. #katespiracy pic.twitter.com/0qpJiFgofH— Petering out Ⓥ (@Frobisher75) March 12, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing pic.twitter.com/TnzJfhR4RQ— Matthew (@DiscipleOfBrad) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing pic.twitter.com/2wcmKw0Afw— tamra judgy eyes (@tamrajudgyeyes) March 11, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. T. pic.twitter.com/6v2VpuYmwr— taylor (@wishescametrue) March 11, 2024