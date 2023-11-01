  • Halloween badge

27 More Celebrities With Really Good Halloween Costumes This Year

The Kardashians killed it this year, I fear.

by Chelsea Stewart

Over the weekend, we wrote about some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2023. It included people like Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Ice Spice, and Megan Fox.

Megan Fox and MGK as Gogo and The Bride
Well! There were so many looks this year that we decided to do a part two. Ahead are 26 more.

1. Travis and Kourtney Kardashian Barker as Lydia and Beetlejuice:

2. Mariah Carey as Jessica Rabbit:

3. ...and Regina George:

4. Heidi Klum as a peacock:

5. Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum as Rosemary and her baby:

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz in costume
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz in costume
6. Kim and Khloé Kardashian and their friends as Bratz dolls:

7. Hailey Bieber as Carmen Electra in Scary Movie:

8. Paris Hilton as Katy Perry:

Paris Hilton as Katy Perry
Paris Hilton as Katy Perry
9. Sherri Shepherd as Beyoncé:

10. Khalid as Neo in The Matrix:

11. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and their family as Greek Gods:

12. Alec Baldwin as his Beetlejuice character Adam, and his family as the other characters:

13. Margot Robbie as V from V for Vendetta:

Margot Robbie as V
Margot Robbie as V
14. Saweetie as Edward Scissorhands:

15. Gwen Stefani as The Corpse Bride:

16. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce:

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as Taylor and Travis
17. Kate Beckinsale as Barbarella:

Kate Beckinsale as Barbarella
Kate Beckinsale as Barbarella
18. Anitta as Mileena from Mortal Kombat:

19. Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera as Daphne and Fred:

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera as Daphne and Fred
Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera as Daphne and Fred
20. Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe:

22. Shay Mitchell and her daughter as Wicked's Elphaba and Glinda:

23. Kim Kardashian and North West as Cher and Dionne from Clueless:

24. Lil Nas X as Little Richard:

25. Jordan Roth as the Evil Queen from Snow White:

Jordan Roth in costume
Jordan Roth in costume
26. Chord Overstreet and Glen Powell as Talladega Nights' Cal Naughton Jr. and Ricky Bobby:

Chord and Glen in costume
Chord and Glen in costume
27. And finally, Winnie Harlow as Cruella de Vil:

You can check out more celebrity costumes of 2023 here, and tell me which ones you loved in the comments below!