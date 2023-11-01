Celebrity·Posted on Nov 1, 202327 More Celebrities With Really Good Halloween Costumes This YearThe Kardashians killed it this year, I fear.by Chelsea StewartBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Over the weekend, we wrote about some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2023. It included people like Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Ice Spice, and Megan Fox. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos Well! There were so many looks this year that we decided to do a part two. Ahead are 26 more. 1. Travis and Kourtney Kardashian Barker as Lydia and Beetlejuice: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kourtneykardash 2. Mariah Carey as Jessica Rabbit: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @mariahcarey 3. ...and Regina George: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @mariahcarey 4. Heidi Klum as a peacock: View this photo on Instagram @instamaxmonty / Instagram: @heidiklum 5. Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum as Rosemary and her baby: Mega / GC Images Mega / GC Images 6. Kim and Khloé Kardashian and their friends as Bratz dolls: View this photo on Instagram @swalesart / Instagram: @kimkardashian 7. Hailey Bieber as Carmen Electra in Scary Movie: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @haileybieber / Instagram: @amberasaly 8. Paris Hilton as Katy Perry: Rachpoot / GC Images Rachpoot / GC Images 9. Sherri Shepherd as Beyoncé: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @sherrishowtv 10. Khalid as Neo in The Matrix: View this photo on Instagram @ro.lexx / Instagram: @thegr8khalid 11. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and their family as Greek Gods: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @nph 12. Alec Baldwin as his Beetlejuice character Adam, and his family as the other characters: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @hilariabaldwin 13. Margot Robbie as V from V for Vendetta: Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage 14. Saweetie as Edward Scissorhands: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @saweetie 15. Gwen Stefani as The Corpse Bride: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @gwenstefani 16. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: ABC / youtube.com 17. Kate Beckinsale as Barbarella: Rachpoot / GC Images Rachpoot / GC Images 18. Anitta as Mileena from Mortal Kombat: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @anitta 19. Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera as Daphne and Fred: Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Heidi Klum Gotham / WireImage 20. Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kendalljenner 21. ...and Wonder Woman: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kendalljenner / Instagram: @gregswalesart 22. Shay Mitchell and her daughter as Wicked's Elphaba and Glinda: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @shaymitchell 23. Kim Kardashian and North West as Cher and Dionne from Clueless: View this photo on Instagram @pierresnaps / Instagram: @kimkardashian 24. Lil Nas X as Little Richard: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @lilnasx View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @lilnasx 25. Jordan Roth as the Evil Queen from Snow White: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images Arturo Holmes / Getty Images 26. Chord Overstreet and Glen Powell as Talladega Nights' Cal Naughton Jr. and Ricky Bobby: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Casamigos Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Casamigos 27. And finally, Winnie Harlow as Cruella de Vil: View this photo on Instagram @byjamiebruce / @minassian_fo_lyfe / Instagram: @winnieharlow You can check out more celebrity costumes of 2023 here, and tell me which ones you loved in the comments below!