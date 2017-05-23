Sections

Celebrities Are Sending Their Love After The Deadly Explosion At Ariana Grande's Concert

Artists and celebrities expressed heartbreak after 19 people died and dozens more were injured at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Artists and celebrities took to social media to express their horror and heartbreak after 19 people died and dozens more were injured at an Ariana Grande concert Monday in Manchester, England, in what officials have described as a possible terrorist incident.

Reuters

"I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel," Bruno Mars wrote on Twitter.

Via Twitter: @BrunoMars

"I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight," Harry Styles, an English pop star and former member of One Direction, said.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @Harry_Styles

"Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives," wrote Demi Lovato.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @ddlovato

"There are no words. This world," said Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen's husband, John Legend, also expressed heartbreak over the "awful attack."

"Every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare," wrote Lorde.

Via Twitter: @lorde

"My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost," said Nicki Minaj.

Via Twitter: @NICKIMINAJ

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in "Stranger Things," posted this on Instagram.

Instagram / Via instagram.com

"Terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience," Lena Dunham tweeted.

Via Twitter: @lenadunham

A host of other artists and celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Katy Perry, tweeted that they were praying for people who attended the concert.

Via Twitter: @selenagomez
Via Twitter: @taylorswift13

"Thinking about my @arianagrande and the U.K. In this moment ! Praying for u all!! Lord help," Jennifer Hudson posted on Instagram, with a photo of her and Grande.

Instagram / Via instagram.com
Via Twitter: @cher
Via Twitter: @halsey
Via Twitter: @Pink
Via Twitter: @KendallJenner

Camila Cabello and her band, Fifth Harmony, tweeted their "hearts are breaking" for all those who attended.

Via Twitter: @Camila_Cabello
Via Twitter: @FifthHarmony
Via Twitter: @katyperry
Twitter / Via Twitter: @elliegoulding
Via Twitter: @TrevorMoran

"My heart goes out to everyone in Manchester," country star LeAnn Rimes tweeted.

"Watching the news in total shock," said Nathan Sykes, an English singer and member of the band, The Wanted.

19 Killed In Possible Terrorist Incident At Ariana Grande Concert

https://www.buzzfeed.com/jimdalrympleii/ariana-grande-concert?utm_term=.dpqO61Pxy#.npRbY7e10

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

