UPDATE: MGM Resorts International has sent over the following statement to BuzzFeed: "We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests."
When it comes to pop stars, you don't get much bigger than Bruno Mars. I mean, he played the friggin' Super Bowl, for Christ's sake.
One of the many things Bruno has got going on is a long-term residency at the Park MGM Las Vegas. He's had a relationship with the casino and hotel for more than eight years.
And if a new report from NewsNation is to be believed, Bruno is allegedly in deep with MGM in more ways than one.
According to the publication's source — and I really must stress that none of this has been verified by Bruno's reps, or anyone else, as of press time — the pop juggernaut allegedly has racked up $50 million in gambling debt with MGM.
“He owes millions to the MGM," the source claimed. "They basically own him."
A few notes: Bruno has not been shy in the past about his taste for games. During an appearance on Carpool Karaoke, he talked about his love of poker (you can catch it in the back half of the video below).
The source also alleges that Bruno is taking home $90 million a year from his current deal with MGM — and he just launched a cocktail lounge, The Pinky Ring, at another Vegas-based MGM property, the Bellagio.
So, if any of this is true — and it very well may not be! — Bruno is probably going to be just fine, or close to it. Still, wild stuff, all things considered.
Bruno's rep declined to comment to NewsNation. BuzzFeed has also reached out to Bruno's team for comment — we'll let you know if we hear back.