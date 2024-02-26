Yes, I am a geriatric millennial! And while I'm very much aware that the early 2000s weren't 10 years ago, there are times I don't process how truly far removed we are from some things. For example, the movie Clueless was released closer to the moon landing than today.
Then there are other times when I have "WTF, how did time fly so quickly?!" moments. For example, my friend sent me this tweet, and I seriously did not realize Big Little Lies premiered seven years ago...because if you asked me, I would have guessed four:
It was with that idea in mind that I searched through Reddit for threads about things/facts that make us feel old. And I came across three posts (one from two years ago, one from three years ago, and one from two months ago) where millennials and Gen X'ers shared facts that make them feel OLD.
The threads had all sorts of responses, from 9/11 now being something kids learn in history class to kids today referring to the '80s and '90s as the "1900s." Below are the top and best comments (that will probably have you feeling old as dirt):
1."The age of music is starting to bother me. The contemporary songs I loved in high school are as old to current teenagers as the Beatles were to me. Now I get why teachers and older people looked so wistful when I would talk about the 'oldies' and 'classics' I liked. I know I laughed the first time I heard a teenager use the phrase 'classic Linkin Park' circa 2007; it's a completely accurate phrase now. 🤷♀️"
2."The amount of time between Oasis being at the height of their fame and now is greater than the time gap between the Beatles breaking up and when Oasis were popular in the '90s."
3."I was watching Freaks and Geeks on Hulu with my family when I realized that if it were made today, it would be set in 2005."
4."That '70s Show would be That '00s Show and take place in 2001. It's been 25 years since it premiered."
7."I've seen the transition from video tapes to DVDs to Blu-ray to streaming."
8."My wife had a music awards program on. I did not know any of the performers or presenters and only recognized the name of the lifetime achievement award winner."
9."I saw my first 'What is 9/11?' comment recently. Prepare yourself, it will only get more common."
10."I teach high school seniors. I’m now teaching kids who weren’t born when 9/11 happened. To them, 9/11 is like the Vietnam War to me. Just something in the history books."
11."I was born in '72. For me 20 years ago is always the 1960s and 40 years ago was WWII. Back in the '90s, I worked at a retirement community where we had residents that were born in the 1890s, and many in the early 1900s that still drove. My own grandfather was born in 1915."
12."The fact that 1980 is closer to the end of WWII (35 years) than to today (44 years)."
13."I hear '90s music on 'classic rock' radio stations now."
14."Songs that were released when I graduated high school are already being bastardized into prescription pill jingles. I'm 29."
15."Here is a fact that makes me feel old: Give a kid a rotary phone and watch them stare at it like it's a relic in a museum."
17."Toy Story was in cinemas 28 years ago, and I went to see it."
18."Frozen came out 10 years ago. My cousin was born after Frozen came out. It’s gonna be an old movie for her."
19."My teenage son likes some of Fall Out Boy's 'early' music. You know, from their 2005 album. He asked me if I remembered those 'old' songs. I think I'm still wearing some clothes that I owned in 2005."
20."I was a substitute teacher. A girl asked me if the Berlin Wall was a real wall, or a metaphor like the Iron Curtain. It was an excellent question, but damn I'm old."
21."Here is a fun/depressing game I like to play where you find events that happened closer to the fall of the Berlin Wall than to now. A few examples of things that ended closer to the fall of the Berlin Wall than to now: the release of the original Lord of the Rings movie trilogy and the Nintendo DS."
22."The Nintendo 64 release was closer to the moon landing than to today."
23."Having to scroll further and further down the list to find my year of birth when signing up for things online."
24."That 2015 was nine years ago."
25.And lastly, "My boyfriend's son is 11, and he says things like, 'Is that (show/song/etc.) from the 1900s?' Meaning is it from the '80s or '90s, and I'm just like, 'Now listen here you little shit...'"
You can read the original Reddit threads here, here, and here.