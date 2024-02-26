1. "The age of music is starting to bother me. The contemporary songs I loved in high school are as old to current teenagers as the Beatles were to me. Now I get why teachers and older people looked so wistful when I would talk about the 'oldies' and 'classics' I liked. I know I laughed the first time I heard a teenager use the phrase 'classic Linkin Park' circa 2007; it's a completely accurate phrase now. 🤷‍♀️"