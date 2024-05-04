    Here's What AI Thinks Disney Villians-Inspired Met Gala Looks Should Look Like

    AI did a little bibbidi-bobbidi-boo magic on our favorite villains

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you love fashion, celebrities, or a combination of both, then you know the first Monday in May is coming, aka the Met Gala.

    Lady Gaga in a voluminous pink gown with a long train, posing on stairs at an event
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Now, one of the reasons I like the event is because it's so over-the-top ridiculous and camp (even when it tries not to be). This had me thinking, If I could come up with a Met Gala theme, what would it be? The first thing that popped into my head was Disney Villains because they're not only camp, but also always iconic looking. So, I asked AI to show me Met Gala looks inspired by iconic Disney Villains. Below are the results:

    Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.

    Scar from The Lion King

    Person on red carpet in a dramatic black and orange feathered ensemble with photographers in the background
    Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog

    Person in a black top hat, embellished blazer with tails, and purple skirt at a gala event

    Hades from Hercules

    Person in a flowing grey cape-style gown with embellishments at an event

    Captain Hook from Peter Pan

    Woman in a pirate-inspired red jacket, wide-brimmed hat, white crop top, and high boots on a red carpet

    Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove

    Person in an elaborate black and purple gown with feathered headpiece at a formal event

    Horned King from The Black Cauldron

    Person in a long velvet cape with horns, posing on a carpeted event

    Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty

    Person in dramatic black outfit with large winged headdress on red carpet

    Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland

    Person on red carpet in ornate gown with heart motifs and crown, photographers in background

    Ursula from The Little Mermaid

    Person in an elaborate tentacle-inspired dress at an event

    Mother Gothel from Tangled

    Person in voluminous red gown with ruffled top and dramatic train, standing on event carpet with photographers in background

    Gaston from Beauty and the Beast

    Woman in a red and yellow themed outfit with a voluminous skirt and thigh-high slit, standing at an event with cameras in the background

    Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

    Elsa from Frozen in a regal purple gown with a high collar and cape, holding an apple, at a themed event

    Hans from Frozen

    Woman in an elaborate gown with ruffles and a metallic corset, posing on the Met Gala red carpet

    Jafar from Aladdin

    Person in a lavish gown with ornate headpiece on red carpet, surrounded by onlookers

    And lastly, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians

    Person in extravagant feathered outfit with voluminous sleeves at event

    Okay, did the AI do a good job? Is this what you imagine Disney Villain-inspired Met Gala looks would look like? Let me know in the comments below!!!

