People Who Worked On "Cats" Are Fighting Back After James Corden And Rebel Wilson Dragged The Movie

California residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
© 2020 BuzzFeed, Inc
After James Corden and Rebel Wilson appeared to take a thinly-veiled jab at Cats during Sunday night's Oscars, the Visual Effects Society released a scathing statement, saying: "The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story told badly."
Ben Henry is a celebrity reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ben Henry at ben.henry@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.