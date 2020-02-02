Skip To Content
Rebel Wilson Just Dragged The Hell Out Of "Cats" During A Speech At The BAFTAs

"The black in my dress is from a funeral I just attended..."

Ellie Woodward
BuzzFeed Staff

If you haven't repressed the memory yet, you'll probably remember the movie adaptation of Cats was released at the end of 2019 and wasn't exactly well received.

Universal Pictures

In fact, it was so bad that when James Corden — who stars in the movie as Bustopher Jones — was asked about the film, he revealed he hadn't seen it, but "heard it was terrible".

Universal Pictures

Then, when Taylor Swift was recently asked about her involvement in the film, she described it as a "weird ass movie".

Anthony Behar / SIPA USA/PA Images

"I’m not gonna retroactively decide that it wasn’t the best experience," Taylor told Variety. "I never would have met Andrew Lloyd Webber or gotten to see how he works, and now he’s my buddy. I got to work with the sickest dancers and performers. No complaints."

Well, Rebel Wilson has become the next star to address the movie, and her comments were just as savage.

Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

Taking to the stage at this year's BAFTAs, Rebel said: "I made this dress by sewing two old dresses together. The red is from the one time I didn't win Miss Australia, and the black is from a funeral I just attended, for the feature film Cats. Strangely not nominated for any awards."

BBC

Later in her speech, Rebel made reference to the lack of diversity in the BAFTA nominations this year.

PA

Before presenting the award for Best Director — a category in which no women were nominated, Rebel said: "I look at the exceptional daring talent nominated in this category...Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho...I just don't think I could do what they do. Honestly, I just don't have the balls."

