He said: "I am particularly proud to stand here tonight having served as BAFTAs president for the last 10 years. However, I must admit I don’t know whether I should be proud or slightly alarmed about the number of winners over the last decade who have portrayed members of my own family.

Both here in the UK and in many other countries across the world, we are lucky to have incredible film makers, actor, producers, directors, technicians — men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives though film.

Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process – that simply cannot be right in this day and age."