"It Absolutely Killed Teenage Me" – People Are Sharing The Sitcom Moments That Utterly Destroyed Them, And I Need A Tissue

    We watch sitcoms to have a good laugh, but excellent writers are also very capable of making us break down in tears too.

    We recently wrote a post in which people were sharing the saddest sitcom episodes of all time. There were a number of great new submissions, so we thought we'd do a follow-up! Here are 15 more of the saddest sitcom moments...

    1. Scrubs

    "'My Lunch' – When Dr. Cox lost three patients after transplanting organs into them from a donor who they didn't realise died of rabies. After the second one dies you see him a broken man in the break room, and the third one dies and he just loses it while 'How To Save A Life' plays on the soundtrack.

    To see one of TV's most confident, coolest characters just beaten down and reduced to a shell of a man was very upsetting. John C. McGinley doesn't get nearly enough credit he deserves as an actor."

    jonsharky

    2. 8 Simple Rules

    "The episode where Paul (John Ritter's character) dies. It absolutely killed teenage me!"

    gracemcgrath

    3. Golden Girls

    "The episode where they end up in a homeless shelter looking for a winning lottery ticket, and a homeless elderly woman says something like: 'I didn't realise it costs money to grow old, I thought that was the one thing in life you got to do for free.' It kills me every time."

    sleepwalker4

    4. Futurama

    "The episode when he finds out his nephew was named after him. That breaks me." 

    sarahed1990

    5. The Simpsons

    "The episode where Lisa and Homer are in the deprivation tanks. By the end, Lisa realises that Homer isn't perfect, but he tries hard to be a good dad for her. As someone whose dad left when I was young, that episode always makes me cry. Damn you, The Simpsons."

    kimberlyd41466da3f

    6. Schitt's Creek

    "Ted and Alexis breaking up in the final season has me in tears every time. Them saying they're proud of each other breaks my heart. They'd both accomplished so much over the series, but they both know they have to split up to keep growing – it's devastating."

    a421a70a42

    7. Ted Lasso

    "When Jamie Tartt punches his dad and Roy gives him a hug."

    chienychienchien

    8. Friends

    "The final episode, where they say goodbye to the apartment. I seriously bawled my eyes out when I watched for the first time. I watched this with my mom on TV and I'll never forget how my Mom gave me a weird look, but I honestly couldn't hold back the tears. When you cry at a sitcom, the writers are winning."

    celeste_choi

    9. M*A*S*H

    "When Margaret gets engaged and Frank Burns does not take it well. He becomes delusional and basically kidnaps a Korean family thinking they're enemies. He can't be reasoned with until Radar tells him he has a phone call, which turns out to be his mother.

    We only hear his half, but he tells her: '[he] had a friend, but this friend just pretended to like [him].' And then it comes, said so casually: 'You know, like Dad used to.' It was fucking devastating.

    The fact that Radar called Mrs. Burns and not the other way around hits harder than when I first watched it. He tells the others, 'sometimes, a guy just needs to talk to his mom.' I'm not a guy, but I've been praying fruitlessly to have a phone call with my mom since she died almost two years ago."

    alicelynn0211

    10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    "The episode where Holt is made to leave the 99. He's worked so hard and overcome major prejudice to get to where he feels like he can change things. When he's saying goodbye to the precinct whom he sees as family, his stern exterior breaks, and we see his emotion coming through – so sad."

    casualgem30

    11. Superstore

    "When Mateo is taken away by ICE. Mateo's whole storyline about his immigration status was always very poignant, but I never thought they'd take him away. The sight of him behind the bars in the van as it drives away was devastating."

    casualgem30

    12. M*A*S*H (again)

    "The episode where they are trying to keep a soldier alive until after midnight so his family doesn't get a letter saying he died on Christmas Day."

    ccurtis50

    13. Happy Days

    "When Richie says goodbye... It deserves a place on this list."

    jamesfourteen1982

    14. Good Times

    "What about Good Times when Florida finds out that James was killed, daaamn ugggh!"

    scotec69

    15. All in the Family

    "The 'Shoe-Booty' episode when Archie is locked in the basement with Mike tears me apart. Carroll O'Connor was such a great actor."

    boxingcleverlancaster

