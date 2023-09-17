"It Absolutely Killed Teenage Me" – People Are Sharing The Sitcom Moments That Utterly Destroyed Them, And I Need A Tissue

We watch sitcoms to have a good laugh, but excellent writers are also very capable of making us break down in tears too.
We recently wrote a post in which people were sharing the saddest sitcom episodes of all time. There were a number of great new submissions, so we thought we'd do a follow-up! Here are 15 more of the saddest sitcom moments...
(If you're thinking "OMG where's this episode??" – check out the first post!)
1. Scrubs
You can see it here:
2. 8 Simple Rules
Here it is:
3. Golden Girls
Here's a look:
4. Futurama
Take a look:
Have a peek here:
Here it is:
Take a look here:
8. Friends
Have a look:
9. M*A*S*H
Here it is:
11. Superstore
Watch it here:
12. M*A*S*H (again)
Have a look here:
Have a look here:
14. Good Times
Have a look here:
15. All in the Family
Here it is:
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.