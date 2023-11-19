TV and Movies·Posted on Nov 19, 2023Here's An Update On These 25 Teen Actors From The '70s, '80s, '90s, And Even '00s SitcomsAll of these teens from TV sitcoms made me want to have an older sibling growing up.by Nora DominickBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. First, Christina Applegate as Kelly Bundy on Married... with Children: Fox Christina Applegate now: Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images What she's up to now: Of course, Christina went on to appear in shows like Samantha Who?, Friends, Up All Night, and more. Recently, she's starred on Netflix's Dead to Me, with her work earning her three Emmy nominations. She's also become an advocate for multiple sclerosis after being diagnosed in 2021. 2. Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show: NBC / Everett Collection Lisa Bonet now: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images What she's up to now: After starring on The Cosby Show, Lisa notably reprised her role of Denise in the spinoff series, A Different World. She also went on to star in movies like Enemy of the State, Angel Heart, High Fidelity, and more. 3. Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show: NBC / Via youtu.be Malcolm-Jamal Warner now: Randy Shropshire / Deadline via Getty Images What he's up to now: Since his The Cosby Show days, Malcolm has gone on to appear in numerous TV shows like The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Most recently, he starred as Dr. AJ Austin on The Resident. 4. Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family: ABC Sarah Hyland now: Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images What she's up to now: After Modern Family wrapped in 2020, Sarah has appeared on several reality shows like RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Celebrity Game Face, Love Island USA, and more. She also starred as Heidi in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, thus reuniting her with her Modern Family costar, Adam DeVine. 5. Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family: ABC Ariel Winter now: View this photo on Instagram Ariel Winter / Instagram / Via instagram.com What she's up to now: After Modern Family, Ariel appeared as a contestant on Stars on Mars in 2023. Aside from that, she's largely taken a much-deserved break from acting, and she recently reunited with her Modern Family costars. 6. Scott Weinger as Steve Hale on Full House: ABC Scott Weinger now: Image Group La / The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images What he's up to now: Scott notably reprised his role as Steve in the Netflix revival series, Fuller House. Most recently, Scott continues to reprise his voice role as Aladdin in various Disney projects, like the 2023 short Once Upon a Studio. Scott was also a producer on Black-ish, 90210, and Galavant. 7. Kaley Cuoco as Bridget Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules: ABC Kaley Cuoco now: Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images What she's up to now: Of course, Kaley went on to star as Penny on The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. Recently, she received critical acclaim for her role in The Flight Attendant, which she also produced, and she currently voices Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn. 8. Amy Davidson as Kerry Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules: ABC Araya Doheny / Getty Images What she's up to now: After playing Kerry on 8 Simple Rules, Amy has appeared in countless TV shows like Criminal Minds, Ghost Whisperer, Bones, Better Call Saul, The Rookie, and All Rise. The last two years, she's reunited with Kaley and other members of the 8 Simple Rules cast at an event honoring John Ritter and his foundation. 9. Sally Struthers as Gloria Stivic on All in the Family: CBS Sally Struthers in 2018: Maury Phillips / Getty Images What she's up to now: Of course, after playing Edith on All in the Family, which earned her two Emmy Awards, Sally's other notable role was as Babette on Gilmore Girls. She even reprised her role in the 2016 Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. 10. Mackenzie Phillips as Julie Cooper Horvath on One Day at a Time: CBS / Via youtube.com Mackenzie Phillips now: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, What she's up to now: After One Day at a Time wrapped in 1983, Mackenzie went on to appear in countless TV shows, notably starring in So Weird in the early 2000s. Most recently, she appeared in the Netflix reboot series One Day at a Time, playing Pam, and she had a recurring role as Barb on Orange Is the New Black. 11. Valerie Bertinelli as Barbara Royer on One Day at a Time: CBS / Via youtube.com Valerie Bertinelli now: View this photo on Instagram Valerie Bertinelli / Instagram / Via instagram.com What she's up to now: Following One Day at a Time, Valerie went on to appear in shows like Touched by an Angel and Hot in Cleveland alongside Betty White. In 2012, she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she's hosted several Food Network shows, like Valerie's Home Cooking and Kids Baking Championship. 12. Mayim Bialik as Blossom Ruby Russo on Blossom: NBC Mayim Bialik now: Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images What she's up to now: Of course, Mayim went on to star as Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory, which earned her four Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Currently, she also hosts Jeopardy! and starred in Call Me Kat for three seasons. 13. Joey Lawrence as Joey Russo on Blossom: NBC Joey Lawrence now: PodCo / Via youtube.com What he's up to now: Joey's most notable TV role after Blossom was when he starred as Joe Longo on Melissa & Joey. He's also appeared on shows like Hawaii Five-0, Dollface, The Masked Singer, and he even reunited with Mayim Bialik in an episode of her show Call Me Kat. He currently hosts a podcast alongside his brothers Matthew and Andrew Lawrence. 14. Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: NBC Alfonso Ribeiro now: Eric Mccandless / Disney / ABC via Getty Images What he's up to now: Alfonso has gone on to host quite a few reality shows, most notably he took over America's Funniest Home Videos from Tom Bergeron and he currently serves as a host of Dancing with the Stars alongside Julianne Hough. 15. Karyn Parsons as Hilary Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: NBC Karyn Parsons now: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival What she's up to now: Following The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Karyn appeared in a few movies and shows like The Ladies Man, Melrose Place, The Job, and more. More recently, she's written three children's books. 16. Will Smith as Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: NBC Will Smith now: Jemal Countess / Getty Images What he's up to now: Of course, after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air wrapped in 1996, Will went on to have a hugely successful movie career. He's starred in films like Men in Black, I, Robot, Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, and more. In 2022, he won an Academy Award for his work as Richard Williams in King Richard. 17. Sara Gilbert as Darlene Connor on Roseanne: ABC Sara Gilbert now: David Livingston / Getty Images What she's up to now: Following Roseanne, Sara appeared in shows like ER and The Big Bang Theory, with the latter reuniting her with Johnny Galecki, who played her onscreen love interest on Roseanne. Since 2018, she's been reprising her role as Darlene on The Conners. 18. Maureen McCormick as Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch: CBS Maureen McCormick now: Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images What she's up to now: Following The Brady Bunch, Maureen continued to reprise her role as Marcia Brady in various spinoff films. Recently, she's appeared in several Christmas TV movies and she wrote a memoir in 2008. 19. Eve Plumb as Jan Brady on The Brady Bunch: CBS Eve Plumb now: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios What she's up to now: After The Brady Bunch, Eve also reprised her role as Jan Brady in numerous reunion series and movies. She's also appeared in several notable TV shows like Family Affair, The Big Valley, That '70s Show, Law & Order: SVU, and more. In 2016, she also appeared in Grease: Live as Mrs. Murdock. 20. Barry Williams as Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch: CBS Barry Williams now: Joce / GC Images / Getty Images What he's up to now: Like the other Brady children, Barry also reprised his role as Greg Brady in numerous sequels and spinoff movies. He also appeared in shows like Full House, That '70s Show, and more. Recently, he competed on The Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars. 21. Christopher Knight as Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch: CBS Christopher Knight now: Amy Graves / WireImage for Blue Fox Entertainment What he's up to now: Again, like the other Brady children, Christopher reprised his role as Peter Brady in the countless spinoff movies. He also appeared in That '70s Show and competed on The Masked Singer alongside Barry Williams. 22. Will Friedle as Eric Matthews on Boy Meets World: ABC Will Friedle now: David Becker / Getty Images for iHeartRadio What he's up to now: Will went on to become a very notable voice actor, with his biggest role being Ron Stoppable in Kim Possible. He's also voiced characters in ThunderCats, Justice League Unlimited, Avengers Assemble, Teen Titans Go!, and more. He also reprised his role as Eric Matthews on Girl Meets World and he hosts a rewatch podcast alongside his Boy Meets World costars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong. Will's most recent role is voicing Kashaw Vesh in The Legend of Vox Machina, a part he also played in Campaign 1 of the D&D web series Critical Role. 23. Matthew Lawrence as Jack Hunter on Boy Meets World: ABC Matthew Lawrence now: Gerardo Mora / Getty Images What he's up to now: After Boy Meets World wrapped in 2000, Matthew went on to appear in shows and movies like The Hot Chick, Melissa & Joey, Workaholics, and more. He also reprised his role as Jack Hunter on Girl Meets World. He currently hosts a podcast alongside his brothers Joey and Andrew Lawrence. 24. Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson on Black-ish: ABC Yara Shahidi now: Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images What she's up to now: Yara reprised her role as Zoey Johnson on the spinoff series Grown-ish, with the final episodes set to premiere in 2024. She's also starred in movies like The Sun Is Also a Star, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Sitting in Bars with Cake. 25. And finally, Marcus Scribner as Andrew "Junior" Johnson Jr. on Black-ish: ABC Marcus Scribner now: Anna Webber / Variety / Getty Images What he's up to now: Marcus also reprised his role as Junior on Grown-ish, with him becoming a lead character on the spinoff in 2022. He's also voiced characters on She-Ra and the Princess of Power and Dragons: The Nine Realms.