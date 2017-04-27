I Quit Sugar For 30 Days And This Is What Happened

To give you some background here: I eat a lot of whole foods, cook most of my own meals, exercise six days a week, don't drink, and am generally conscious about being my healthiest self — healthiest for me personally, that is. For about two years now, I’ve been doing Weight Watchers and have lost 100-plus pounds in the process.

However, being on the WW program, I tend to go for low-point foods and sugar-free substitutes. Just to give some clarity, everyone on WW fills out a personal assessment, and each individual is allotted points based on their activity level, goals, weight, and more. I am given 30 points per day, and every food has a point value. Anything with high calories, high sugar, or high saturated fat is more points. Any foods with high protein make the point value go down. It's a good system for me, and it does encourage a lighter sugar intake, but it is also flawed.

Example: One blueberry RX Bar is 7 points (ingredients: 3 egg whites, 9 almonds, 7 blueberries, and 2 dates), and one blueberry muffin Quest Bar is 5 points (ingredients: protein blend, soluble corn fiber, almonds, water, erythritol, dried blueberries, palm kernel oil, natural flavors, cocoa butter, sea salt, cinnamon, sucralose, baking soda, cellulose gum, xanthan gum, steviol glycosides/stevia). So typically I would go for the Quest Bar because it has lower points, even though the RX Bar clearly has better ingredients. So I'm essentially flooding my body with mystery ingredients for the sake of saving points.

On top of that, I recently ran the Disney Princess Half Marathon and disrupted my routine: I loaded my buffet plate with Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles, jumbo cinnamon buns, pancakes, muffins, cookies, and a long list of other sugar bombs. When I got back home, I went on a weeklong binge, resulting in unwanted weight gain, killer migraines, low energy levels, and even a cold. I figured this was a good opportunity to do a true sugar detox and train myself to stop putting so much sugar in my body, including added sugar, artificial sweeteners, fake sugars, hidden sugars, and any other random chemicals I can't pronounce.

I also want to improve my overall relationship with sugar; as of now, I avoid it as much as I can, because I perceive it as "bad." I think the key in this experiment will be to learn how it affects my body, and making it a point to consume sugar moderately as opposed to depriving and then bingeing.