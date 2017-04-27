Sections

Health

30 Days Of Meals You Can Eat During A Sugar Detox

I gave up all added sugar and artificial sweeteners for an entire month and actually didn't hate it. Here's everything I ate along the way.

Arielle Calderon
Arielle Calderon
BuzzFeed Staff
Jenny Chang / BuzzFeed

Hi! I'm Arielle, and you're probably here because you read about how I cut all added sugar and artificial sweeteners for 30 days.

Here's a comprehensive food journal of everything I ate, and the products I used (expand the picture to see).

Day 1:

Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Breakfast: Toast with natural peanut butter, banana slices, and chia seeds

Lunch: Quinoa bowl with kale, chickpeas, grilled chicken, lemon juice, salt and pepper

Snack 1: Plain non-fat Greek yogurt with orange slices

Snack 2: Carrots and an apple

Dinner: Spaghetti squash boat with marinara, mushrooms, spinach, olive oil, chicken sausage, and lite mozzarella cheese

Dessert: ½ serving frozen mango chunks, ½ serving frozen blueberries

Total fruit servings: 4

Day 2:

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com

Breakfast: Toast with asiago cheese, smoked salmon, capers, and cracked pepper

Lunch: Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice (cauliflower, olive oil, garlic, green onions, shallots, lime juice, salt and pepper) with black beans, corn, red peppers, avocado, and lime yogurt sauce (plain non-fat Greek yogurt with lime zest, lime juice, salt and pepper)

Snack 1: Apple

Snack 2: Baby carrots

Dinner: Spaghetti squash with marinara, mushrooms, chicken sausage, an egg, and everything seasoning

Dessert: Mashed frozen banana with frozen strawberries

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 3:

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Pre-workout snack: Raw almonds

Breakfast: Egg White Cups with mushrooms, spinach, lite mozzarella cheese, and everything seasoning

Lunch: Salad with apples, carrots, yellow bell peppers, chickpeas, avocado, grilled chicken, and lime yogurt sauce

Snack: Blueberry RX Bar

Dinner: Cilantro lime cauliflower rice with black beans, corn, red peppers, and chicken sausage

Dessert: Mashed frozen banana with frozen strawberries

Total fruit servings: 4

Day 4:

Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com

Breakfast: Spicy Sweet Potato Hash with red onion, red pepper, jalapeño, and spicy chicken sausage

Lunch: Cilantro lime cauliflower rice with black beans, corn, avocado, and lime yogurt sauce

Snack: Carrots

Dinner: Grilled Cheese with Lite Mozzarella, Brussels Sprouts, and Apple

Dessert: Frozen strawberries

Total fruit servings: 2

Day 5:

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Pre-workout snack: Bell pepper slices

Breakfast: Sweet potato hash with red pepper, red onion, jalapeño, mushrooms, and an egg

Lunch: Buffalo turkey zoodle bowl with onions, celery, and carrots

Snack: Baby carrots

Dinner: Grilled cheese with brussels and apple slices

Dessert: Frozen mashed banana with frozen blueberries

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 6:

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Breakfast: Sweet potato hash with red pepper, red onion, jalapeño, mushrooms, and an egg

Snack 1: Raw almonds

Lunch: Grilled cheese with brussels and apple slices

Snack 2: Baby carrots and a clementine

Dinner: Zoodles with spinach, carrots, mushrooms, onions, celery, ground turkey, and low-sodium soy sauce

Dessert: Frozen mashed banana with frozen blueberries

Total fruit servings: 4

Day 7:

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com

Breakfast: Toast with natural peanut butter, banana slices, and cinnamon

Lunch: Egg white omelette with shallots and kale, with a side of greens

Snack: Carrots and lime yogurt sauce

Dinner: Stuffed acorn squash with ground turkey, spinach, and pomegranate seeds.

Dessert: Frozen pineapple

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 8:

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com

Pre-workout: Raw almonds

Breakfast: Hearty breakfast hash with eggs, ground turkey, spinach, pomegranate seeds, and a side of roasted acorn squash

Lunch: Salad with romaine lettuce, roasted cauliflower, bell peppers, red onions, grilled chicken, chickpeas, and buffalo sauce

Snack: Baby carrots and hummus

Dinner: Grilled cheese with lite mozzarella, red onions, garlic, mushrooms, and fresh figs

Dessert: Frozen mashed banana with frozen blueberries

Total fruit servings: 4

Day 9:

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Breakfast: Toast with peanut butter, banana slices, and cinnamon

Lunch: Crab, Mango, and Avocado Tacos

Snack: Baby carrots

Dinner: Spanish Cauliflower Rice with red kidney beans, red onions, garlic, oil, bell peppers, and lite mozzarella cheese

Dessert: Frozen pineapple

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 10:

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Pre-workout: Raw almonds

Breakfast: Sweet Potato Toast with peanut butter and fresh figs

Lunch: Harvest salad bowl with apples, roasted butternut squash, sautéed onions, roasted brussels sprouts, and pepitas

Snack: Baby carrots and hummus

Dinner: Chicken fajitas with Spanish cauliflower rice

Dessert: Frozen pineapple

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 11

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com

Breakfast: Open-faced grilled cheese with sautéed mushrooms and onions, and fresh figs

Lunch: Crab and mango salsa cucumber rounds with avocado

Snack 1: Clementine

Snack 2: Baby carrots

Dinner: Chicken fajitas with Spanish cauliflower rice

Dessert: Heated apples and cinnamon

Total fruit servings: 4

Day 12:

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Breakfast: Sweet potato toast with peanut butter, banana slices, and cinnamon

Lunch: St. Paddy's Bowl with spinach, green apple, avocado, cucumbers, jalapeños, sugar snap peas, edamame, and grilled chicken

Snack: Carrots and hummus

Dinner: Open-faced grilled cheese with mushrooms, onions, fresh figs, and lite mozzarella

Dessert: Clementine and frozen blueberries

Total fruit servings: 4

Day 13

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com

Breakfast: Egg, Spinach, and Mushroom Quesadillas

Lunch: Raw zoodles with edamame, avocado, apples, and buffalo sauce

Snack: Baby carrots and hummus

Dinner: Steak fajitas without the tortillas

Dessert: Mashed frozen banana with frozen blueberries

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 14

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Breakfast: Egg white cups with spinach, mushrooms, and jalapeños

Lunch: Open-faced pear, mozzarella, and turkey sandwich

Snack: Cucumbers and hummus

Dinner: Steak fajitas

Dessert: Frozen blueberries

Total fruit servings: 2

Day 15

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Pre-workout: Red pepper slices and raw almonds

Breakfast: Egg white omelette with spinach, figs, and mozzarella cheese, with a side of avocado

Lunch: Grain bowl with greens, roasted butternut squash, grilled chicken, dill cucumber, brown rice and quinoa blend, roasted cauliflower, apple slices, and heirloom carrots

Snack: Baby carrots

Dinner: Coconut Lime Cauliflower Rice with mango salsa and chili lime shrimp

Dessert: Frozen strawberries and blueberries

Total fruit servings: 4

Day 16

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Breakfast: Sweet potato toast with peanut butter, bananas, and cinnamon

Lunch: Coconut lime cauliflower rice with mango salsa and avocado

Snack 1: Mixed fruit

Snack 2: Carrots

Dinner: Open-faced fig, mozzarella, and turkey sandwich

Dessert: Frozen strawberries and blueberries

Total fruit servings: 5

Day 17

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Pre-workout: Cucumber slices and raw almonds

Breakfast: Sweet Potato Rounds with apple cinnamon oatmeal

Snack 1: Mixed fruit

Lunch: Salad with grilled chicken, kale, quinoa, chickpeas, raw beets, broccoli, and pepitas

Snack 2: Carrots

Dinner: Coconut lime cauliflower rice with mango salsa and chili lime shrimp

Dessert: Frozen mango and frozen mashed banana

Total fruit servings: 5

Day 18

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Breakfast: Toast with white cheddar cheese, smoked salmon, and capers

Lunch: Greek zoodle bowl with raw zucchini, yellow bell peppers, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, cucumbers, and feta cheese

Snack 1: Pineapple slices

Snack 2: Carrots and hummus

Snack 3: Apple

Dinner: Jalapeño Turkey Burger with guac and carrot fries

Dessert: Mango chunks

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 19

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com

Pre-workout: Apple

Breakfast: Sweet potato hash with red onion, red pepper, jalapeño, and an egg

Lunch: Jalapeño turkey burger with carrots, cucumbers, avocado, and lime yogurt sauce

Snack 1: Mixed fruit

Snack 2: More mixed fruit

Dinner: Baked Salmon with Mustard-Dill Sauce

Dessert: Mango chunks and frozen mashed banana

Total fruit servings: Honestly, too many to admit. :(

Day 20

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Snack 1: Apple

Breakfast: Egg-in-the-Hole Reinvented with acorn squash, eggs, crushed almonds, and a chopped date

Lunch: Jalapeño turkey burger with lite mozzarella cheese, spicy guacamole, and carrot fries

Snack 2: Red pepper slices, cucumber slices, baby carrots, and lime yogurt sauce

Snack 3: Clementine

Dinner: Baked salmon with mustard-dill sauce and sautéed brussels and spinach

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 21

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Breakfast: Toast with ricotta cheese and warm cinnamon apples

Snack 1: Bell peppers, cucumber slices, and carrots with lime yogurt sauce

Lunch: Jalapeño turkey burger with guacamole, a fried egg, and a side of sautéed brussels sprouts and spinach

Snack 2: Carrots and hummus

Dinner: Zoodle bowl with edamame, pearl onions, clementine wedges, and shrimp

Dessert: Frozen mixed fruit

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 22

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com

Pre-workout: Apple

Breakfast: Avocado toast with pomegranate seeds

Lunch: Brown rice bowl with shredded carrots, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese, chickpeas, grilled chicken, and lime yogurt sauce

Snack 1: Plain non-fat Greek yogurt with orange slices

Snack 2: Carrots

Dinner: Chicken Sausage, Kale, and Pine Nut Spaghetti Squash Boat

Dessert: Frozen pineapple and blueberries

Total fruit servings: 4

Day 23

Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com

Pre-workout: Red pepper slices

Breakfast: Rice cakes with guacamole, a hard-boiled egg, and hot sauce

Lunch: Open-faced turkey, pear, and cheese sandwich

Snack 1: Carrots and hummus

Snack 2: Apple

Dinner: Chicken sausage, kale, and pine nut spaghetti squash boat

Dessert: Frozen pineapple and blueberries

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 24

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Pre-workout: Carrots and hummus

Breakfast: 2-Ingredient Pancakes with pomegranate seeds and melted peanut butter

Lunch: Salad bowl with roasted carrots, roasted red onion, grilled chicken, and roasted cauliflower

Dinner: Open-faced turkey, pear, and cheese sandwich

Dessert: Strawberries and blueberries

Total fruit servings: 4

Day 25

Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com

Breakfast: Sweet potato hash with peppers, onions, jalapeños, and an egg

Snack 1: Carrots

Lunch: Sun-dried Tomato and Avocado Grilled Cheese

Snack 2: Enlightened Sea Salt Crisps

Dinner: Brussels sprouts, apple slices, onions, and chicken sausage

Dessert: Blueberries and strawberries

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 26

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Pre-workout: One egg, one egg white, and sliced cucumbers and peppers

Breakfast: Chicken Sausage and Cheese Sweet Potato Toast with pomegranate seeds

Lunch: Toast with guacamole, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, hot sauce, and served with a side of carrots and bell peppers

Snack: Plain non-fat Greek yogurt and orange slices

Dinner: Shrimp, brussels sprouts, and Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Dessert: Frozen strawberries

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 27

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Breakfast: Toast with ricotta cheese, sliced apples, fresh figs, and cinnamon

Lunch: Egg white frittata with peppers, tomatoes, and onions

Snack 1: Carrots and hummus

Snack 2: Sliced cucumbers

Dinner: Cauliflower mashed potatoes, baked salmon, and brussels sprouts

Dessert: Frozen strawberries

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 28

Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays

Breakfast: Toast with ricotta, mozzarella, and fresh figs

Lunch: Egg white omelette with a side of greens

Snack 1: Mango slices and plain non-fat Greek yogurt

Snack 2: Cucumbers and hummus

Dinner: Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad with Butternut Squash and baked salmon

Dessert: Blueberries

Total fruit servings: 4

Day 29

Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com

Pre-workout: One hard boiled egg, one hard boiled egg white, and red peppers

Breakfast: Acorn Squash Breakfast Bowl with yogurt, blueberries, peanut butter, and slivered almonds

Lunch: Shaved brussel sprout salad with roasted butternut squash, feta, pumpkin seeds, apples, pomegranate seeds, grilled chicken, and hot sauce

Snack: Carrots and horseradish hummus

Dinner: Turkey Quinoa Zoodles

Dessert: Pineapple

Total fruit servings: 3

Day 30

Arielle Calderon / Via Instagram: @ariellesays, Arielle Calderon / Via instagram.com

Breakfast: Acorn squash with plain oatmeal, fresh figs, and peanut butter

Lunch: Shaved brussel sprout salad with roasted butternut squash, feta, pumpkin seeds, apples, pomegranate seeds, quinoa, and hot sauce

Snack 1: Carrots and horseradish hummus

Snack 2: Banana

Dinner: Greek Turkey Burger with a raw zoodle, lemon juice, and avocado salad

Dessert: Blueberries and cherries

Total fruit servings: 5

