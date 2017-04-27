Hi! I'm Arielle, and you're probably here because you read about how I cut all added sugar and artificial sweeteners for 30 days.
Day 1:
Day 2:
Day 3:
Day 4:
Day 5:
Day 6:
Day 7:
Day 8:
Day 9:
Day 10:
Day 11
Day 12:
Day 13
Day 14
Day 15
Day 16
Day 17
Day 18
Day 19
Day 20
Day 21
Day 22
Day 23
Day 24
Day 25
Day 26
Day 27
Day 28
Day 29
Day 30
If you want to continue following my weight-loss journey and healthy recipes, you can follow me on Instagram here.
I Did A 30-Day Sugar Detox And Here's What Happened
https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed/_draft/4502869
21 "No Added Sugar" Recipes I Used During My 30-Day Detox
https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed/_draft/4489372
15 Things People Don't Tell You About Extreme Weight Loss
https://www.buzzfeed.com/ariellecalderon/my-weight-loss-part-2?utm_term=.kgGx74VzM#.pvKzow1Ox
17 Things That Actually Helped Me Lose 85 Pounds
https://www.buzzfeed.com/ariellecalderon/my-weight-loss?utm_term=.dfAeYWnGxr#.jb969yK0rN