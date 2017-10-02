43 Tiny Things That People Do To Curb Their Depression

"If I'm depressed, it's difficult to try to calm down because I'm so convinced that nothing will help. So instead of trying to meditate, which makes me focus more on the issue, I use the '5-4-3-2-1' trick my therapist taught me: Look around you. What are five things you see that you never noticed before? Four things you can touch, and how do they feel? Three things you can hear. Two things you can smell. And lastly, one positive thought you can tell yourself.

It has the same effect as taking deep breaths but gets you actually focusing on something else other than your thoughts."

—caitlinc4a16d618b