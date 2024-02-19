The Internet Is Shocked At The Exclusion Of These Big Names On The Sexiest Celebrity Voices List

ICYMI, the top 10 sexiest celebrity voices have been named in a study by Pour Moi and British rapper Stormzy has taken out the number one spot overall. His "husky tone and London accent" gave other seductive speakers — Salma Hayek, Chris Hemsworth and Florence Pugh — a run for their money.
When the news broke last week, the BuzzFeed community was shocked to see big personalities missing from the list.
Apparently our suggestion of Kath and Kim stars Gina Riley and Jane Turner, wasn't enough for you all.
The repeated outrage over Loki actor Tom Hiddleston's snub is something we should have seen coming. His vocal chords do produce something quite spectacular — a deep, British accent.
Another notable exclusion was the legend known as Idris Elba. Whether he's scoffing down the spiciest ever wings or spitting bars on a SKEPTA track, it's undeniably hot according to the commenters.
Here are some other notable mentions that were overlooked:
1. Fran Drescher
2. Alan Rickman
3. Richard Burton
4. Sam Elliot
5. Sterling K. Brown
6. Min Yoongi
7. Kim Taehyung
8. Benedict Cumberbatch
9. Clancy Brown
10. David Tennant
11. And finally, Jonathan Groff!
Hopefully, this list is a bit more comprehensive for you.
Let us know what you think in the comments!