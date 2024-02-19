Skip To Content
The Internet Is Shocked At The Exclusion Of These Big Names On The Sexiest Celebrity Voices List

"Clancy Brown’s voice (when he’s not playing Mr Krabs)."

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

ICYMI, the top 10 sexiest celebrity voices have been named in a study by Pour Moi and British rapper Stormzy has taken out the number one spot overall. His "husky tone and London accent" gave other seductive speakers — Salma Hayek, Chris Hemsworth and Florence Pugh — a run for their money.

When the news broke last week, the BuzzFeed community was shocked to see big personalities missing from the list.

Apparently our suggestion of Kath and Kim stars Gina Riley and Jane Turner, wasn't enough for you all. 

The repeated outrage over Loki actor Tom Hiddleston's snub is something we should have seen coming. His vocal chords do produce something quite spectacular — a deep, British accent.

"Without Tom Hiddleston the whole thing is invalid 🤷‍♀️."
u/JulieMarie

"Tom Hiddleston should have been definitely on that list."
u/jessicawhyte88

"He elucidated several algebraic equations— including the Pythagorean Theorem— for BBC Radio 1 a few years ago, and it's panty-melting. Yes, it's on YouTube."
u/dbf0705

Another notable exclusion was the legend known as Idris Elba. Whether he's scoffing down the spiciest ever wings or spitting bars on a SKEPTA track, it's undeniably hot according to the commenters.

"Any list like this that doesn’t include Idris Elba is woefully incomplete."
u/kittehrager

Here are some other notable mentions that were overlooked:

1. Fran Drescher

"That sweet, sweet nasally voice is all I need to hear 😚."

u/jmacxjr

2. Alan Rickman

"The best celebrity voice ever belonged to the very much missed Alan Rickman. So pleasing to listen to and so sexy."
u/destructogirl

3. Richard Burton

"Best? I only have two words to say to that. Richard Burton."

u/Chris Ives

4. Sam Elliot

"[Sam Elliot] has that distinctive drawl that’s so easy to recognize and it’s just a pleasant voice to listen to."
u/A_Panda

"How is Sam Elliott not on here, he's literally been called "The Voice" for decades?!"
— u/SForsgren1

5. Sterling K. Brown

"How is Sterling K. Brown not on the list!?" 
u/kristaw4b6ce9bcb

6. Min Yoongi

"Min Yoongi and Kim Taehyung from BTS could read the phonebook and it will sound sexy."
u/keyleem

7. Kim Taehyung

8. Benedict Cumberbatch

"Benedict Cumberbatch should be on it."
u/isabelabn

9. Clancy Brown

"Clancy Brown’s voice (when he’s not playing Mr Krabs) is just WOW 🫠."
u/hellocomputer1701

10. David Tennant

"David Tennant. He does audio books and has recorded Shakespeare's sonnets. Lovely! Especially this huskier voice he's seemed to have acquired in the last few years."
u/dbf0705

11. And finally, Jonathan Groff!

"Super agree with Idris and Tom, but may I suggest Jonathan Groff? Good night, that’s a voice."
u/erins406220747

Hopefully, this list is a bit more comprehensive for you.

Let us know what you think in the comments!