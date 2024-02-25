The 2024 SAG Awards were tonight, celebrating the best acting performances in both TV and movies from the past year. There were a lot of great red carpet moments, acceptance speeches, and more.
There weren't a ton of awkward moments this year, but there were some funny ones. So, here are 15 of the best from the night:
1.First, during the "I am an actor" segment that traditionally opens the SAG Awards, Hannah Waddingham told a story about how while performing in Spamalot on the West End, she actually performed with a dead mouse in her costume.
2.While opening the show, Idris Elba told the crowd how because this is streaming on Netflix, they could swear, but maybe keep it to only things you feel comfortable saying in front of Oprah. Then, Idris realized he was talking to Oprah, and well...
3.Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt had a little The Devil Wears Pradareunion and hilariously recreated some of Miranda Priestly's best quotes.
4.During a presenting bit, Billie Eilish signed Melissa McCarthy's forehead.
5.While the American Fiction cast was introducing the clips from their movie, Erika Alexander hilariously stole Sterling K. Brown's spotlight.
6.Elijah Wood and Sean Astin reunited and while presenting Elijah joked that Sean never gave him his SAG Award when the Lord of the Rings cast won their award 20 years ago.
7.Pedro Pascal was so surprised that he won a SAG Award for his performance in The Last of Us that he admitted he was a little drunk while giving his speech.
8.And then backstage, Pedro said he was going to make out with Kieran Culkin at the afterparty following his win.
9.When Steven Yeun got on stage to accept his award, he noticed Pedro Pascal left his envelope behind and he pretended to pocket it.
10.The Modern Family cast — Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sofía Vergara — reunited to present on stage and they joked with each other about who has had the most successful career since the show ended.
11.And then, Eric Stonestreet joked that he knows Travis Kelce since Eric's from Kansas City.
12.Omar Sy presented with Alexander Skarsgård, and jokingly couldn't figure out which Skarsgård brother he was.
13.Lisa Ann Walter got mic'd up for the SAG Awards, like football players usually are, and it was quite hilarious to hear some of her conversations. Like, her being worried about her dress.
14.And Lisa Ann Walter also joked that Bill Hader might've thought she was Quinta Brunson's publicist.
15.And finally, Robert Downey Jr., who has won numerous awards for Oppenheimer, joked that he'll never get tired of listening to the sound of his own voice giving these acceptance speeches.