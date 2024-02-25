Browse links
Pedro Pascal finally won an award for his work in The Last of Us, and I couldn't be happier.
"i'm a little drunk. i thought i could get drunk" pedro pascal getting a surprise win for the last of us. i'm emotional #sagawards pic.twitter.com/aCJQlhUEO2— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 25, 2024
pedro pascal saying “i'm going to have a panic attack and i'm going to leave” and the camera cutting to ryan gosling and margot robbie clapping and margot saying “i love him” I LOVE CINEMA pic.twitter.com/CRN9GbzJGR— sara 🦋 #SaveOFMD (@chaoticmulaney) February 25, 2024
pedro pascal starting his speech “i’m a little drunk” and ending with “im gonna have a panic attack and leave” is exactly what i want from speeches— kenzie xcx 🫀 (@kenzvanunu) February 25, 2024
pedro pascal’s reaction 😭😭😭😭😭 i love him SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/x87mUf7SVc— highman. (@pascalcoded) February 25, 2024
Pedro Pascal deserved this since the moment he joined the union, I'm so proud of him I can't put it into words 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/DdE0JW4B5U— elly (@wizardjarin) February 25, 2024
PEDRO PASCAL THINKING HE COULD GET DRUNK BC HE HASNT WON A SINGLE AWARD IN THE AWARD SEASON SO FAR AND LOST ALL HOPE TO DO SO BUT NOW HE WONNN 😭😭😭😭☹️☹️☹️☹️— beth (@dayasdear) February 25, 2024
PEDRO PASCAL YOU HAVE BEEN AVENGED #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/azisB8G6BA— tati (@cevanstarshine) February 25, 2024
PEDRO PASCAL SAG AWARDS WINNER✨pic.twitter.com/E4xyBaSrfn— Rafaela🍷 (@pascaloriann) February 25, 2024
Pedro Pascal forever. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DdaCJSfeva— Netflix (@netflix) February 25, 2024