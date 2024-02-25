Skip To Content
"I'm A Little Drunk": Everyone's Loving Pedro Pascal's SAG Awards Acceptance Speech Because He Was Genuinely So Surprised

Pedro Pascal finally won an award for his work in The Last of Us, and I couldn't be happier.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 SAG Awards are happening tonight. The annual award show celebrates the best acting performances in TV and movies over the last year.

closeup of ayo edebiri and jeremy allen white holding awards
Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

This past year was filled with huge TV shows and movies, like Barbie, Oppenheimer, the final season of Succession, The Bear, Abbott Elementary, and so much more. The actors were out in full force for the last big awards show before the Oscars.

closeup of america ferrera and margot robbie on stage hoiding mics
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Over the course of the night, several people who have been cleaning up all awards season walked away with big wins, like Steven Yeun, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Ayo Edebiri, and more.

closeup of da&#x27;vine holding her award
Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

There were also some first-time winners, and one of them was Pedro Pascal, who walked away with Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Joel Miller in The Last of Us Season 1.

Pedro Pascal in two scenes: top as Joel in a worried look, bottom holding Bella Ramsey as Ellie, both in rugged outfits
HBO

Pedro was stunned that he won, beating out Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Billy Crudup for their work in Succession and The Morning Show respectively.

the presenters on the stage with a nominees on the screen next to them
Netflix

Like, look at his face when Storm Reid, his The Last of Us costar, read his name.

closeup of him covering his face in shock
Netflix

Also, I'm obsessed with Pedro walking up to the stage, stunned, and Jessica Chastain just in awe and clapping for him.

pedro clasping his hands and jessica in her seat behind him clapping with her mouth open in shock
Netflix

On stage, Pedro admitted that he was "a little drunk" because he truthfully didn't think he was going to be up on stage tonight.

closeup of him on stage
Netflix

He was literally at a loss for words, but then screamed his excitement, which was so sweet.

him screaming into the mic, thank you so much for this
Netflix

Kieran, who has had a hilarious playful "feud" with Pedro all awards season, was so happy for his friend.

closeup of kieran clapping in the audience
Netflix

Pedro continued his speech by saying he's been in the SAG-AFTRA union since 1999, and he took advantage of the show being on Netflix by swearing. He also joked he couldn't remember his fellow nominees' names right now.

he says, so this is an incredible fucking honor. we&#x27;re on netflix
Netflix

Then, as Pedro thanked his family, his voice started to quiver and he got emotional over this monumental honor given to him by his acting peers.

Netflix

And, in amazing Pedro fashion, he ended his speech with this:

he says, i&#x27;m gonna have a panic attack and i&#x27;m gonna leave
Netflix

Pedro was so emotional that he left the envelope that said he'd won on stage, and Steven Yeun delivered it to him backstage after he won his award.

steven hugging pedro backstage after handing him the envelope
Netflix

As soon as Pedro won his award, people started sharing their excitement for him, including myself, on X, formerly Twitter, and it's all super wholesome:

Nora Dominick / Netflix / Via x.com
If you love what you read give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow to make your timeline a more fun place to be.

@chaoticmulaney / Netflix / Via Twitter: @chaoticmulaney

@kenzvanunu / Via Twitter: @kenzvanunu

@pascalcoded / Netflix / Via Twitter: @pascalcoded

@wizardjarin / Netflix / Via Twitter: @wizardjarin

@dayasdear / Via Twitter: @dayasdear

@cevanstarshine / HBO / Via Twitter: @cevanstarshine

@pascaloriann / Netflix / Via Twitter: @pascaloriann

Netflix / Via x.com

Congrats, Pedro. I can't wait for you to RIP our hearts out in The Last of Us Season 2.

