The Top 10 Sexiest Celebrity Voices Have Been Named, But These Aussies Might Have Them Beat

Have you ever heard a voice that makes your soul shake — one that captivates you with its rasp, tone and crisp pronunciation? If you said yes, don't worry we're not here to kink shame, you can definitely find someone's voice seductive.
Apparently, other people do too — which leads us to a new study by Pour Moi that found the top 10 sexiest celebrity voices based on pitch, speed and well...sexiness. At the top of the hottest overall voices is British rapper Stormzy for his "husky tone and London accent". Take a look at the rankings below.
The Top 10 Sexiest Male Celebrity Voices:
The Top 10 Sexiest Female Celebrity Voices:
And drumroll, here's the overall list:
The ever-so-reliable Chris Hemsworth is holding it down for the Australians but, TBH we think there's some Aussies missing from this spread. So, we're here to make some suggestions for who should be included:
1. Julia Gillard
3. Desmond Chiam
4. Cate Blanchett
5. Gina Riley and Jane Turner AKA Kath & Kim
7. Darren Lockyer
Who did we miss?
Share it in the comments below