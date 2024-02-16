The Top 10 Sexiest Celebrity Voices Have Been Named, But These Aussies Might Have Them Beat

is anyone else DEVO that jessica mauboy named this song as her least fave? part four of our 🐾 UNLEASHED 🐾 series featuring puppies and aussie icon @Jessica Mauboy, whose new album “yours forever” is out now! shout out to @Petbarn foundation and @Hunter Valley Animal Facility for bringing these gorgeous staffy x chihuahuas in. they're up for adoption – rescue month is happening RN to encourage aussies to consider pet adoption and help overflowing rescues, which are at capacity and in desperate need of help. 🥺 #jessmauboy #yoursforever #buzzfeedoz