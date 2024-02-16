Skip To Content
The Top 10 Sexiest Celebrity Voices Have Been Named, But These Aussies Might Have Them Beat

We have some suggestions, take it or leave it.

Angeline Barion
BuzzFeed Staff

Have you ever heard a voice that makes your soul shake — one that captivates you with its rasp, tone and crisp pronunciation? If you said yes, don't worry we're not here to kink shame, you can definitely find someone's voice seductive.

Woman whispering to surprised man, both wearing white tees against an orange backdrop
It also helps when you're listening to their voice via a movie, TV show and they're dressed to the nines. 

Apparently, other people do too — which leads us to a new study by Pour Moi that found the top 10 sexiest celebrity voices based on pitch, speed and well...sexiness. At the top of the hottest overall voices is British rapper Stormzy for his "husky tone and London accent". Take a look at the rankings below.

Muscular performer singing on stage with microphone, intense expression, wearing sleeveless top
The Top 10 Sexiest Male Celebrity Voices:

Smiling person in a black turtleneck looking off-camera
1. Stormzy

2. Ncuti Gatwa

3. Chris Hemsworth

4. Paul Mescal

5. Michael B Jordan

6. Jamie Dorman

7. Daniel Kaluuya 

8. Gerard Butler

9. John Butler

10. Richard Madden

The Top 10 Sexiest Female Celebrity Voices:

Salma Hayek poses in a sequined gown at an event
1. Salma Hayek

2. Florence Pugh

3. Gal Gadot

4. Michelle Yeoh

5. Naomi Campbell

6. Dua Lipa

7. Keira Knightley

8. Rosamund Pike

9. Gillian Anderson 

10. Emily Blunt

And drumroll, here's the overall list:

Chris Hemsworth wearing a casual black shirt, smiling at a public event
1. Stormzy

2. Ncuti Gatwa

3. Chris Hemsworth

4. Salma Hayek

5. Paul Mescal

6. Michael B Jordan

7. Florence Pugh

8. Jamie Dorman

9. Gal Gadot

10. Daniel Kaluuya

The ever-so-reliable Chris Hemsworth is holding it down for the Australians but, TBH we think there's some Aussies missing from this spread. So, we're here to make some suggestions for who should be included:

1. Julia Gillard

View this video on YouTube
2. Liam Hemsworth

3. Desmond Chiam

View this video on YouTube
4. Cate Blanchett

View this video on YouTube
5. Gina Riley and Jane Turner AKA Kath & Kim

View this video on YouTube
6. Thomas Weatherall

7. Darren Lockyer

View this video on YouTube
8. Jessica Mauboy

is anyone else DEVO that jessica mauboy named this song as her least fave? part four of our 🐾 UNLEASHED 🐾 series featuring puppies and aussie icon @Jessica Mauboy, whose new album “yours forever” is out now! shout out to @Petbarn foundation and @Hunter Valley Animal Facility for bringing these gorgeous staffy x chihuahuas in. they're up for adoption – rescue month is happening RN to encourage aussies to consider pet adoption and help overflowing rescues, which are at capacity and in desperate need of help. 🥺 #jessmauboy #yoursforever #buzzfeedoz

9. Jack Cooper

10. Anna Paul

If you love dogs, this is for you 🥲

11. Selina Yang

heart shaped raspberry macarons

Who did we miss?

Share it in the comments below