Sabrina Carpenter Is Going On “SNL” With Jake Gyllenhaal (Aka Her Bestie Taylor Swift’s Ex), And People Have A Lot To Say About It

    She's working late 'cause she's a singer AND she's getting Taylor's scarf back.

    This afternoon, Saturday Night Live announced the final hosts and musical guests for its ongoing 49th season. Lucky for us, this includes none other than actor Jake Gyllenhaal as host and "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter as the musical guest for the show's season finale on May 18.

    SABRINA NIGHT LIVE 😭😭😭😭 @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/a7bLAwRT0H

    — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) May 2, 2024
    Twitter: @SabrinaAnnLynn

    While fans of both Carpenter and Gyllenhaal have taken to Twitter/X/The Bird App™️ to share their excitement, others — namely, Swifties — have also been pointing out what an absolutely unhinged, chaotic pairing this is.

    Side-by-side of Sabrina Carpenter and Jake Gyllenhaal
    Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella / Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

    You see, Sabrina Carpenter was recently an opener for several international dates on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and is famously besties with the Tortured Poets Department singer. The pair have been spotted hanging out everywhere from a Chief's game to Coachella, with their internet-beloved boyfriends Barry Keoghan and Travis Kelce in tow.

    Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift onstage
    Don Arnold / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    In case you're not caught up on the Swiftie lore, Jake Gyllenhaal is, famously, one of Taylor Swift's exes. Their relationship is believed to be the inspiration for much of Red and Red (Taylor's Version), including the fan-favorite 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which Swift performed on SNL when she was a musical guest back in 2021.

    Taylor Swift performs on stage with a guitar; screen behind shows an audience member. Below, she sings into a mic
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    The song was also turned into a short film directed by Swift and starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

    When the re-recorded version of the album dropped in the fall of 2021, Gyllenhaal essentially became public enemy number one on social media, with a simultaneous meme and hate train chugging along as Swifties new and old empathized with Swift's heartbreak over the then-10-year-old relationship.

    just in case you wondering what jake Gyllenhaal’s comment section looked like pic.twitter.com/gsuy9Ip1R4

    — belbel (@bellamgibson13) November 13, 2021
    Twitter: @bellamgibson13

    As someone who frequents pop girlie stan Twitter, I can tell you that the Venn diagram of Taylor Swift fans and Sabrina Carpenter fans is basically a circle. So, fans of both were ON IT with the "All Too Well" and "Espresso" jokes as soon as the news dropped. I've gotta say, some of them are pretty damn funny:

    Tweet from user @ali_sivi, text: &quot;I left my me espresso at your sister&#x27;s house.&quot;
    @ali_sivi / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ali_sivi

    tay watching snl for sabrina pic.twitter.com/q6k6eYwelj

    — kaykay ✧ (@taymeatgang) May 2, 2024
    Twitter: @taymeatgang

    .@SabrinaAnnLynn in case you need an inspiration for nonsense outro, all too well rhymes with snl

    — veronica⸆⸉ (@thisisvertrying) May 2, 2024
    Twitter: @thisisvertrying
    Tweet mentioning song titles: Espresso, Sabrina&#x27;s Version, Hot Girl Summer Version, From The Vault
    @dontbebleak / Twitter / Via Twitter: @dontbebleak

    snl knew what they were doing pairing jake gyllenhaal and sabrina carpenter together.. they messy as hell for that. whoever paired them together deserves a raise😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cRcp4cPRll

    — ♡ (@laacolee) May 2, 2024
    Twitter: @laacolee

    her 5 foot nothing ass is getting taylor’s scarf back pic.twitter.com/P1Q8hwvqXg

    — Cemo ☾ (@werentfunny) May 2, 2024
    Twitter: @werentfunny
    Tweet by ellie schnitt expressing willingness to pay for a text chat between Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter
    @holy_schnitt / Twitter / Via Twitter: @holy_schnitt
    Tweet text: &quot;cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me espresso&quot;
    @crumbshizz / Twitter / Via Twitter: @crumbshizz

    GIRL???!!! i need her ass to be unhinged and make a little all too well joke https://t.co/FKWG3ENiXQ

    — veronica⸆⸉ (@thisisvertrying) May 2, 2024
    Twitter: @thisisvertrying

    omg pic.twitter.com/PZz4UHe1O4

    — Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) May 2, 2024
    Twitter: @Tom_Smyth_

    IDK about you, but I will certainly be keeping my eyes peeled for Sabrina singing in a red scarf or making an "All Too Well" joke in her "Nonsense" outro. 👀☕️🧣

