Sabrina Carpenter Is Going On “SNL” With Jake Gyllenhaal (Aka Her Bestie Taylor Swift’s Ex), And People Have A Lot To Say About It

While fans of both Carpenter and Gyllenhaal have taken to Twitter/X/The Bird App™️ to share their excitement, others — namely, Swifties — have also been pointing out what an absolutely unhinged, chaotic pairing this is.
You see, Sabrina Carpenter was recently an opener for several international dates on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and is famously besties with the Tortured Poets Department singer. The pair have been spotted hanging out everywhere from a Chief's game to Coachella, with their internet-beloved boyfriends Barry Keoghan and Travis Kelce in tow.
In case you're not caught up on the Swiftie lore, Jake Gyllenhaal is, famously, one of Taylor Swift's exes. Their relationship is believed to be the inspiration for much of Red and Red (Taylor's Version), including the fan-favorite 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which Swift performed on SNL when she was a musical guest back in 2021.
As someone who frequents pop girlie stan Twitter, I can tell you that the Venn diagram of Taylor Swift fans and Sabrina Carpenter fans is basically a circle. So, fans of both were ON IT with the "All Too Well" and "Espresso" jokes as soon as the news dropped. I've gotta say, some of them are pretty damn funny:
IDK about you, but I will certainly be keeping my eyes peeled for Sabrina singing in a red scarf or making an "All Too Well" joke in her "Nonsense" outro. 👀☕️🧣
