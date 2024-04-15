17 Best Moments From Taylor Swift At Coachella Weekend One

Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming to Coachella with me! 🥺

Back in 2016, Taylor Swift made a memorable appearance at Coachella to support her then-boyfriend, Calvin Harris, who was performing. Due to the new hair color she debuted, the moment was dubbed "Bleachella," which became part of Swiftie lore. It seemed she may never return to the music festival again — until now.

Taylor with short hair in a shimmering, sleeveless dress on the red carpet
Neilson Barnard / Via Getty

Over the weekend, Taylor made a surprise appearance as a Coachella attendee — with her now-boyfriend Travis Kelce in tow — to support some of her friends and collaborators during their sets. Across social media, fans have dubbed it Taychella (Taylor's Version).

Taylor and Travis together at an NFL game
Patrick Smith / Getty Images
Here are 17 of the best moments from Taychella (Taylor's Version):

1. The couple showed up in some interesting looks. Taylor was very low-key, and Travis went for Adam Sandler core.

Taylor in a dark skirt, jacket, purse, and ballcap, and Travis in striped pajama pants, a t-shirt, flannel, bandana, and ballcap
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

2. Taylor wore a New Heights hat, repping the podcast Travis cohosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Taylor in a ballcap with the &quot;New Heights&quot; logo
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

3. They had a super cute moment while waiting for Ice Spice's set to start.

Josh Crawford / Via tiktok.com

4. Ice Spice shouted out "Taylor Motherfucking Swift!"

@hateinthemorning

Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift watching Ice Spice #coachella

♬ original sound - DVNNY IS AT COACHELLA
DVNNY IS AT COACHELLA / Via tiktok.com

5. Ice Spice performed the "Karma" remix, and Taylor and Travis danced.

@hateinthemorning

Taylor Swift dancing to Karma during Ice Spice’s Coachella set #coachella #icespice #coachella

♬ original sound - DVNNY IS AT COACHELLA
DVNNY IS AT COACHELLA / Via tiktok.com

6. Taylor and Travis hung out with Sabrina Carpenter, who recently opened on the Eras Tour, and her boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

DVNNY IS AT COACHELLA / Via tiktok.com

7. They also showed up to support Bleachers, which is fronted by Taylor's frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

Kale / Via tiktok.com

8. They looked super happy watching Bleachers perform.

Group of people in dim lighting, Travis and Taylor looking at each other and her smiling
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

9. Like, really, really happy! 🥺

📹| Dancing, swaying and kissing during Bleschers #Coachella pic.twitter.com/6lejUlGyZK

— Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) April 14, 2024
Twitter: @swifferupdates / Via twitter.com

10. Taylor hung out with Ice Spice during Neon Carnival.

Ice Spice and Taylor walking together
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

11. She posed with Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice.

12. She also posed with Swaggy Wolfdog, who's (to the best of my knowledge) a husky influencer.

13. While they watched Dom Dolla's set alongside Ice Spice, Travis briefly lifted Taylor up.

nataliecasaa / Via tiktok.com

14. And, of course, Taylor and Travis danced while watching Dom Dolla.

@pretty_pretty_princess

Taylor and Travis loving Dom Dolla’s set at Coachella!!! 🤩 #taylorswift #traviskelce #coachella #domdolla

♬ original sound - Morgan Dolan
Morgan Dolan / Via tiktok.com

15. In general, there was a lot of dancing.

Morgan Dolan / Via tiktok.com

16. They seemed to have the time of their lives together.

ttpdlove / Via tiktok.com

17. They also got to watch Erick the Architect, who shared on TikTok that he's ready to collab.

Taylor and Travis vibing in the audience with excited caption from Erick about getting to perform in front of them
Erick the Architect / Via tiktok.com

What's your favorite moments from Taychella (Taylor's Version)? Would you like to see Taylor headline Coachella one day? Let us know in the comments!

