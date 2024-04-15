17 Best Moments From Taylor Swift At Coachella Weekend One

Hot Topic

Back in 2016, Taylor Swift made a memorable appearance at Coachella to support her then-boyfriend, Calvin Harris, who was performing. Due to the new hair color she debuted, the moment was dubbed "Bleachella," which became part of Swiftie lore. It seemed she may never return to the music festival again — until now.
Over the weekend, Taylor made a surprise appearance as a Coachella attendee — with her now-boyfriend Travis Kelce in tow — to support some of her friends and collaborators during their sets. Across social media, fans have dubbed it Taychella (Taylor's Version).
Here are 17 of the best moments from Taychella (Taylor's Version):
1. The couple showed up in some interesting looks. Taylor was very low-key, and Travis went for Adam Sandler core.
3. They had a super cute moment while waiting for Ice Spice's set to start.
4. Ice Spice shouted out "Taylor Motherfucking Swift!"
5. Ice Spice performed the "Karma" remix, and Taylor and Travis danced.
6. Taylor and Travis hung out with Sabrina Carpenter, who recently opened on the Eras Tour, and her boyfriend Barry Keoghan.
7. They also showed up to support Bleachers, which is fronted by Taylor's frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff.
8. They looked super happy watching Bleachers perform.
9. Like, really, really happy! 🥺
10. Taylor hung out with Ice Spice during Neon Carnival.
11. She posed with Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice.
13. While they watched Dom Dolla's set alongside Ice Spice, Travis briefly lifted Taylor up.
14. And, of course, Taylor and Travis danced while watching Dom Dolla.
15. In general, there was a lot of dancing.
16. They seemed to have the time of their lives together.
What's your favorite moments from Taychella (Taylor's Version)? Would you like to see Taylor headline Coachella one day? Let us know in the comments!
