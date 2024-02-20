If You’re Looking For A New “Game-Changing” Beauty Product, Check Out These 38 Items

1. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is a gentle, lightweight hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types — even those with sensitive skin! It's used to protect your skin's moisture barrier in the heat, but reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines, too.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord says this stuff has changed her makeup routine for the better!: "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it for a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "Game-changer. I don't know what kind of sorcery this is but it has literally changed my skin!! First time I used it, my skin felt tighter and more balanced. A week later twice a day, my skin is so much brighter. Better texture and even coloring. Pores seem tighter. Not a single pimple since. It looks so healthy. Whatever magic this is, it works better than any expensive designer skin lab crap that I've tried." —Np
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
2. The cult- (and BuzzFeed editor-) favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara gives you dramatically long lashes without the price of extensions or false strips. This bestseller has over 215,000 five-star ratings!
My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord *love* this stuff!
Kayla says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more!
Emma says: "Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "I've been wearing makeup for 35 years, so I have worn my share of different mascaras. Dollar store, drugstore, high-end, you name it, it's been on my face. This little unassuming sucker is a GAME. CHANGER. She is now my holy grail. I scrape the whole brush, sometimes even lightly blot it, because I don't like a lot of product right out of the gate. A little wiggle and a swish, and I legit have eyelashes that look like they've been glued on. They're feathery and defined and full, super dark, no flakes, no smudges, no traveling under your eyes. I add one more light coat to the tips of my lashes and voila, I'm a doe-eyed princess. The trick is to CURL YOUR LASHES first. That goes for any mascara, because it makes a massive difference. Blast your curler with your blow-dryer for a second if you're feeling super fancy. Don't sleep on this, queens! For the results I get with this mascara, I would happily pay triple the price, but the gag is, you don't have to! Scrape your change together and buy this!" —ByeFelicia
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. Golden cooling eye gels helps rid you of dark circles, puffiness, and all of those annoying "you look so tired" comments thanks to ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid. Apply a pair in the mornings, after a long evening, or just when you need a mid-day pick-me-up. They'll feel so hydrating!
Promising reviews: "I struggle from dark circles no matter how much sleep or water I get. So I ordered these and hoped it would work because I'm not a person to wear makeup. I've been using it for two months now, and it INSTANTLY works. I don't use them every day, only when the circles are really dark, and it instantly brightens the area, and I don't look like a tired raccoon anymore. If you're anything like me and struggle with dark circles, ORDER THESE, game-changer." —Riley Wilson
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
4. The Flick Stick winged eyeliner stamp gives you the ~perfect~ cat-eye look in seconds. No need to carve out 15 minutes of your getting-ready routine to create identical, perfectly symmetrical winged liner on your own. This stamp is pretty much a one-and-done type of situation (and I'm here for it).
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovior Beauty.
Promising review: "Game-changer!! As a makeup beginner, this has completely saved me!!! The stamp works great, and I’ve even gotten more confident not using the stamp thanks to my practice WITH the stamp. After having it for 5–6 months, I think the stamp has become more dried out, but it’s 100% still worth it. Eyeliner is so difficult; I’m glad I got this." —C
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
5. A foot file removes dead skin, calluses, and buildup for baby-smooth skin. The feeling is also oddly satisfying! Sign. Me. Up.
Promising review: "Omg GAME-CHANGER. I am astonished. I have actual control over my calluses. My feet are embarrassing unless I literally go every two weeks for pedicures. I slack off? It’s terrible. It was an ongoing joke between me and my ex husband. After using this ONE TIME I could cry with excitement. In a few strokes, it shaved off all the hard, thick, ridiculous callused mess that are my feet. I had to actually be careful to not be so aggressive like I am used to. I had literally resorted to taking a box cutter to shave off calluses. Hoping I didn’t slip. If you know what I’m talking about? Get it. Skip the files (electrics too) and the exfoliating BS. Skip the single blade shaver. Go. Get this." —A. Donato
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A reusable Revlon volcanic face roller absorbs shine in seconds *without* messing up your makeup — how awesome is that? Simply roll it over any oily or greasy areas of your face and watch it work its magic.
The face roller is reusable! Just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap/cleanser and let it air dry after every use.
Promising review: "This little miracle worker is a game-changer for oily skin like mine. I am amazed at how much oil it absorbs without smudging or removing any of my makeup. Every time I think this oil-eating monster has had its fill and surely I should get a new one, by the next morning the oil has disappeared and the roller looks brand new again!! MAGIC!!" —Jason Zapata
Get it from Amazon for $9.09.
7. Glossier's Boy Brow is the top-rated, cult-favorite, brow-changing product you've gotta try for yourself! Boy Brow gives you fuller and bolder brows without the crusty residue like with some other products.
Glossier is a woman-owned business that was founded in 2012. They took the world by storm by making the barely-there "no makeup, makeup look" trendy again with their beauty products meant to enhance, not cover up.
Promising review: "Game changer! I don't think I'll ever go back to my past eyebrow ways. This makes my eyebrows look so much better but in such a natural way. I don't wear much makeup, I only do my eyebrows and eyelashes, so this really fits my "natural" look. I have pretty thin eyebrows but this makes them look full and since using this product, I have received so many compliments on my brows, which has never happened before. I highly recommend this product" —Lea
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Glossier's Boy Brow for more deets!
Get it from Glossier for $20 (available in seven shades).
8. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch liquid blush has reviewers obsessed with the highly pigmented, super-lightweight formula. You've even got the choice between dewy and matte finishes!
This Latinx-owned business (from founder Selena Gomez, to be more specific!) was launched in 2020 with the goal of helping people celebrate their individuality and their own beauty, nixing the world's impossible beauty standards in the process. And BTW, all Rare Beauty products are vegan and cruelty-free!
Promising reviews: "This is a game changer. Never been a blush girl but I fell IN LOVE!! I got the matte formula because my skin can get a little oily and it is absolutely lovely. Dries quickly but is still easy to spread. A little goes a long way!!!" —Allieschmidt
"GAME CHANGER!! I've never been much of a blush person, but trying this blush changed the game. I absolutely love the glow and it is so pigmented! This color is the perfect cute sunburnt look for the summer, you need this." —brigza
Get it from Sephora or from Kohl's for $23 (available in 12 shades).
9. One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 Leave-in Spray controls frizz, detangle, condition, prevent breakage, strengthen — honestly, the list goes on and on. It kinda feels like this should cost a million bucks with all it can do, but it'll leave you *looking* like a million bucks instead.
Reviewers with wavy, curly, and straight hair, super fine hair, even chemically treated hair, say that this leave-in spray works wonders for their hair type!
Mane Club is a New York-based small biz that's been creating affordable vegan, cruelty-free haircare products since 2019.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has tried this and loves it, too! Here's what she has to say:
"I have a very thick head of naturally curly hair and have put it through just about everything. Lots of products have either straight-up failed, been meh enough for me to not recommend, or fantastic but so costly that I feel guilty recommending them. But THIS STUFF. This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow drying. Normally, I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil. It's really that good! My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days."
Promising review: "This works!!!!! Just a little (sprayed it on my hands and worked it through sparingly) on my damp hair made it shiny, snarl-free, and manageable. My gray hair is long, fine, and prone to split ends and breakage, and this is a game-changer." —Andrea S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
10. The Schick Silk Dermaplaning Tool literally makes your skin feel brand new. This set comes with a handy pack of three, making it easy to remove unwanted facial hair, dead skin cells, and shape those brows if you want to as well. Step away from the painful tweezers!
It'll also make your skin feel softer because it exfoliates as it shaves!
Promising review: "Game changer. Literally the best thing I've ever bought on Amazon! I've been doing dermaplaning for 10+ years and this is the first time in my life I actually didn't cut myself. The razors are incredibly sharp but smooth on the skin and to do my whole face took 10 times less time than before while using different brands. I just regret I didn't find these sooner and I was torturing and cutting myself in the past with cheaper brands. Do not hesitate, you will be amazed as much as I am." —Veronica
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.94+ (also available in a nine-pack).
11. Cult-favorite Nyx Fat Oil Lip Drop is a must simply because spending $40 on Dior's lip oil when reviewers say that this works just as great (if not better) would be preposterous. This lip oil hydrates and shines like you've spent the big bucks *and* works great as a lipstick topper, too!
Promising review: "SO GOOD. The best lip oil I have ever owned [and] better than Dior. It is not sticky at all, long-lasting, sheer, and...it smells so good... This is a really good nice [alternative to] the Dior lip oil. It's perfect! A total game-changer. If you want a lip gloss that's not too sticky, then this is for you. 😁" —Lola
Get it from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in eight shades).
12. Maple Holistic's biotin hair shampoo moisturizes your scalp and promotes hair growth! It includes ingredients like biotin, keratin, and zinc that are known to work wonders for hair.
Reviewers with all types of hair (from fine 1a to long 3c and 4c hair) say this shampoo works wonders.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This shampoo was a game-changer. I’m a breast cancer survivor and this shampoo helped my hair grow back healthy and thick and so much faster than I expected! This is a miracle shampoo. Thank you!!" —rissa714
Get it from Amazon for $10.76+ (available in three sizes).
13. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant provides awesome results in smoothing and clearing skin. It's got over 57,000 5-star ratings and (thankfully) comes in a 1-ounce mini version too!
Promising review: "GAME-CHANGER! I thought I had tried EVERYTHING on the market for congested skin (I don’t get breakouts anymore, but very clogged pores along T-zone) and enlarged pores. I’ve only been using it for a week and just at night and the difference in blackheads along my nose and enlarged/congested pores in almost unbelievable! This just might be my very favorite Amazon purchase EVER!" —AJDEX
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).