If You’re Looking For A New “Game-Changing” Beauty Product, Check Out These 39 Items

My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord *love* this stuff!

Kayla says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more!

Emma says: "Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."

Promising review: "I've been wearing makeup for 35 years, so I have worn my share of different mascaras. Dollar store, drugstore, high-end, you name it, it's been on my face. This little unassuming sucker is a GAME. CHANGER. She is now my holy grail. I scrape the whole brush, sometimes even lightly blot it, because I don't like a lot of product right out of the gate. A little wiggle and a swish, and I legit have eyelashes that look like they've been glued on. They're feathery and defined and full, super dark, no flakes, no smudges, no traveling under your eyes. I add one more light coat to the tips of my lashes and voila, I'm a doe-eyed princess. The trick is to CURL YOUR LASHES first. That goes for any mascara, because it makes a massive difference. Blast your curler with your blow-dryer for a second if you're feeling super fancy. Don't sleep on this, queens! For the results I get with this mascara, I would happily pay triple the price, but the gag is, you don't have to! Scrape your change together and buy this!" —ByeFelicia



Get it from Amazon for $4.99.