I Cannot Overstate How Wildly Hilarious These 52 Tweets By Women Are
"Hey, sorry I missed your text, I am processing a nonstop 24/7 onslaught of information with a brain designed to eat berries in a cave" —@VeryBadLlama
From girl math, to boy math, to high value men, September was a very math-heavy month on Twitter.
A high-value man has 5,000 a year and a house in town. A man of consequence has 10,000 a year, beautiful grounds at Pemberley, and a flawless appreciation for ready wit and fine eyes. https://t.co/2erzEqON1X— Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) September 14, 2023
1.
long-term relationships are all about developing a dialect so embarrassing you’d rather be shot than have audio of your daily conversations leak— lesbian mothman (@verysmallriver) September 17, 2023
2.
i think if u have a really fucked up dream you should be allowed to call off work. i just watched my mother get attacked by a tiger and you expect me to hop on a zoom meeting rn— Cait🧃 (@CaitCamelia) September 14, 2023
3.
Remember when you are applying for jobs that if/when you feel 'underqualified' a white guy just responded to my casting call for African-American women. So shoot your shot, I guess.— Julia C Griffin (@juliacgriffin) September 15, 2023
4.
i love it when i can tell a friend is doing their content rounds. thank you for sending me a tweet and a tiktok during your shift at the post factory queen. see you again in 2-8 hours— kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) September 19, 2023
5.
I swear, every man in this city bought their cologne from Cat Piss r’ Us this summer because I have never smelled such wretchedness.— Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) September 15, 2023
6.
people talking about “as per my last email” as being an act of hostility but I just had to crack out an “I’m not sure how I can clarify this any further”— Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) September 15, 2023
7.
STOP! NARCING! I brought a watering can to dinner tonight because a friend had given it to me earlier. as I was leaving the restaurant, a woman told a waiter “she’s stealing your watering can!” and then I had to be like “this is actually mine” which is embarrassing for no reason!— not even sure what i’m doing here (@sablaah) September 21, 2023
8.
actors reminding writers they’re still picketing pic.twitter.com/DxU0tO2jO4— Amy (@lolennui) September 26, 2023
9.
I think Joe Jonas overestimated how much the average person is Team Joe Jonas. I didn’t sit through 8 seasons of the most stressful poorly lit show to support that man.— Rebekah Weatherspoon Updates! ✨🍯✨ (@RdotSpoon) September 21, 2023
10.
A guy asked me what it was like to be a woman in the workplace and another guy answered for me.— krista pacion (@kristabellerina) September 28, 2023
11.
When Mariah Carey sued that billionaire boyfriend she had for wasting her time and won a multi-million dollar settlement, that's girl math.— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) September 24, 2023
12.
One thing about Taylor…she’s gonna meet your mom 😩 you may not hear from her after a month. But she definitely gonna meet your momma.— Mo (@exilehive) September 24, 2023
13.
I hope this dog never stops biting secret service. How does this keep happening https://t.co/Rnm0ApW73M— Two Time Emmy Winner Ali B (@wtflanksteak) September 27, 2023
14.
rich people are like we have to disguise the refrigerator— steph mccann (@steph_mcca) September 15, 2023
15.
I’m casually fucking this man. He text me. I come to the door. We fuck. Awkwardly make small talk for 10 minutes. He leaves. But tonight was different. I offered this man a water, he starts telling me something he’s excited for this week. It was adorable. I immediately said leave— 𝒦𝓎 (@justky1018) September 18, 2023
16.
i got the covid booster and a flu shot earlier today and the guy giving it to me was like “are you getting this for school or work?” and i panicked and said “for fun”— evelyn gee frick (@evelyngfrick) September 18, 2023
17.
“would you like to check your account balance?” god no. my balance is none of my business— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) September 18, 2023
18.
absolutely sobbing that this man is querying my agent by saying my novel was in his laundry room pic.twitter.com/puG5TaqgUj— sarah rose etter (@sarahroseetter) September 26, 2023
19.
Remember when we were like “Stop killing black people” and someone was like we’ll change “master bedroom” to “primary bedroom?”— Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) September 14, 2023
20.
Husband, day 1 of owning a dog: It’s just a dog.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 22, 2023
Husband, day 2 of owning a dog: We should give the dog a middle name.
21.
Someone stole my identity yesterday and opened a bunch of accounts in my name, including a sports betting account where he won like hundreds of dollars. today I closed the account and collected all of that money. Getting your identity stolen rules!!!— Laura Peek (@laurapeek_) September 21, 2023
22.
lowkey "seize him" and "unhand me" were huge for the english language— rosie (@roramdin) September 24, 2023
23.
this is the playlist someone makes after frantically googling 'music' https://t.co/myIq8doscF— katewagner@bsky.social (@mcmansionhell) September 6, 2023
24.
Boy math is opening up your marriage so you can fuck around then getting mad bc your wife is gettin slammed while you severely overestimated your market value— ✨Muscle Mommy✨ (5'3 btw) (@racheltrains) September 26, 2023
25.
block me if you want but I’m excited for it to get colder at night so I can truly be on my snug as a bug in a rug game— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 18, 2023
26.
Haven’t seen no squirrels lately and all of a sudden mc Donald’s got 50 cent burgers— Ty ☆ (@cuteasstyy) September 20, 2023