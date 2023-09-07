These 50 Hilarious Tweets By Women Brought The World So Much Joy Last Month, And Elon Can Never Take That Away From Us
1.
obsessed with my dog. I spilled soup on the ottoman like a year ago and she got to lick some of it up, now sometimes i’ll walk into the living room and she is licking the ottoman just in case there’s soup on it again, magically— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) August 17, 2023
2.
in my manic pixie dream girl era (carrying a bunch of carrots down the street by the leaves because i forgot my grocery bag in the car)— taylor garron (@taylorgarron) August 12, 2023
3.
We scheduled a bulk pick up because we had a lot of trash from moving but we only had one trash bin, so I put the rest in the recycling bin but put a sign on it that said “trash for bulk pick up” and…they threw my entire recycling bin in the garbage truck and crunched it up???— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) August 16, 2023
4.
Just remembered that the alternative to being unemployed is having a job pic.twitter.com/tg4BZDg9to— Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) August 16, 2023
5.
IF Hailey Bieber is also Hailey Baldwin, then my fear that there are too many famous Haileys was unfounded.— Kilmartin: Seattle Telluride Cincy (@anylaurie16) August 31, 2023
6.
girl on the train wearing a baby t that says “MATH SLUT” in pink sequins— lexaprofessional (@queasy_f_bby) August 26, 2023
7.
when i was in school i was doing my french speaking exam and i started crying cause i literally couldn't do it and my french teacher said 'it's okay you're not the worst, the girl before you answered the questions in english with a french accent' and i could not breathe omg— hazel (@hazelrosedee) August 16, 2023
8.
RIP Jane Austen. You would have loved the ability to Zillow someone's house.— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) August 15, 2023
9.
spring:— warm human (@w000rm) August 16, 2023
depressed in a hopeful way
summer:
depressed in a manic way
fall:
depressed in a nostalgic way
winter:
depressed in a depressed way
10.
when two men have a podcast pic.twitter.com/ZbZ71bl5wM— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) August 13, 2023
11.
I asked a question in a meeting and no one answered so I said “Bueller?” and my colleague said “there’s no one here by that name here”. Please send wine and a headhunter to my hole in the ground.— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) August 3, 2023
12.
Met some people who worked at an Escape Room and their most hated customer was a guy who would take all his dates there and pretend he was a genius— Eade (@eade_bengard) August 21, 2023
13.
5yo: Can you text your dad?— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) August 15, 2023
Me: Like me, personally?
5yo: Yeah, you can’t text your dad, right?
Me: … right.
5yo: Because he’s dead.
Me: … correct.
14.
told my 20 year old coworker I was 25 and he said “oh shit so you were alive during 9/11? respect” and dapped me up. i love him— i hate you eric adams (@sonyashea3) August 11, 2023
15.
Just walked past a group of lads and one of them said “the problem is not enough head” and I was like ugh men are DISGUSTING but it turned out they were just talking about draught beer— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 3, 2023
16.
I’m so excited to turn 24. It’s the youngest age 30 year old famous men are allowed to date without getting in trouble. It’s gonna be a big year for me!— meg “Yooper” bitchell (@MeganBitchell) August 5, 2023
17.
New neighbor came over and introduced himself with a bottle of wine.— Princess (@themultiplemom) August 12, 2023
I told him we’ll have to have a glass with my husband.
He gone say “I thought that was your brother and y’all had a daycare”. pic.twitter.com/LiUeC90Sjq
18.
it happened to me: i finally answered an email i had been putting off & the person responded right away & now i'm back to square one— sarah rose etter (@sarahroseetter) August 14, 2023
19.
the first time i did poppers i was with hesse and we were trying to do the “lena dunham challenge” (where u do poppers and eat a whole cheesecake) and the moment i inhaled she said “you have no idea how many brain cells you just lost” and it was the worst 45 seconds of my life.— a beautiful woman 💕✨👄🦷 (@full_legal_name) August 17, 2023