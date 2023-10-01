21 Viral Tweets By Women That Are So, So, So, So, SOOOO Outrageously Hilarious
"when men honk at you to get your attention in the street it’s like ok. now what. you have startled me and now your down the street. what was the point." —@chrissychlapp
The writers strike ended this week thanks to the picketing members of the Writers Guild of America and their negotiating committee. Solidarity works, y'all!
actors reminding writers they’re still picketing pic.twitter.com/DxU0tO2jO4— Amy (@lolennui) September 26, 2023
hey sorry I missed your text, I am processing a non-stop 24/7 onslaught of information with a brain designed to eat berries in a cave— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) September 27, 2023
…i do not have a cat pic.twitter.com/BLygexCdXq— taylor garron (@taylorgarron) September 28, 2023
lowkey "seize him" and "unhand me" were huge for the english language— rosie (@roramdin) September 24, 2023
Last night I was at a patio restaurant where a man was playing live music and after an hour of my 2yo being the sole dancer / tipper he switched it over and started exclusively playing the wiggles. Sorry to everyone trying to have a normal night out, but that man is my hero.— kelly andrew (@KayAyDrew) September 22, 2023
Babe, what’s wrong? You’ve barely chugged your Eggo Brunch in a Jar Appalachian Sippin’ Cream pic.twitter.com/rKPDboLqRJ— Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) September 27, 2023
WAS RUNNING FOR THE TRAIN. FOOT SLIPPED OUT OF BIRKENSTOCK. TOUCHED SUBWAY STATION GROUND WITH ENTIRE FLAT BARE SOLE— delia (@delia_cai) September 27, 2023
Boy math is how 5’10” measures 6’ https://t.co/85djuD5Nql— rae 🫠 (@RaeWitte) September 25, 2023
sometimes I wake up in a cold sweat remembering when people were eating fruit in a bowl of ice water and calling it “nature’s cereal”— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) September 27, 2023
EAT-T pic.twitter.com/fG0UCTfKUk— Heatherhere 🥝🍈🥝 (@Heatinblack) September 18, 2023
Boy math is opening up your marriage so you can fuck around then getting mad bc your wife is gettin slammed while you severely overestimated your market value— ✨Muscle Mommy✨ (5'3 btw) (@racheltrains) September 26, 2023
when men honk at u to get ur attention in the street it’s like ok. now what. u have startled me and now ur down the street. what was the point.— chrissy chlapecka (@chrissychlapp) September 27, 2023
Preschool wants us to print out photos a make a collage of all our family members, which is actually an impossible task bc printing out photos is impossible but I went to CVS, fought with the photo machine and DID IT. Got home, the 3yo was like "you forgot a photo of the snail"— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) September 27, 2023
when a girl doesn't post her boyfriend i think understandable! privacy is everything, when a guy doesn't post his girlfriend i think Wow what a trashcan— mariana (@pastapilled) September 26, 2023
A guy asked me what it was like to be a woman in the workplace and another guy answered for me.— krista pacion (@kristabellerina) September 28, 2023
Wearing a Harvard sweatshirt and my dentist was like “oh do you go to Harvard” and I paused and said “in a sense…..” I’m so embarrassed why did I say that. Why did I say that— michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) September 27, 2023
Getting ahead of the rumours, smart https://t.co/Yh1AkIinyp— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 26, 2023
Found out Dianne Feinstein died from an American Girl meme account, the way god intended— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) September 29, 2023
decision paralysis is so funny. i’m like “do i want pizza for lunch or a burrito?” and my brain is like “actually i’d rather starve to death”— chase (@_chase_____) September 28, 2023
Oversharing??? you mean giving you unfettered access to the vastness of my lore— danielle weisberg (@danielleweisber) September 27, 2023
Husband, day 1 of owning a dog: It’s just a dog.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 22, 2023
Husband, day 2 of owning a dog: We should give the dog a middle name.
Boy math is paying $44 billion for a $25 billion company and, through business smarts and entrepreneurial know how, turning it into an $8.8 billion company— Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) September 27, 2023
