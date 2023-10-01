    21 Viral Tweets By Women That Are So, So, So, So, SOOOO Outrageously Hilarious

    "when men honk at you to get your attention in the street it’s like ok. now what. you have startled me and now your down the street. what was the point." —@chrissychlapp

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The writers strike ended this week thanks to the picketing members of the Writers Guild of America and their negotiating committee. Solidarity works, y'all!

    Universal Television / Via Twitter: @lolennui
    Also in the news this week: boy math, Taylor Swift attending a Kansas City Chiefs game, and Dianne Feinstein's death.

    Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!

    1.

    Twitter: @VeryBadLlama

    2.

    Twitter: @taylorgarron

    3.

    Twitter: @roramdin

    4.

    Twitter: @KayAyDrew

    5.

    Twitter: @emily_murnane

    6.

    Twitter: @delia_cai

    7.

    Twitter: @RaeWitte

    8.

    Twitter: @caitiedelaney

    9.

    Twitter: @Heatinblack

    10.

    Twitter: @racheltrains

    11.

    Twitter: @chrissychlapp

    12.

    Twitter: @clhubes

    13.

    Twitter: @pastapilled

    14.

    Twitter: @kristabellerina

    15.

    Twitter: @MichaelaOkla

    16.

    Hasbro Entertainment / Via Twitter: @hansmollman

    17.

    Twitter: @1followernodad

    18.

    Twitter: @_chase_____

    19.

    Twitter: @danielleweisber

    20.

    Twitter: @mommajessiec

    21.

    Twitter: @caseyjohnston