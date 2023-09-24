52 Genuinely Hysterical Tweets By Women That Proved Laughter Is The Best Medicine Because I've Never Felt Better
"it happened to me: i finally answered an email i had been putting off & the person responded right away & now i'm back to square one" —@sarahroseetter
Summer 2023 is officially over, which means the Seasonal Depression Shift from Manic to Nostalgic is upon us. But these 52 funniest tweets by women from this summer will ease the transition!
spring:— warm human (@w000rm) August 16, 2023
depressed in a hopeful way
summer:
depressed in a manic way
fall:
depressed in a nostalgic way
winter:
depressed in a depressed way
Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!
haven’t smoked weed in like 3 years and tonight I did and at first I was like oh why don’t I do this anymore it’s nice! and now i’m at the club manually breathing— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) July 23, 2023
once I was on a fancy dinner date having a cocktail with a little leaf in it. my date & I liked the drinks so much we ordered more. we then watched the bartender walk out to the sidewalk & pull leaves out of a grass patch growing near the road. then she brought us the new drinks.— audrey (@saint_audrey) June 23, 2023
My job is just… Meeting pic.twitter.com/j6V8UoPuHG— Krystal Wu (@HelloKrystalWu) July 27, 2023
who’s my primary care doctor? that’s me & my 18 open browser tabs, babe— chase (@_chase_____) June 29, 2023
idk how to describe it but when the vet gives the dog our last name for clarification, it’s too silly. Like yes, my dog’s last name is technically mine, but her last name should just be “the Dog”— lea chin-sang (@bigfatmoosepssy) August 1, 2023
Not to sound like I voted for Reagan or something but just how many new smoke shops do we need really fhdjdjdjdjd— Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) July 21, 2023
Husband and I were playing scrabble in a bar, upstate NY. Man looking over and starting conversation so we invite him to join. I played the word ‘MEAT’. He asks, “are bad words ok?”. We laugh, say yes. So he adds some letters to meat. Guys. I swear to god his word was ‘MEATCUNT’— Honey (@benegotherit) July 26, 2023
New neighbor came over and introduced himself with a bottle of wine.— Princess (@themultiplemom) August 12, 2023
I told him we’ll have to have a glass with my husband.
He gone say “I thought that was your brother and y’all had a daycare”. pic.twitter.com/LiUeC90Sjq
the feminine urge to say “that must be Nigel with the brie” every time the doorbell rings— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) July 21, 2023
It Happened To Me: I DM'd a friend and asked why I haven't seen her online in a while and then I realized it's because I muted her.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) July 25, 2023
i said “girl dinner” while going down on my partner and she didn’t laugh should we call off the wedding— rivkah reyes is on strike (@rivkahreyes) July 31, 2023
oppenheimer and barbie has nothing on little women and the rise of skywalker playing next to each other at the theaters in 2019. beth was dying at the beach and through the walls the imperial march theme was blasting 😭 at her funeral you could hear the lightsabers 😭— lex (@gretagerwigflew) July 20, 2023
When I got back from my run today, there was a Who Framed Roger Rabbit VHS resting outside my apartment. This is a tactic used by human traffickers to mark their next victim. I was spared this time but I just want to let the girlies know. pic.twitter.com/YnxXj5g0Pa— c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) June 29, 2023
i just stubbed my toe in a way that made me understand nihilism— taylor garron (@taylorgarron) July 24, 2023
Have never identified more with anyone than I just did with the woman who walked into the grocery store in front of me, shook her head, said “I can’t be making these kinds of decisions today” and walked right back out— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) August 31, 2023
sorry i ruined the vibe by bringing up logistics until the plan was fully formed and feasible— thrillhouse (@nickykens) July 20, 2023
shout out to the women in the hot dog eating contest who ate 2 dogs in 5 minutes… no competitive streak no urgency just taking the stage for a light lunch— glennis ❤️🔥 (@theglennisshow) July 4, 2023
my sister didn’t remember that i left this morning pic.twitter.com/Qoe8GDtRF6— ann zhao says preorder dear wendy (@annzhao_) September 3, 2023
My mom teasingly asked me if someone I was hanging out with lately was my girlfriend and it just felt really validating because it was one of the first times you ever directly acknowledged my sexuality without judgement… and then I had to admit I had no game or girls— Xiao (@velsmells) August 13, 2023
you could be fighting for your life and then have to talk to your roommate in the kitchen— mc (@mcunanda) June 23, 2023
if a woman tells you you have “nice hands” she is doing everything in her power not to fuck you senseless please release her from her torment her friends are receiving the kinds of messages someone in prison would send— Grace Jarvis (@gracejarvisohno) September 12, 2023
innovation is everywhere pic.twitter.com/bEawHaHp9g— jamie loftus 🌭 (@jamieloftusHELP) July 27, 2023
I asked a question in a meeting and no one answered so I said “Bueller?” and my colleague said “there’s no one here by that name here”. Please send wine and a headhunter to my hole in the ground.— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) August 3, 2023
david attenborough: this is a baby seal, he is starving to death— charly (@charlywhymn) July 6, 2023
me: :(
david: his mother has found food
me: :)
david: there is a polar bear nearby who will eat the pup
me: :(
david: the pup makes a lucky escape
me: :)
david: the polar bear will now starve
me: :(
yelling “sing, my angel of music” to the frog loudly croaking outside my window— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) August 11, 2023
Casually said that I hope Beyoncé brings her tour back to Europe and my Mam instantly replied, "Amy, you're 31, you should be hoping interest rates come down" pic.twitter.com/i2aSQJfk5o— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) August 15, 2023
being carsick is so funny. you’ll be in prime physical health & then you’ll make the mistake of glancing at your phone in the backseat of an Uber going barely 25 mph— chase (@_chase_____) June 25, 2023
RIP Jane Austen. You would have loved the ability to Zillow someone's house.— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) August 15, 2023
me: i would like to reformat a footnote— kate wagner (castle era) (@mcmansionhell) August 22, 2023
microsoft word: k*ll yourself